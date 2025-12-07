Nieuwe geschiedenis

The Power and Peril of Anthropomorphized AI

by
bySimon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

2025/12/07
featured image - The Power and Peril of Anthropomorphized AI
Simon Y. Blackwell

About Author

Simon Y. Blackwell HackerNoon profile picture
Simon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

Read my storiesKom meer te weten

OPMERKINGEN

avatar

LABELS

machine-learning#ai#ai-empathy#ai-emotion#ai-risk-assessment#generative-ai-risks#ai-risk-mitigation#anthropomorphized-ai#hackernoon-top-story

DIT ARTIKEL WERD GEPRESENTEERD IN

TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories