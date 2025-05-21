Det tysta protokollet: Hur data Guardians Network planerar att omslå AI-infrastruktur från grunden





I en tid då företag bygger sociala medieplattformar och verktyg för artificiell intelligens är det inte ovanligt att höra om andra som arbetar för att avancera den digitala gränsen. Data Guardians Network D-GN är under uppbyggnad.





However, the people at D-GN wanted to do something that others were not. They aimed to build something that did not challenge major monopolies directly but would alter their trajectories without ever confronting them head-on.

The Use of Infrastructure, Not Interfaces

Många webbplatser förlitar sig på hundratusentals, eller till och med miljontals användare, för att vinna konsumenternas uppmärksamhet.Med massiva sociala medieenheter redan närvarande och gigantiska företag som har planterat sina rötter i ekonomin och dess företag, kan vissa tro att D-GN skulle behöva detta.





D-GN is bypassing that race entirely. It’s a gamified protocol-level platform aiming to rewire the way AI is trained, not by fighting Big Tech head-on. It’s not trying to be the next ChatGPT or the next Twitter. Instead, it’s building something most users will never see directly: the consent-driven data layer that AI models depend on.





Och det är poängen. AI idag körs på skrapat innehåll och osynlig arbetskraft - datasatser samlade från obetalda bidragsgivare, Reddit-trådar, YouTube-rubriker och icke-licensierade foton. D-GN har beslutat att vi behöver ett radikalt alternativ: användargenererade, samtycke-verifierade och transparent annoterade data, spårade oföränderligt på kedjan och belönade med äkta betalning.





In short: it’s infrastructure — not spectacle.

The Middle Layer Power Grab

Most of today’s data control is in the “middleware" that no one sees. These include SDKs, third-party APIs, and data brokers. This is exactly where data flows are controlled and monetized. D-GN inserts itself here, not with another proprietary black box, but with a decentralized, opt-in data protocol.





D-GN bygger dataset med riktiga människor i slingan – människor som märker bilder, videor, text eller skapar samma från grunden. Denna skapelse och annotation sker genom gamified mekanik eller Telegram-baserade gränssnitt. Det är lekfullt. Det är skalbart. Det är roligt, och blockchain-verifierat.

A Slow-Burn Threat

Med så många risker involverade om en AI går fel – inklusive tvister eller till och med kostnader för att upprätthålla sina tjänster – är D-GN en lågfriktionsfallback som ger anpassade data, garanterar förbättring och fungerar inom ett hållbart ekosystem.

The Architects Behind D-GN

D-GN is not just a team of idealists. Instead, they are infrastructural thinkers who have built systems in similar areas across data, AI and Web3. With their vast experience in tech and artificial intelligence, the team at D-GN is now applying their knowledge to reshape the way people think of consent and ownership of content from the ground up.

Enterprise-Ready, Activist-Built

Genom att erbjuda något företag kan anta utan att offra sina värderingar skapar D-GN plattformar som användarna kan känna sig bekväma med att anta i sina företag och metoder, allt samtidigt som de använder avancerad teknik för att driva sina ansträngningar och driva sig framåt.

The Long Game in Tech

The technology landscape continuously evolves. Amid the daily emergence of novel systems and the rise of new platforms from the remnants of older ones, D-GN aims to contribute to the ongoing evolution of technology history. Its strategy involves introducing disruption to the industry through innovation rather than confrontation with existing players.

Det vill göra nästa OpenAI beroende av infrastruktur som respekterar data värdighet - eller hjälpa dem att förändras.

And if it succeeds, it won’t just be a protocol. It’ll be a quiet rebellion that changes how AI gets built.

Dessa för närvarande omärkliga förändringar kommer fundamentalt att förändra den framtida användningen av tekniken, vilket påverkar inte bara dess synliga aspekter utan också dess underliggande, mindre uppenbara lager.