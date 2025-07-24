251 لوستل

پیتر ټییل د 'Zero to One' Monopoly Obsession د نوښت ته زیان کوي

by
byAlex Leontaridis@alexleontaridis

Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.

2025/07/24
featured image - پیتر ټییل د 'Zero to One' Monopoly Obsession د نوښت ته زیان کوي
    Speed
    Voice
Alex Leontaridis

About Author

Alex Leontaridis HackerNoon profile picture
Alex Leontaridis@alexleontaridis

Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.

Read my stories

تبصرې

avatar

hang tags

startups#startups#peter-thiel#zero-to-one-review#zero-to-one-lessons#thiel-book-lessons#how-to-scale-a-startup#how-to-scale-a-business#hackernoon-top-story

دا مقاله په کې وړاندې شوې وه

TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories