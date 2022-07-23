Como construir um mercado NFT lucrativo com React, Solidity e CometChat





Introdução

A Web3 é o futuro da internet e todos devemos aprender e adotar essa tecnologia. Seus casos de uso continuam a surgir e têm um impacto positivo no mundo.





Uma aplicação magnífica da tecnologia web3 é a criação de tokens não fungíveis (NFTs), que são uma solução viável para digitalizar ativos, mantendo os direitos de propriedade.









Este tutorial ensinará como criar um mercado NFT lucrativo e bem projetado com funcionalidade de bate-papo.





Pré-requisito

Você precisará das seguintes ferramentas instaladas para esmagar com sucesso esta compilação:

Nó

Ganache-Cli

Brigadeiro

Reagir

Infura

CSS do Tailwind

SDK do CometChat

Metamáscara

Fio

Instalando Dependências

Instalação do NodeJs Verifique se o NodeJs já está instalado em sua máquina, caso contrário, instale-o AQUI . Execute o código novamente no terminal para garantir que ele esteja instalado.





Instalação de Yarn, Ganache-cli e Truffle Execute os comandos abaixo em seu terminal para instalar esses pacotes críticos globalmente.





npm i -g yarn npm i -g truffle npm i -g ganache-cli





Para confirmar a instalação, digite o seguinte código no terminal.





yarn --version && ganache-cli --version && truffle version

Clonagem do projeto inicial do Web3 Clone o projeto inicial do web 3.0 usando os comandos abaixo. Isso garante que estamos todos na mesma página e usando o mesmo software.





git clone https://github.com/Daltonic/timelessNFT





Excelente, substitua o arquivo **package.json** pelo seguinte:





{ "name": "TimelessNFT", "private": true, "version": "0.0.0", "scripts": { "start": "react-app-rewired start", "build": "react-app-rewired build", "test": "react-app-rewired test", "eject": "react-scripts eject" }, "dependencies": { "@cometchat-pro/chat": "^3.0.9", "ipfs-http-client": "^56.0.0", "moment": "^2.29.4", "moment-timezone": "^0.5.34", "react": "^17.0.2", "react-dom": "^17.0.2", "react-hooks-global-state": "^1.0.2", "react-icons": "^4.3.1", "react-identicons": "^1.2.5", "react-moment": "^1.1.2", "react-router-dom": "6", "react-scripts": "5.0.0", "web-vitals": "^2.1.4", "web3": "^1.7.1" }, "devDependencies": { "@faker-js/faker": "^6.0.0-alpha.5", "@openzeppelin/contracts": "^4.5.0", "@tailwindcss/forms": "0.4.0", "@truffle/hdwallet-provider": "^2.0.4", "assert": "^2.0.0", "autoprefixer": "10.4.2", "babel-polyfill": "^6.26.0", "babel-preset-env": "^1.7.0", "babel-preset-es2015": "^6.24.1", "babel-preset-stage-2": "^6.24.1", "babel-preset-stage-3": "^6.24.1", "babel-register": "^6.26.0", "buffer": "^6.0.3", "chai": "^4.3.6", "chai-as-promised": "^7.1.1", "crypto-browserify": "^3.12.0", "dotenv": "^16.0.0", "https-browserify": "^1.0.0", "mnemonics": "^1.1.3", "os-browserify": "^0.3.0", "postcss": "8.4.5", "process": "^0.11.10", "react-app-rewired": "^2.1.11", "sharp": "^0.30.1", "stream-browserify": "^3.0.0", "stream-http": "^3.2.0", "tailwindcss": "3.0.18", "url": "^0.11.0" }, "browserslist": { "production": [ ">0.2%", "not dead", "not op_mini all" ], "development": [ "last 1 chrome version", "last 1 firefox version", "last 1 safari version" ] } }





Depois de substituir os pacotes conforme indicado, execute **yarn install** em seu terminal para carregar todos os pacotes com as versões especificadas.

Configurando CometChat SDK

Siga os passos abaixo para configurar o CometChat SDK ; no final, você deve salvar essas chaves como uma variável de ambiente.





PASSO 1: Vá para o painel do CometChat e crie uma conta.





PASSO 2: Faça login no painel do CometChat , somente após o registro.





PASSO 3: No painel, adicione um novo aplicativo chamado timelessNFT.





PASSO 4: Selecione o aplicativo que você acabou de criar na lista.





ETAPA 5: No Início rápido, copie APP_ID , REGION e AUTH_KEY , para seu arquivo .env . Veja a imagem e o trecho de código.





Substitua as chaves de espaços reservados REACT_COMET_CHAT por seus valores apropriados.

REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_REGION=** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_APP_ID=************** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_AUTH_KEY=******************************

Configurando o aplicativo Infura

PASSO 1: Vá para Infura e crie uma conta.









PASSO 2: No painel, crie um novo projeto.









ETAPA 3: Copie a URL do ponto de extremidade do WebSocket da rede de teste Rinkeby para seu arquivo .env .









Depois disso, insira sua frase secreta Metamask e a chave privada da conta preferida. Se você seguiu as instruções corretamente, suas variáveis de ambiente devem ficar assim.





ENDPOINT_URL=*************************** DEPLOYER_KEY=********************** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_REGION=** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_APP_ID=************** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_AUTH_KEY=******************************





Consulte a seção abaixo se não souber como acessar sua chave privada.

Acessando sua chave privada de metamask

PASSO 1: Certifique-se de que Rinkeby esteja selecionado como a rede de teste em sua extensão de navegador Metamask. Em seguida, na conta preferida, clique na linha pontilhada vertical e escolha os detalhes da conta. Por favor, veja a imagem abaixo.





PASSO 2: Digite sua senha no campo fornecido e clique no botão confirmar, isso permitirá que você acesse a chave privada de sua conta.





PASSO 3: Clique em "exportar chave privada" para ver sua chave privada. Certifique-se de nunca expor suas chaves em uma página pública como o Github . É por isso que estamos anexando-o como uma variável de ambiente.





PASSO 4: Copie sua chave privada para seu arquivo .env . Veja a imagem e o trecho de código abaixo.









ENDPOINT_URL=*************************** SECRET_KEY=****************** DEPLOYER_KEY=********************** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_REGION=** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_APP_ID=************** REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_AUTH_KEY=******************************





Quanto ao seu SECRET_KEY , você é obrigado a colar sua frase secreta Metamask no espaço fornecido no arquivo de ambiente.

O contrato inteligente NFT atemporal

Aqui está o código completo do contrato inteligente; Vamos examinar todas as funções e variáveis uma a uma.





// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >=0.7.0 <0.9.0; import "./ERC721.sol"; import "./ERC721Enumerable.sol"; import "@openzeppelin/contracts/access/Ownable.sol"; contract TimelessNFT is ERC721Enumerable, Ownable { using Strings for uint256; mapping(string => uint8) existingURIs; mapping(uint256 => address) public holderOf; address public artist; uint256 public royalityFee; uint256 public supply = 0; uint256 public totalTx = 0; uint256 public cost = 0.01 ether; event Sale( uint256 id, address indexed owner, uint256 cost, string metadataURI, uint256 timestamp ); struct TransactionStruct { uint256 id; address owner; uint256 cost; string title; string description; string metadataURI; uint256 timestamp; } TransactionStruct[] transactions; TransactionStruct[] minted; constructor( string memory _name, string memory _symbol, uint256 _royalityFee, address _artist ) ERC721(_name, _symbol) { royalityFee = _royalityFee; artist = _artist; } function payToMint( string memory title, string memory description, string memory metadataURI, uint256 salesPrice ) external payable { require(msg.value >= cost, "Ether too low for minting!"); require(existingURIs[metadataURI] == 0, "This NFT is already minted!"); require(msg.sender != owner(), "Sales not allowed!"); uint256 royality = (msg.value * royalityFee) / 100; payTo(artist, royality); payTo(owner(), (msg.value - royality)); supply++; minted.push( TransactionStruct( supply, msg.sender, salesPrice, title, description, metadataURI, block.timestamp ) ); emit Sale( supply, msg.sender, msg.value, metadataURI, block.timestamp ); _safeMint(msg.sender, supply); existingURIs[metadataURI] = 1; holderOf[supply] = msg.sender; } function payToBuy(uint256 id) external payable { require(msg.value >= minted[id - 1].cost, "Ether too low for purchase!"); require(msg.sender != minted[id - 1].owner, "Operation Not Allowed!"); uint256 royality = (msg.value * royalityFee) / 100; payTo(artist, royality); payTo(minted[id - 1].owner, (msg.value - royality)); totalTx++; transactions.push( TransactionStruct( totalTx, msg.sender, msg.value, minted[id - 1].title, minted[id - 1].description, minted[id - 1].metadataURI, block.timestamp ) ); emit Sale( totalTx, msg.sender, msg.value, minted[id - 1].metadataURI, block.timestamp ); minted[id - 1].owner = msg.sender; } function changePrice(uint256 id, uint256 newPrice) external returns (bool) { require(newPrice > 0 ether, "Ether too low!"); require(msg.sender == minted[id - 1].owner, "Operation Not Allowed!"); minted[id - 1].cost = newPrice; return true; } function payTo(address to, uint256 amount) internal { (bool success, ) = payable(to).call{value: amount}(""); require(success); } function getAllNFTs() external view returns (TransactionStruct[] memory) { return minted; } function getNFT(uint256 id) external view returns (TransactionStruct memory) { return minted[id - 1]; } function getAllTransactions() external view returns (TransactionStruct[] memory) { return transactions; } }





Importações de código e informações contratuais No código abaixo, informamos ao compilador solidity o identificador de licença e as versões do compilador qualificadas para compilar este código.





// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >=0.7.0 <0.9.0; import "./ERC721.sol"; import "./ERC721Enumerable.sol"; import "@openzeppelin/contracts/access/Ownable.sol"; contract TimelessNFT is ERC721Enumerable, Ownable { // codes goes in here... }





Além disso, este contrato inteligente faz uso de alguns contratos inteligentes openzepplin's openzepplin. Você deve certificar-se de colocá-los no mesmo diretório visto na imagem abaixo.





Acesse este link e baixe esses contratos inteligentes conforme a imagem acima.





Declarações de variáveis de estado

using Strings for uint256; mapping(string => uint8) existingURIs; mapping(uint256 => address) public holderOf; address public artist; uint256 public royalityFee; uint256 public supply = 0; uint256 public totalTx = 0; uint256 public cost = 0.01 ether;





Especificamos que estamos usando a biblioteca de strings para realizar operações de uint para string . Em seguida, também declaramos mapeamentos para gravar artes NFT cunhadas e também para conhecer o proprietário atual de um token.





Em seguida, especificamos as outras variáveis essenciais para capturar a conta do artista, as taxas de royalties, a oferta atual, o total de transações realizadas na plataforma e o custo de cunhagem de uma NFT.





Criação de eventos e estruturas

event Sale( uint256 id, address indexed owner, uint256 cost, string metadataURI, uint256 timestamp ); struct TransactionStruct { uint256 id; address owner; uint256 cost; string title; string description; string metadataURI; uint256 timestamp; } TransactionStruct[] transactions; TransactionStruct[] minted;





No código anterior, temos um evento de vendas que emite dados de qualquer transação que ocorra no contrato inteligente, seja na cunhagem ou transferência NFT.





Projetamos uma estrutura de transação para coletar dados sobre NFTs cunhadas ou transferidas. Usando a estrutura de transação que definimos, criamos duas variáveis chamadas transactions e minted .





Inicializando o construtor

constructor( string memory _name, string memory _symbol, uint256 _royalityFee, address _artist ) ERC721(_name, _symbol) { royalityFee = _royalityFee; artist = _artist; }





O construtor aceita quatro parâmetros para inicializar o contrato inteligente. Um nome de token, símbolo, uma conta de artista e uma taxa de royalties por transação. O nome e o símbolo do token são passados para o contrato inteligente ERC721 durante a implantação.





O algoritmo da função mint

function payToMint( string memory title, string memory description, string memory metadataURI, uint256 salesPrice ) external payable { require(msg.value >= cost, "Ether too low for minting!"); require(existingURIs[metadataURI] == 0, "This NFT is already minted!"); require(msg.sender != owner(), "Sales not allowed!"); uint256 royality = (msg.value * royalityFee) / 100; payTo(artist, royality); payTo(owner(), (msg.value - royality)); supply++; minted.push( TransactionStruct( supply, msg.sender, salesPrice, title, description, metadataURI, block.timestamp ) ); emit Sale( supply, msg.sender, msg.value, metadataURI, block.timestamp ); _safeMint(msg.sender, supply); existingURIs[metadataURI] = 1; holderOf[supply] = msg.sender; }





A função acima é responsável por cunhar novos tokens no contrato inteligente. O chamador desse método deve fornecer quatro parâmetros que incluem; um título NFT, descrição, URI de metadados e o preço de venda do NFT após a cunhagem.





As validações são realizadas para garantir que a NFT é cunhada e são feitas de acordo com os pagamentos feitos para cada cunhagem. Além disso, a validação garante que cada obra de arte seja vinculada exclusivamente a um token e nenhum outro token tenha a mesma arte. Por fim, para a validação, garantimos que o chamador desse método não seja o implantador do contrato inteligente, isso é para garantir que não misturemos muito as coisas.





A seguir na função está a regra de compartilhamento de pagamento. A porcentagem de royalties vai para o artista e o restante dos éteres vai para o proprietário.





Posteriormente, registramos esse NFT dentro do array cunhado e emitimos um evento de vendas. Por fim, criamos o NFT enquanto registramos o endereço do chamador como o proprietário do token.





O algoritmo da função de transferência NFT

function payToBuy(uint256 id) external payable { require(msg.value >= minted[id - 1].cost, "Ether too low for purchase!"); require(msg.sender != minted[id - 1].owner, "Operation Not Allowed!"); uint256 royality = (msg.value * royalityFee) / 100; payTo(artist, royality); payTo(minted[id - 1].owner, (msg.value - royality)); totalTx++; transactions.push( TransactionStruct( totalTx, msg.sender, msg.value, minted[id - 1].title, minted[id - 1].description, minted[id - 1].metadataURI, block.timestamp ) ); emit Sale( totalTx, msg.sender, msg.value, minted[id - 1].metadataURI, block.timestamp ); minted[id - 1].owner = msg.sender; }





A função acima pega um ID NFT e faz uma compra do NFT de acordo com o preço definido pelo minter (proprietário).





As validações necessárias são feitas para impedir os proprietários de comprar seus NFTs e outros de comprar com zero ethers.





Em seguida, uma taxa de royalties é enviada para a conta do artista e o atual proprietário do NFT fica com o restante.





Cada transferência de token é registrada em um array de transações para acompanhar todas as transações feitas na plataforma.





Em seguida, um evento de venda é novamente emitido para esta compra para enriquecer os dados registrados no EVM.





Outras funções essenciais

// changes the price of an NFT function changePrice(uint256 id, uint256 newPrice) external returns (bool) { require(newPrice > 0 ether, "Ether too low!"); require(msg.sender == minted[id - 1].owner, "Operation Not Allowed!"); minted[id - 1].cost = newPrice; return true; } // sends ethers to a specific account function payTo(address to, uint256 amount) internal { (bool success, ) = payable(to).call{value: amount}(""); require(success); } // returns all minted NFTs function getAllNFTs() external view returns (TransactionStruct[] memory) { return minted; } // returns a specific NFT by token id function getNFT(uint256 id) external view returns (TransactionStruct memory) { return minted[id - 1]; } // returns all transactions function getAllTransactions() external view returns (TransactionStruct[] memory) { return transactions; }





E aí está, para desenvolver o contrato inteligente, vamos nos aprofundar na construção dos componentes da interface do usuário com ReactJs.

Configurando o script de implantação

Mais uma coisa a fazer com o contrato inteligente é configurar o script de implantação.

No projeto, vá para a pasta migrations >> 2_deploy_contracts.js e atualize-a com o trecho de código abaixo.





const TimelessNFT = artifacts.require('TimelessNFT') module.exports = async (deployer) => { const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts() await deployer.deploy( TimelessNFT, 'Timeless NFTs', 'TNT', 10, accounts[1] ) }





Desenvolvendo o Front-end

O front-end é composto de vários componentes e peças. Todos os componentes, visualizações e periféricos serão criados por nós.





Componente de cabeçalho





Este componente foi criado com CSS tailwind e usa o botão rosa Connect Wallet para acessar a carteira Metamask. Os códigos abaixo demonstram a programação.





import { useGlobalState } from '../store' import timelessLogo from '../assets/timeless.png' import { connectWallet } from '../TimelessNFT' const Header = () => { const [connectedAccount] = useGlobalState('connectedAccount') return ( <nav className="w-4/5 flex md:justify-center justify-between items-center py-4 mx-auto"> <div className="md:flex-[0.5] flex-initial justify-center items-center"> <img className="w-32 cursor-pointer" src={timelessLogo} alt="Timeless Logo" /> </div> <ul className="md:flex-[0.5] text-white md:flex hidden list-none flex-row justify-between items-center flex-initial" > <li className="mx-4 cursor-pointer">Market</li> <li className="mx-4 cursor-pointer">Artist</li> <li className="mx-4 cursor-pointer">Features</li> <li className="mx-4 cursor-pointer">Community</li> </ul> {!connectedAccount ? ( <button className="shadow-xl shadow-black text-white bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] md:text-xs p-2 rounded-full cursor-pointer" onClick={connectWallet} > Connect Wallet </button> ) : ( <></> )} </nav> ) } export default Header





Componente do Herói





Este componente é responsável por exibir a carteira conectada e também por lançar o modal utilizado para criar uma nova NFT. Além disso, ele é responsável por fazer login ou cadastrar usuários para bate-papos individuais com um vendedor de NFT. Aqui está o código responsável por essas ações.





import Identicon from 'react-identicons' import { setGlobalState, useGlobalState, truncate } from '../store' import { getConversations, loginWithCometChat, signUpWithCometChat } from '../CometChat' import ChatList from './ChatList' import { useState } from 'react' const Hero = () => { const [connectedAccount] = useGlobalState('connectedAccount') const [currentUser] = useGlobalState('currentUser') const [recentOpened] = useGlobalState('recentOpened') const [conversations, setConversations] = useState([]) const onCreatedNFT = () => { if (currentUser?.uid.toLowerCase() != connectedAccount.toLowerCase()) return alert('Please login to receive chats from buyers!') setGlobalState('modal', 'scale-100') } const onLunchRecent = () => { getConversations().then((convs) => { setConversations(convs) setGlobalState('recentOpened', true) }) } return ( <div className="flex flex-col md:flex-row w-4/5 justify-between items-center mx-auto py-10" > <div className="md:w-3/6 w-full"> <div> <h1 className="text-white text-5xl font-bold"> Buy and Sell <br /> Digital Arts, <br /> <span className="text-gradient">NFTs</span> Collections </h1> <p className="text-gray-500 font-semibold text-sm mt-3"> Mint and collect the hottest NFTs around. </p> </div> <div className="flex flex-row mt-5"> {connectedAccount ? ( <> <button className="shadow-xl shadow-black text-white bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] rounded-full cursor-pointer p-2" onClick={onCreatedNFT} > Create NFT </button> <> {currentUser?.uid.toLowerCase() == connectedAccount.toLowerCase() ? ( <button className="text-white border border-gray-500 hover:border-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] cursor-pointer rounded-full p-2 mx-3" onClick={onLunchRecent} > Recent Chats </button> ) : ( <> <button className="text-white border border-gray-500 hover:border-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] cursor-pointer rounded-full p-2 mx-3" onClick={() => loginWithCometChat(connectedAccount)} > Login for Chat </button> <button className="text-white border border-gray-500 hover:border-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] cursor-pointer rounded-full p-2 mx-3" onClick={() => signUpWithCometChat(connectedAccount, connectedAccount)} > Signup for Chat </button> </> )} </> </> ) : null} </div> <div className="w-3/4 flex justify-between items-center mt-5"> <div> <p className="text-white font-bold">1231k</p> <small className="text-gray-300">User</small> </div> <div> <p className="text-white font-bold">152k</p> <small className="text-gray-300">Artwork</small> </div> <div> <p className="text-white font-bold">200k</p> <small className="text-gray-300">Artist</small> </div> </div> </div> <div className="shadow-xl shadow-black md:w-2/5 w-full mt-10 md:mt-0 rounded-md overflow-hidden bg-gray-800" > <img src="https://images.cointelegraph.com/images/1434_aHR0cHM6Ly9zMy5jb2ludGVsZWdyYXBoLmNvbS91cGxvYWRzLzIwMjEtMDYvNGE4NmNmOWQtODM2Mi00YmVhLThiMzctZDEyODAxNjUxZTE1LmpwZWc=.jpg" alt="NFT Art" className="h-60 w-full object-cover" /> <div className="flex justify-start items-center p-3"> <Identicon string={ connectedAccount ? connectedAccount.toLowerCase() : 'Connect Your Wallet' } size={50} className="h-10 w-10 object-contain rounded-full mr-3" /> <div> <p className="text-white font-semibold"> {connectedAccount ? truncate(connectedAccount, 4, 4, 11) : 'Connect Your Wallet'} </p> <small className="text-pink-800 font-bold">@you</small> </div> </div> </div> {recentOpened ? <ChatList users={conversations} /> : null} </div> ) } export default Hero





Componente de obras de arte

Este componente é responsável por renderizar a lista de NFTs cunhadas na plataforma usando os belos cartões CSS de vento de cauda. Cada cartão tem uma imagem NFT, título, descrição, preço e proprietário. Veja os códigos abaixo para sua implementação.





import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import { setGlobalState, useGlobalState, truncate } from '../store' const Artworks = () => { const [nfts] = useGlobalState('nfts') const [end, setEnd] = useState(4) const [count] = useState(4) const [collection, setCollection] = useState([]) const setNFT = (nft) => { setGlobalState('nft', nft) setGlobalState('showModal', 'scale-100') } const getCollection = () => { return nfts.slice(0, end) } useEffect(() => { setCollection(getCollection()) }, [nfts, end]) return ( <div className="bg-[#151c25] gradient-bg-artworks"> <div className="w-4/5 py-10 mx-auto"> <h4 className="text-white text-3xl font-bold uppercase text-gradient"> {collection.length > 0 ? 'Latest Artworks' : 'No Artworks Yet'} </h4> <div className="grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-3 lg:grid-cols-4 gap-6 md:gap-4 lg:gap-3 py-2.5"> {collection.map((nft) => ( <div key={nft.id} className="w-full shadow-xl shadow-black rounded-md overflow-hidden bg-gray-800 my-2 p-3" > <img src={nft.metadataURI} alt={truncate(nft.title, 6)} className="h-60 w-full object-cover shadow-lg shadow-black rounded-lg mb-3" /> <h4 className="text-white font-semibold">{nft.title}</h4> <p className="text-gray-400 text-xs my-1"> {truncate(nft.description)} </p> <div className="flex justify-between items-center mt-3 text-white"> <div className="flex flex-col"> <small className="text-xs">Current Price</small> <p className="text-sm font-semibold">{nft.cost} ETH</p> </div> <button onClick={() => setNFT(nft)} className="shadow-lg shadow-black text-white text-sm bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] cursor-pointer rounded-full px-1.5 py-1" > View Details </button> </div> </div> ))} </div> {collection.length > 0 && nfts.length > collection.length ? ( <div className="text-center my-5"> <button className="shadow-xl shadow-black text-white bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] rounded-full cursor-pointer p-2" onClick={() => setEnd(end + count)} > Load More </button> </div> ) : null} </div> </div> ) } export default Artworks





Componente de Transações

Este componente é responsável por renderizar todas as transações que ocorreram em nosso contrato inteligente. Uma transação, por exemplo, seria Alison comprando um NFT da Duke. Esta compra será capturada neste componente como uma transação. Veja o trecho abaixo.





import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import { BiTransfer } from 'react-icons/bi' import { MdOpenInNew } from 'react-icons/md' import { useGlobalState, truncate } from '../store' const Transactions = () => { const [transactions] = useGlobalState('transactions') const [end, setEnd] = useState(3) const [count] = useState(3) const [collection, setCollection] = useState([]) const getCollection = () => { return transactions.slice(0, end) } useEffect(() => { setCollection(getCollection()) }, [transactions, end]) return ( <div className="bg-[#151c25]"> <div className="w-4/5 py-10 mx-auto"> <h4 className="text-white text-3xl font-bold uppercase text-gradient"> {collection.length > 0 ? 'Latest Transactions' : 'No Transaction Yet'} </h4> <div className="grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 gap-6 md:gap-4 lg:gap-2 py-2.5"> {collection .map((tx) => ( <div key={tx.id} className="flex justify-between items-center border border-pink-500 text-gray-400 w-full shadow-xl shadow-black rounded-md overflow-hidden bg-gray-800 my-2 p-3" > <div className="rounded-md shadow-sm shadow-pink-500 p-2"> <BiTransfer /> </div> <div> <h4 className="text-sm">{tx.title} Transfered</h4> <small className="flex flex-row justify-start items-center"> <span className="mr-1">Received by</span> <a href="#" className="text-pink-500 mr-2"> {truncate(tx.owner, 4, 4, 11)} </a> <a href="#"> <MdOpenInNew /> </a> </small> </div> <p className="text-sm font-medium">{tx.cost}ETH</p> </div> ))} </div> {collection.length > 0 && transactions.length > collection.length ? ( <div className="text-center my-5"> <button className="shadow-xl shadow-black text-white bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] rounded-full cursor-pointer p-2" onClick={() => setEnd(end + count)} > Load More </button> </div> ) : null} </div> </div> ) } export default Transactions





Componente de Rodapé





Este componente simplesmente exibe alguns links bonitos na parte inferior da página, não faz muito quando se trata de funcionalidades, mas complementa a interface do usuário. Seus códigos estão escritos abaixo.





import timelessLogo from '../assets/timeless.png' const Footer = () => ( <div className="w-full flex md:justify-center justify-between items-center flex-col p-4 gradient-bg-footer"> <div className="w-full flex sm:flex-row flex-col justify-between items-center my-4"> <div className="flex flex-[0.25] justify-center items-center"> <img src={timelessLogo} alt="logo" className="w-32" /> </div> <div className="flex flex-1 justify-evenly items-center flex-wrap sm:mt-0 mt-5 w-full"> <p className="text-white text-base text-center mx-2 cursor-pointer"> Market </p> <p className="text-white text-base text-center mx-2 cursor-pointer"> Artist </p> <p className="text-white text-base text-center mx-2 cursor-pointer"> Features </p> <p className="text-white text-base text-center mx-2 cursor-pointer"> Community </p> </div> <div className="flex flex-[0.25] justify-center items-center"> <p className="text-white text-right text-xs">©2022 All rights reserved</p> </div> </div> </div> ) export default Footer





Fantástico, é isso para os componentes óbvios, vamos incluir os componentes ocultos que são invocados apenas por meio de uma interface modal.





CriarComponenteNFT





Este componente tem o dever de cunhar novos NFTs, fornecendo uma imagem, título, preço e descrição. Depois que o botão Mint Now é clicado, a imagem é carregada no IPFS (Inter Planetary File System) e uma URL de imagem é retornada.





O URL da imagem retornada junto com os dados NFT fornecidos no formulário são enviados para nosso contrato inteligente para cunhagem, imediatamente após o usuário autorizar a transação com sua carteira Metamask.





Após a conclusão da transação, o NFT é listado entre as obras de arte e os compradores interessados podem comprá-las e até alterar seus preços. Veja o código abaixo para detalhes.





import { useGlobalState, setGlobalState, setLoadingMsg, setAlert, } from '../store' import { mintNFT } from '../TimelessNFT' import { useState } from 'react' import { FaTimes } from 'react-icons/fa' import { create } from 'ipfs-http-client' const client = create('https://ipfs.infura.io:5001/api/v0') const CreateNFT = () => { const [modal] = useGlobalState('modal') const [title, setTitle] = useState('') const [price, setPrice] = useState('') const [description, setDescription] = useState('') const [fileUrl, setFileUrl] = useState('') const [imgBase64, setImgBase64] = useState(null) const onChange = async (e) => { const reader = new FileReader() if (e.target.files[0]) reader.readAsDataURL(e.target.files[0]) reader.onload = (readerEvent) => { const file = readerEvent.target.result setImgBase64(file) setFileUrl(e.target.files[0]) } } const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault() if (!title || !price || !description) return setGlobalState('modal', 'scale-0') setGlobalState('loading', { show: true, msg: 'Uploading IPFS data...' }) try { const created = await client.add(fileUrl) const metadataURI = `https://ipfs.infura.io/ipfs/${created.path}` const nft = { title, price, description, metadataURI } setLoadingMsg('Intializing transaction...') mintNFT(nft).then((res) => { if (res) { setFileUrl(metadataURI) resetForm() setAlert('Minting completed...', 'green') window.location.reload() } }) } catch (error) { console.log('Error uploading file: ', error) setAlert('Minting failed...', 'red') } } const closeModal = () => { setGlobalState('modal', 'scale-0') resetForm() } const resetForm = () => { setFileUrl('') setImgBase64(null) setTitle('') setPrice('') setDescription('') } return ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 ${modal}`} > <div className="bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl w-11/12 md:w-2/5 h-7/12 p-6"> <form className="flex flex-col"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <p className="font-semibold text-gray-400">Add NFT</p> <button type="button" onClick={closeModal} className="border-0 bg-transparent focus:outline-none" > <FaTimes className="text-gray-400" /> </button> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center rounded-xl mt-5"> <div className="shrink-0 rounded-xl overflow-hidden h-20 w-20"> <img alt="NFT" className="h-full w-full object-cover cursor-pointer" src={ imgBase64 || 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1580489944761-15a19d654956?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1361&q=80' } /> </div> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5"> <label className="block"> <span className="sr-only">Choose profile photo</span> <input type="file" accept="image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/webp" className="block w-full text-sm text-slate-500 file:mr-4 file:py-2 file:px-4 file:rounded-full file:border-0 file:text-sm file:font-semibold file:bg-[#19212c] file:text-gray-400 hover:file:bg-[#1d2631] cursor-pointer focus:ring-0 focus:outline-none" onChange={onChange} required /> </label> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5"> <input className="block w-full text-sm text-slate-500 bg-transparent border-0 focus:outline-none focus:ring-0" type="text" name="title" placeholder="Title" onChange={(e) => setTitle(e.target.value)} value={title} required /> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5"> <input className="block w-full text-sm text-slate-500 bg-transparent border-0 focus:outline-none focus:ring-0" type="number" step={0.01} min={0.01} name="price" placeholder="Price (Eth)" onChange={(e) => setPrice(e.target.value)} value={price} required /> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5"> <textarea className="block w-full text-sm resize-none text-slate-500 bg-transparent border-0 focus:outline-none focus:ring-0 h-20" type="text" name="description" placeholder="Description" onChange={(e) => setDescription(e.target.value)} value={description} required ></textarea> </div> <button type="submit" onClick={handleSubmit} className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center w-full text-white text-md bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] py-2 px-5 rounded-full drop-shadow-xl border border-transparent hover:bg-transparent hover:text-[#e32970] hover:border hover:border-[#bd255f] focus:outline-none focus:ring mt-5" > Mint Now </button> </form> </div> </div> ) } export default CreateNFT





Mostrar Componente NFT

Este componente exibe mais informações sobre um NFT específico, oferecendo ao proprietário um botão para alterar o preço e ao comprador um botão para comprar o NFT ou conversar com o vendedor. Veja o código abaixo para mais detalhes.





import Chat from './Chat' import Identicon from 'react-identicons' import { FaTimes } from 'react-icons/fa' import { buyNFT } from '../TimelessNFT' import { useGlobalState, setGlobalState, truncate, setAlert } from '../store' import { useState } from 'react' import { getMessages } from '../CometChat' const ShowNFT = () => { const [showModal] = useGlobalState('showModal') const [chatOpened] = useGlobalState('chatOpened') const [currentUser] = useGlobalState('currentUser') const [connectedAccount] = useGlobalState('connectedAccount') const [nft] = useGlobalState('nft') const [messages, setMessages] = useState([]) const onChangePrice = () => { setGlobalState('nft', nft) setGlobalState('showModal', 'scale-0') setGlobalState('updateModal', 'scale-100') } const onChatSeller = () => { if (currentUser?.uid.toLowerCase() != connectedAccount.toLowerCase()) return alert('Please login to receive chats from buyers!') getMessages(nft.owner).then((msgs) => { setMessages( msgs.filter((msg) => { return ( !!!msg?.deletedAt && !!!msg?.action && (msg?.conversationId == `${msg?.rawMessage.receiver}_user_${msg?.rawMessage.sender}` || msg?.conversationId == `${msg?.rawMessage.sender}_user_${msg?.rawMessage.receiver}`) ) }) ) setGlobalState('nft', nft) setGlobalState('chatOpened', true) }) } const handleNFTPurchase = () => { setGlobalState('showModal', 'scale-0') setGlobalState('loading', { show: true, msg: 'Initializing NFT transfer...', }) try { buyNFT(nft).then((res) => { if (res) { setAlert('Transfer completed...', 'green') window.location.reload() } }) } catch (error) { console.log('Error transfering NFT: ', error) setAlert('Purchase failed...', 'red') } } return ( <div> {chatOpened ? ( <Chat receiver={nft.owner} chats={messages} /> ) : ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 ${showModal}`} > <div className="bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl w-11/12 md:w-2/5 h-7/12 p-6"> <div className="flex flex-col"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <p className="font-semibold text-gray-400">Buy NFT</p> <button type="button" onClick={() => setGlobalState('showModal', 'scale-0')} className="border-0 bg-transparent focus:outline-none" > <FaTimes className="text-gray-400" /> </button> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center rounded-xl mt-5"> <div className="shrink-0 rounded-xl overflow-hidden h-40 w-40"> <img className="h-full w-full object-cover cursor-pointer" src={nft?.metadataURI} alt={nft?.title} /> </div> </div> <div className="flex flex-col justify-start rounded-xl mt-5"> <h4 className="text-white font-semibold">{nft?.title}</h4> <p className="text-gray-400 text-xs my-1">{nft?.description}</p> <div className="flex justify-between items-center mt-3 text-white"> <div className="flex justify-start items-center"> <Identicon string={nft?.owner.toLowerCase()} size={50} className="h-10 w-10 object-contain rounded-full mr-3" /> <div className="flex flex-col justify-center items-start"> <small className="text-white font-bold">@owner</small> <small className="text-pink-800 font-semibold"> {nft?.owner ? truncate(nft.owner, 4, 4, 11) : '...'} </small> </div> </div> <div className="flex flex-col"> <small className="text-xs">Current Price</small> <p className="text-sm font-semibold">{nft?.cost} ETH</p> </div> </div> </div> {connectedAccount != nft?.owner ? ( <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <button className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center w-full text-white text-md bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] py-2 px-5 rounded-full drop-shadow-xl border border-transparent hover:bg-transparent hover:text-[#e32970] hover:border hover:border-[#bd255f] focus:outline-none focus:ring mt-5" onClick={handleNFTPurchase} > Purchase Now </button> <button className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center w-full text-white text-md bg-transparent py-2 px-5 rounded-full drop-shadow-xl border border-transparent hover:bg-transparent hover:text-[#e32970] focus:outline-none focus:ring mt-5" onClick={onChatSeller} > Chat with Seller </button> </div> ) : ( <button className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center w-full text-white text-md bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] py-2 px-5 rounded-full drop-shadow-xl border border-transparent hover:bg-transparent hover:text-[#e32970] hover:border hover:border-[#bd255f] focus:outline-none focus:ring mt-5" onClick={onChangePrice} > Change Price </button> )} </div> </div> </div> )} </div> ) } export default ShowNFT





Atualizar Componente NFT

Este componente tem a função de alterar o preço da NFT. Esta ação só pode ser executada pelo proprietário do NFT. Embora esta opção esteja disponível, será cobrada uma taxa de gás para efetuar essas alterações. Uma vez que um NFT troca uma mão com outro comprador, o novo dono pode decidir aumentar o preço, e é por isso que esta opção foi disponibilizada. Veja o trecho de código abaixo.





import { useGlobalState, setGlobalState, setLoadingMsg, setAlert, } from '../store' import { updateNFT } from '../TimelessNFT' import { useState } from 'react' import { FaTimes } from 'react-icons/fa' const UpdateNFT = () => { const [modal] = useGlobalState('updateModal') const [nft] = useGlobalState('nft') const [price, setPrice] = useState('') const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault() if (!price || price <= 0) return setGlobalState('modal', 'scale-0') setGlobalState('loading', { show: true, msg: 'Initiating price update...' }) try { setLoadingMsg('Price updating...') setGlobalState('updateModal', 'scale-0') updateNFT({...nft, cost: price}).then((res) => { if (res) { setAlert('Price updated...', 'green') window.location.reload() } }) } catch (error) { console.log('Error updating file: ', error) setAlert('Update failed...', 'red') } } return ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 ${modal}`} > <div className="bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl w-11/12 md:w-2/5 h-7/12 p-6"> <form className="flex flex-col"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <p className="font-semibold text-gray-400">{nft?.title}</p> <button type="button" onClick={() => setGlobalState('updateModal', 'scale-0')} className="border-0 bg-transparent focus:outline-none" > <FaTimes className="text-gray-400" /> </button> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center rounded-xl mt-5"> <div className="shrink-0 rounded-xl overflow-hidden h-20 w-20"> <img alt="NFT" className="h-full w-full object-cover cursor-pointer" src={nft?.metadataURI} /> </div> </div> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5"> <input className="block w-full text-sm text-slate-500 bg-transparent border-0 focus:outline-none focus:ring-0" type="number" step={0.01} min={0.01} name="price" placeholder="Price (Eth)" onChange={(e) => setPrice(e.target.value)} required /> </div> <button type="submit" onClick={handleSubmit} className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center w-full text-white text-md bg-[#e32970] hover:bg-[#bd255f] py-2 px-5 rounded-full drop-shadow-xl border border-transparent hover:bg-transparent hover:text-[#e32970] hover:border hover:border-[#bd255f] focus:outline-none focus:ring mt-5" > Update Now </button> </form> </div> </div> ) } export default UpdateNFT





Componente ChatList

Este componente revela as conversas recentes que um usuário fez com um vendedor ou comprador na plataforma. O componente também captura a última mensagem enviada na conversa. Um clique em cada conversa levará à interface de bate-papo. Veja o código abaixo.





import Chat from './Chat' import Moment from 'react-moment' import { useState } from 'react' import { FaTimes } from 'react-icons/fa' import { setGlobalState, truncate, useGlobalState } from '../store' import { getMessages } from '../CometChat' const ChatList = ({ users }) => { const [messages, setMessages] = useState([]) const [receiver, setReceiver] = useState('') const [recentChatOpened] = useGlobalState('recentChatOpened') const [connectedAccount] = useGlobalState('connectedAccount') const onEnterChat = (receiver) => { setReceiver(receiver) getMessages(receiver).then((msgs) => { setMessages( msgs.filter((msg) => { return ( !!!msg?.deletedAt && !!!msg?.action && msg?.conversationId == `${msg?.rawMessage.receiver}_user_${msg?.rawMessage.sender}` ) }) ) setGlobalState('recentChatOpened', true) }) } return ( <div> {recentChatOpened ? ( <Chat receiver={receiver} chats={messages} /> ) : ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 scale-100`} > <div className="bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl w-11/12 md:w-2/5 h-7/12 p-6"> <div className="flex flex-col text-gray-400"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <p className="font-semibold text-gray-400">Conversations</p> <button type="button" onClick={() => setGlobalState('recentOpened', false)} className="border-0 bg-transparent focus:outline-none" > <FaTimes /> </button> </div> <div className="h-[calc(100vh_-_20rem)] overflow-y-auto sm:pr-4 my-3"> {users.map((user, i) => ( <button key={i} className="flex flex-row justify-between w-full items-center bg-gray-800 hover:bg-gray-900 rounded-md px-4 py-3 my-1 cursor-pointer transform transition-transform duration-300" onClick={() => onEnterChat(user?.lastMessage.sender.uid)} > <div className="flex flex-col text-left"> <h4 className="text-sm text-[#e32970] font-semiBold"> @{truncate(user?.lastMessage.sender.uid, 4, 4, 11)} </h4> <p className="text-xs"> {user?.lastMessage.text} </p> </div> <Moment className="text-xs font-bold" unix date={user?.lastMessage.sentAt} format="YYYY/MM/D hh:mm A" /> </button> ))} </div> </div> </div> </div> )} </div> ) } export default ChatList





Componente de bate-papo

Este componente é responsável por envolver dois usuários em um bate-papo individual. A imagem acima mostra uma conversa entre um comprador e um vendedor na plataforma, a partir de dois navegadores diferentes. Veja o código abaixo para sua implementação.





import Identicon from 'react-identicons' import { useGlobalState, setGlobalState, truncate } from '../store' import { sendMessage, CometChat } from '../CometChat' import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import { FaTimes } from 'react-icons/fa' const Chat = ({ receiver, chats }) => { const [connectedAccount] = useGlobalState('connectedAccount') const [message, setMessage] = useState('') const [messages, setMessages] = useState(chats) const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault() sendMessage(receiver, message).then((msg) => { setMessages((prevState) => [...prevState, msg]) setMessage('') scrollToEnd() }) } const listenForMessage = (listenerID) => { CometChat.addMessageListener( listenerID, new CometChat.MessageListener({ onTextMessageReceived: (message) => { setMessages((prevState) => [...prevState, message]) scrollToEnd() }, }) ) } const onClose = () => { setGlobalState('chatOpened', false) setGlobalState('recentChatOpened', false) } const scrollToEnd = () => { const element = document.getElementById('messages-container') element.scrollTop = element.scrollHeight } useEffect(() => { listenForMessage(receiver) }, [receiver]) return ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 scale-100`} > <div className="bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl w-5/6 h-5/6 p-6"> <div className="flex flex-col text-gray-400"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center"> <div className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center"> <div className="shrink-0 rounded-full overflow-hidden h-10 w-10 mr-3"> <Identicon string={receiver.toLowerCase()} size={50} className="h-full w-full object-cover cursor-pointer rounded-full" /> </div> <p className="font-bold">@{receiver ? truncate(receiver, 4, 4, 11) : '...'}</p> </div> <button type="button" onClick={onClose} className="border-0 bg-transparent focus:outline-none" > <FaTimes /> </button> </div> <div id="messages-container" className="h-[calc(100vh_-_20rem)] overflow-y-auto sm:pr-4 my-3" > {messages.map((msg, i) => msg?.receiverId?.toLowerCase() == connectedAccount.toLowerCase() ? ( <div key={i} className="flex flex-row justify-start items-center mt-5" > <div className="flex flex-col justify-start items-start"> <h4 className="text-[#e32970]"> @{receiver ? truncate(receiver, 4, 4, 11) : '...'} </h4> <p className="text-xs">{msg.text}</p> </div> </div> ) : ( <div key={i} className="flex flex-row justify-end items-center mt-5" > <div className="flex flex-col justify-start items-end"> <h4 className="text-[#e32970]">@you</h4> <p className="text-xs">{msg.text}</p> </div> </div> ) )} </div> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit} className="flex flex-row justify-between items-center bg-gray-800 rounded-xl mt-5" > <input className="block w-full text-sm resize-none text-slate-500 bg-transparent border-0 focus:outline-none focus:ring-0 h-20" type="text" name="message" placeholder="Write message..." onChange={(e) => setMessage(e.target.value)} value={message} required /> </form> </div> </div> </div> ) } export default Chat





Componente de carregamento

Este componente simplesmente exibe a atividade atual e o status quando uma transação está em andamento. Veja o código abaixo.





import { useGlobalState } from '../store' const Loading = () => { const [loading] = useGlobalState('loading') return ( <div className={`fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex items-center justify-center bg-black bg-opacity-50 transform transition-transform duration-300 ${loading.show ? 'scale-100' : 'scale-0'}`} > <div className="flex flex-col justify-center items-center bg-[#151c25] shadow-xl shadow-[#e32970] rounded-xl min-w-min px-10 pb-2" > <div className="flex flex-row justify-center items-center"> <div className="lds-dual-ring scale-50"></div> <p className="text-lg text-white">Processing...</p> </div> <small className="text-white">{loading.msg}</small> </div> </div> ) } export default Loading





O componente App Este arquivo agrupa o componente acima discutido neste trabalho. É assim que uma arquitetura ReactJs funciona. Veja os códigos abaixo.





import Alert from './components/Alert' import Artworks from './components/Artworks' import CreateNFT from './components/CreateNFT' import Footer from './components/Footer' import Header from './components/Header' import Hero from './components/Hero' import Loading from './components/Loading' import ShowNFT from './components/ShowNFT' import Transactions from './components/Transactions' import UpdateNFT from './components/UpdateNFT' import { isUserLoggedIn } from './CometChat' import { loadWeb3 } from './TimelessNFT' import { useEffect } from 'react' const App = () => { useEffect(() => { loadWeb3() isUserLoggedIn() }, []) return ( <div className="min-h-screen"> <div className="gradient-bg-hero"> <Header /> <Hero /> </div> <Artworks /> <Transactions /> <CreateNFT /> <UpdateNFT /> <ShowNFT /> <Footer /> <Alert /> <Loading /> </div> ) } export default App





Outros arquivos essenciais

Este aplicativo utiliza um armazenamento de gerenciamento de estado, um CometChat SDK e um arquivo de serviço de contrato. Vamos dar uma olhada neles um após o outro.





A loja Este arquivo de gerenciamento de estado usa o pacote npm react react-hooks-global-state . É simples, rápido e mais fácil que o Redux. Todas as variáveis globais e funções usadas neste aplicativo foram criadas nesta loja.





Na raiz do projeto, vá até o diretório src e crie uma pasta chamada store . Agora, dentro desta pasta store, crie um arquivo chamado index.js e cole os códigos abaixo dentro dele.





import { createGlobalState } from 'react-hooks-global-state' const { setGlobalState, useGlobalState, getGlobalState } = createGlobalState({ modal: 'scale-0', updateModal: 'scale-0', mintModal: '', alert: { show: false, msg: '', color: '' }, loading: { show: false, msg: '' }, showModal: 'scale-0', chatOpened: false, recentChatOpened: false, recentOpened: false, chatList: 'scale-0', connectedAccount: '', currentUser: null, nft: null, nfts: [], transactions: [], contract: null, }) const setAlert = (msg, color = 'green') => { setGlobalState('loading', false) setGlobalState('alert', { show: true, msg, color }) setTimeout(() => { setGlobalState('alert', { show: false, msg: '', color }) }, 6000) } const setLoadingMsg = (msg) => { const loading = getGlobalState('loading') setGlobalState('loading', { ...loading, msg }) } const truncate = (text, startChars, endChars, maxLength) => { if (text.length > maxLength) { var start = text.substring(0, startChars) var end = text.substring(text.length - endChars, text.length) while (start.length + end.length < maxLength) { start = start + '.' } return start + end } return text } export { useGlobalState, setGlobalState, getGlobalState, setAlert, setLoadingMsg, truncate, }





O serviço CometChat Este arquivo contém todas as funções essenciais para se comunicar com o CometChat SDK. Veja os códigos abaixo.





import { CometChat } from '@cometchat-pro/chat' import { setGlobalState } from './store' const CONSTANTS = { APP_ID: process.env.REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_APP_ID, REGION: process.env.REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_REGION, Auth_Key: process.env.REACT_APP_COMET_CHAT_AUTH_KEY, } const initCometChat = async () => { const appID = CONSTANTS.APP_ID const region = CONSTANTS.REGION const appSetting = new CometChat.AppSettingsBuilder() .subscribePresenceForAllUsers() .setRegion(region) .build() await CometChat.init(appID, appSetting) .then(() => console.log('Initialization completed successfully')) .catch((error) => error) } const loginWithCometChat = async (UID) => { const authKey = CONSTANTS.Auth_Key await CometChat.login(UID, authKey) .then((user) => setGlobalState('currentUser', user)) .catch((error) => { alert(error.message) console.log(error) }) return true } const signUpWithCometChat = async (UID, name) => { let authKey = CONSTANTS.Auth_Key const user = new CometChat.User(UID) user.setName(name) await CometChat.createUser(user, authKey) .then((user) => { alert('Signed up successfully, click login now!') console.log('Logged In: ', user) }) .catch((error) => { alert(error.message) console.log(error) }) return true } const logOutWithCometChat = async () => { return await CometChat.logout() .then(() => console.log('Logged Out Successfully')) .catch((error) => error) } const isUserLoggedIn = async () => { await CometChat.getLoggedinUser() .then((user) => setGlobalState('currentUser', user)) .catch((error) => console.log('error:', error)) } const getMessages = async (UID) => { const limit = 30 const messagesRequest = new CometChat.MessagesRequestBuilder() .setUID(UID) .setLimit(limit) .build() return await messagesRequest .fetchPrevious() .then((messages) => messages) .catch((error) => error) } const sendMessage = async (receiverID, messageText) => { const receiverType = CometChat.RECEIVER_TYPE.USER const textMessage = new CometChat.TextMessage( receiverID, messageText, receiverType ) return await CometChat.sendMessage(textMessage) .then((message) => message) .catch((error) => error) } const getConversations = async () => { const limit = 30 const conversationsRequest = new CometChat.ConversationsRequestBuilder() .setLimit(limit) .build() return await conversationsRequest .fetchNext() .then((conversationList) => conversationList) } export { initCometChat, loginWithCometChat, signUpWithCometChat, logOutWithCometChat, getMessages, sendMessage, getConversations, isUserLoggedIn, CometChat, }





O arquivo de serviço de contrato Este arquivo contém todas as funções e procedimentos responsáveis pela interação com o contrato inteligente no blockchain usando a biblioteca Web3. Veja os códigos abaixo.





import Web3 from 'web3' import { setGlobalState, getGlobalState, setAlert } from './store' import TimelessNFT from './abis/TimelessNFT.json' const { ethereum } = window const connectWallet = async () => { try { if (!ethereum) return alert('Please install Metamask') const accounts = await ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' }) setGlobalState('connectedAccount', accounts[0]) } catch (error) { setAlert(JSON.stringify(error), 'red') } } const structuredNfts = (nfts) => { return nfts .map((nft) => ({ id: Number(nft.id), owner: nft.owner, cost: window.web3.utils.fromWei(nft.cost), title: nft.title, description: nft.description, metadataURI: nft.metadataURI, timestamp: nft.timestamp, })) .reverse() } const loadWeb3 = async () => { try { if (!ethereum) return alert('Please install Metamask') window.web3 = new Web3(ethereum) window.web3 = new Web3(window.web3.currentProvider) const web3 = window.web3 const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts() setGlobalState('connectedAccount', accounts[0]) const networkId = await web3.eth.net.getId() const networkData = TimelessNFT.networks[networkId] if (networkData) { const contract = new web3.eth.Contract( TimelessNFT.abi, networkData.address ) const nfts = await contract.methods.getAllNFTs().call() const transactions = await contract.methods.getAllTransactions().call() setGlobalState('nfts', structuredNfts(nfts)) setGlobalState('transactions', structuredNfts(transactions)) setGlobalState('contract', contract) } else { window.alert('TimelessNFT contract not deployed to detected network.') } } catch (error) { alert('Please connect your metamask wallet!') } } const mintNFT = async ({ title, description, metadataURI, price }) => { try { price = window.web3.utils.toWei(price.toString(), 'ether') const contract = getGlobalState('contract') const account = getGlobalState('connectedAccount') const mintPrice = window.web3.utils.toWei('0.01', 'ether') await contract.methods .payToMint(title, description, metadataURI, price) .send({ from: account, value: mintPrice }) return true } catch (error) { setAlert(error.message, 'red') } } const buyNFT = async ({ id, cost }) => { try { cost = window.web3.utils.toWei(cost.toString(), 'ether') const contract = getGlobalState('contract') const buyer = getGlobalState('connectedAccount') await contract.methods.payToBuy(Number(id)).send({ from: buyer, value: cost }) return true } catch (error) { setAlert(error.message, 'red') } } const updateNFT = async ({ id, cost }) => { try { cost = window.web3.utils.toWei(cost.toString(), 'ether') const contract = getGlobalState('contract') const buyer = getGlobalState('connectedAccount') await contract.methods.changePrice(Number(id), cost).send({ from: buyer }) return true } catch (error) { setAlert(error.message, 'red') } } export { loadWeb3, connectWallet, mintNFT, buyNFT, updateNFT }





Ativos do projeto Baixe este logotipo e inclua-o na pasta de ativos em seu diretório raiz. E com isso, você incluiu com sucesso tudo o que é necessário para executar este aplicativo.

Iniciando o servidor

Para prosseguir com esta etapa, migre o contrato inteligente para a Web para poder interagir com ele. Execute o seguinte código em seu terminal.





truffle migrate --network rinkeby





O código acima enviará seu contrato inteligente para o servidor usando o Infura RPC.





Você também pode configurar um blockchain local usando o servidor ganache-cli que configuramos no início deste tutorial. Basta executar o código abaixo para enviá-lo ao seu servidor blockchain local, se preferir.





Abra um terminal e execute **ganache-cli -d** e em outro terminal execute **truffle migrate** ou **truffle deploy** .





Observe que, se você estiver usando ganache-cli como seu EVM, também deverá adicionar o servidor localhost ao Metamask e importar as chaves privadas geradas pelo ganache. Consulte Iniciando o ambiente de desenvolvimento para obter orientação .





Agora, execute yarn start para inicializar seu aplicativo react. E aí está com esta compilação no mercado NFT.





Conclusão

Chegamos à linha de chegada desta compilação NFT, sei que você conseguiu construir muito valor junto comigo.





Sobre o autor

Gospel Darlington é um desenvolvedor de blockchain full-stack com mais de 6+ anos de experiência na indústria de desenvolvimento de software.





Ao combinar desenvolvimento de software, redação e ensino, ele demonstra como criar aplicativos descentralizados em redes blockchain compatíveis com EVM.





Suas pilhas incluem JavaScript , React , Vue , Angular , Node , React Native , NextJs , Solidity e muito mais.





Para mais informações sobre ele, visite e siga sua página no Twitter , GitHub , LinkedIn ou em seu site .