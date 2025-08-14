FANARANA: Ny Architecture dia mandroso: ny zava-nitranga amin'ny alalan'ny Kafka, ny bytes amin'ny alalan'ny Media Gateway amin'ny MinIO, ny fanadihadiana ao amin'ny ClickHouse, ary ny API amin'ny Reading ho an'ny GUI. Ingest dia manoratra WARCs; ny fanazavana dia objekts sidecar voatanisa amin'ny alàlan'ny hash lahatsoratra marina. Ity lahatsoratra ity dia manara-maso ny hevitra lehibe; ny lohahevitra voajanahary (ny lohahevitra / fandaharana, endri-javatra, RBAC, DLQ) dia hiditra rehefa miova. Ny fivarotana Maro ny fotoana eo amin'ny fiainana dia tsy maintsy manao zavatra tsy satria mora, fa satria sarotra. Izaho dia ao amin'ny iray amin'ireny efitrano ireny. Ny nofinofy: hanangana fandaharana hanangona sy mifandray amin'ny vaovao momba ny teknolojia. Liana amin'ny jeneralin'ny fanatsarana ny zava-misy manaraka? BillsTechDeck dia afaka manampy anao hahita vaovao momba izany! Ny tontolo dia misokatra be ho an'ny karazana gadgets sy ny teknolojia fampahafantarana azonao avy amin'ny loharanom-baovao mifandray mba handrefesana ny teknolojia ary angamba hahazo sary ankapobeny izay mety hanala anao amin'ny googling matanjaka. Izany dia olana izay nihazakazaka aho rehefa mijery vaovao momba ny Vision Pro avy amin'ny Apple na rehefa niandry vaovao vaovao vaovao momba ny Switch 2. Aoka isika hanomboka amin'ny fijerena ny rafitra amin'ny alalan'ny fampisehoana ny rafitra fivoaran'ny (roa). Fomba sasantsasany: ny soavaly rehetra manondro ny hafatra dia mivezivezy any amin'ny andaniny samihafa. Ankoatra izany, mieritreritra ny tsirairay subsystems mba ho ao amin'ny Docker containers sy orkiestrated amin'ny K8 sy ao amin'ny CI / CD pipeline (tsy tafiditra ao amin'ny sary satria ho be loatra). Amin'ny ankapobeny, tiako ny vaovao, ny fitrandrahana, ny loharanom-baovao, ny fanadihadiana, ny fanadihadiana ao amin'ny toerana iray mba hanorina angon-drakitra mifehy izay ahafahako mahatakatra ny haino aman-jery ara-teknika, ny fitaovana sy ny fitrandrahana. Ny fanandramana ny zavatra mifanaraka amin'ny: Ankehitriny, izaho ihany no mpankafy. Noho izany dia tsy milaza aho fa fantatro na inona na inona. Manana fahafinaretana aho izay ny fahasambarana tena izy. Aoka isika handray fijerena avo lenta mandehandeha amin'ity rafitra ity. Efa nanova izany aho be dia be sooooo Aoka isika hamerina ny dingana (mandeha Ny dingana mifandraika amin'izany dia : Ny Kafka \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Ny Harvester dia mahazo vaovao avy amin'ny IngressOrca izay mifototra amin'ny fampahalalana avy amin'ny FeedbackService. Mampiasa MinIO toy ny fomba hanangona WARCs ary afaka mandrindra ny haino aman-jery matanjaka amin'ny fomba nomerika ihany koa. Ny haino aman-jery dia voatahiry ao amin'ny MinIO cluster (Media Cluster) izay miasa amin'ny sha256 sy sha1 keys (ao anatin'ny WARCs, fa hanana sha256 hash keys koa ho an'ny rafitra congruence) Ny Sanitizer dia mahazo asa miaramila avy amin'ny Harvester ary mitondra ny haino aman-jery avy amin'ny haino aman-jery vavahadin-tserasera mba hanadiovana. Ny OCR dia miasa amin'ny haino aman-jery manan-karena mifototra amin'ny asa avy amin'i Kafka SpaCy (NER) dia mihazakazaka amin'ny zavatra rehetra. spaCy dia manolotra asa mifandray amin'ny spacy sanity checker, ary raha marina izany dia alefa any amin'ny serivisy fanamarinana mba hanapa-kevitra raha ilaina ny fanehoan-kevitra phi4 automatique, raha tsy ilaina dia alefa fotsiny amin'ny milina fifandraisana. Phi4 dia mihazakazaka amin'ny ampahany manokana amin'ny angon-drakitra na azo antoka amin'ny serivisy fanamarinana na ny mpampiasa nanomboka. Ny Correlation Engine dia mandeha amin'ny zavatra rehetra Ny subsystems tsirairay dia manana fanaraha-maso mahery vaika sy ny fandefasana amin'ny lisitry ny log mba handaminana amin'ny LogHandler sy ny LogSilo / ElasticSearch. Ny subsystems / mpandraharaha izay mila fidirana amin'ny haino aman-jery dia mifandray amin'ny MinIO cluster amin'ny alalan'ny antso amin'ny alalan'ny MediaGateway. Ireo mpandraharaha samihafa dia miresaka amin'ny GUIHandler izay mampiseho ny GUI. Ny GUIHandler dia afaka manolotra ControlEvents (mivavaka amin'ny phi4 summarization, manova zavatra) Ny FeedbackService dia miresaka amin'ny HistoricalHandler mba hivoaka avy amin'ny HistoricalSilo mba hanatsarana modely izay hanome fampahalalana tsara kokoa ho an'ny IngressOrca (Orchestrator) mba hanapa-kevitra tsara kokoa amin'ny fotoana, aiza sy ny fomba ahafahanay mahazo fampahalalana tsara kokoa mba hampihenana ny loharanon-karena voavonjy amin'ny angon-drakitra Ny angon-drakitra rehetra dia voatahiry ao amin'ny MinIO cluster (MediaCluster) ary miditra amin'ny alalan'ny antso malalaka Ny antso amin'ny GUIHandler dia atao amin'ny antso malalaka Ny subsystems rehetra dia containerized sy orkiestrated amin'ny Kubernetes Ny harena Ny fidirana Ny Feedback Ny fitsaboana Ny harena Ny OCR Ny fivoaran'ny Ny mpivarotra Ny 4 Ny milina fifandraisana Ny mpandraharaha LogSilo / ElasticSearch amin'ny alàlan'ny Ny fomba fanao Ny Media Cluster Ny fomba fanao Ny mpivarotra Ny mpivarotra Ny fanaraha-maso Ny Feedback Tantara ny mpivarotra Tantara ny Ny fidirana Ny MediaCluster GUIHandler I'm sure I left out some detail, but that's the gist.\n Ny harena dia: Ny fanangonana tahirin-kevitra Ny fanangonana tahirin-kevitra Ahoana no ahafahantsika manangona ny vaovao momba ny Pixel Fold 3? Mila mitondra izany avy amin'ny aterineto isika! Ny loharano samihafa dia mitaky fomba samihafa amin'ny fanangonana tahirin-kevitra. Ny olana lehibe izay miatrika dia Ny tranonkala rehetra dia manana rafitra manokana ihany koa (izay sarotra). Soa ihany fa manana tontolo iainana mahatalanjona eo ambadiky ny fanangonana tahirin-kevitra isika. bot fanadihadiana, DDoS filtration, Captchas, malformed fampahalalana Python dia iray amin'ireo Ny fiteny ampiasaina ho an'ity tanjona ity ary manana vondrom-piarahamonina mahatalanjona miasa mafy mba hanampy ireo mpankafy toy ny ahy handray ny fampahalalana manan-danja momba ny teknika Steam Deck 2 sy ny fifanakalozan-kevitra hafa momba izany (izay mahatalanjona). Tsy azo antoka \n \n \n \n Recon \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n What is the site structure? What is the site's flow? What tricks are companies like Akamai pulling to impede my ability to get my precious tech snippets? What values change and where? When does my cookie become invalid depending on an abnormal flow? Does the javascript try to fool me? Is it dynamic, obfuscated or check for tampering? Are my user agents okay and when do I rotate them? How do I handle headers? How do I handle TLS Fingerprinting? This list is getting long so I'll just add "heuristics" Izany dia dingana tena tafiditra ary mitaky fiheverana tsara. Noho izany, ny tanjona mba hahazoana ny vaovao momba ny teknolojia dia tsy maintsy ho voafehy amin'ny ankapobeny sy voafehy. Ary Ny fanangonana vaovao manan-danja momba ny toerana sy ny heuristics dia zava-dehibe. Ny fahavoazana Ny Proxy dia \n \n \n \n CAPTCHAs \n \n \n \n *: image recognition tasks* Tradition CAPTCHAs *: Machine learning looking at user behavior to determine bot behavior* ReCAPTCHA *: pesky things that run in the background by grumpy site admins looking to stop me* Invisible CAPTCHAs Ny fomba fanao CAPTCHA Ny famerenana Ny CAPTCHA tsy hita Raha ny lisitry ny kely kokoa, ireo dia mazava ho azy fa lehibe ny fahasarotana ary tsy misy na inona na inona sy tsipiriany lisitra. Ny vahaolana rehetra ho an'ireo olana ireo dia mitaky vahaolana sarotra. vahaolana sarotra izay tsy maintsy miova foana. Afaka mandroso aho, fa mino aho fa manampy amin'ny zavatra toy ny fampiasana proxy trano manan-danja, proxy finday, fihenan'ny vidin-javatra, ny fanamafisana sy ny fanamafisana ny famantarana ny fitaovana sy ny farany ny mofomamy. So we need to have different approach levels: Ny famolavolana ny Crawling Strategy "test with a pellet gun, escalate to a Ordinance if it’s fubar’d." "manao fanandramana amin'ny fitaovam-piadiana, miakatra ho any amin'ny Ordinance raha fubar'd." \n \n \n \n : \n \n Level 1 Pellet Gun aiohttp scrapy \n \n Use for static pages, public APIs, or weakly protected endpoints. Low noise, low cost. : \n \n Level 2 Scoped Rifle Playwright + stealth plugins \n \n Use for JS-rendered sites, light bot defenses, simple captchas. Mimics real users, simulates browser behavior. \n \n Level 3: Ordinance Crawl4AI / Nodriver , heavyCAPTCHA solving , Mobile proxies \n \n Use when you hit: invisible captchas, anti-bot JavaScript puzzles, DOM obfuscation, or flow control defenses. Heavy but necessary for hard targets. Ny fanafody Ny fiaramanidina Ny fitsipika Why This Matters \n \n \n \n Ny fahombiazana: Aza mivoaka ny tsingerin'ny Playwright rehefa miasa ny curl. Avoid raising alarms unnecessarily. Stealth: Ny fiainana maharitra: mihazakazaka mandritra ny volana tsy misy fandoavam-bola, fa tsy herinandro. Na izany aza, amin'izao fotoana izao dia manolotra ny fahasamihafana izay tsara. Amin'ny voalohany dia manana fitsipika tsotra be isika. mahavariana kokoa isika dia afaka manao antso tsara kokoa ho any amin'ny toerana tsara kokoa satria Ary ny torohevitra mba hitarika antsika. Tantara ny Ny antsipirihany HistoricalSilo Ny ampahany amin'ity rafitra ity dia azo antoka fa ny ary ary Salmona niteraka an'i Boaza tamin-dRahaba ; ary Boaza niteraka an'i Obeda tamin-dRota ; ary Obeda niteraka an'i Jese ; most essential I've come up with a plan to be able to ingest, ingest, ingest and be able to verify before I really have to worry about pulling real time data. Current plan is to pull data from archive.org (at a throttled rate and politely of course). Going this way I rewrote the Mba ho async sy tsy manakana. Internet Archive Python wrapper Raha vao nanomboka nanangona angon-drakitra be dia be aho, dia tsy manana antoka tsara aho fa midika na inona na inona ny fifandraisana. Ny angon-drakitra teo aloha dia manome ahy antoka bebe kokoa ary mamela ahy hamantatra ny vaovao amin'ny 20 / 20. This approach allows me to ingest and focus on the rest of the system without having to build a crawler that will require a lot of changes. I feel building a crawler would eat too much time at the start and leave the rest of the system derelict. Tsy azo antoka ny angon-drakitra: Ny zavakanto amin'ny olona mitady hamono ny rafitrao Ny zavakanto amin'ny olona mitady hamono ny rafitrao What's the problem with taking data from the internet? Well, anyone who has been on the internet for any length of time knows about the dirty trolls. Actors who are out to hose you and your noble goal of getting the new smart phone information. Because the fact that people want to pwn you, you have to assume the worst. Asehoy ny sasany amin'ireo ahiahy (tsy lisitra feno, fa tsotra ny sakafo) \n \n \n \n Malice in action \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Javascript Payloads (XSS, Embedded goodness, etc) \n \n \n \n Worry about data exfiltration Browser Exploits Redirection and Phishing \n \n PDF Macros and Embedded Object \n \n \n \n Can do spooky things like "remote code execution" Info disclosures Initiate connections to scary C2's \n \n Handling various filetypes \n \n \n \n \n Office Document macros EXE/DLL (less of a concern since they'd be filtered Malicous archive files that contain executables and path traversals Image/Media file: hiding stegonagraphy or utilizing dirty dirty codecs \n \n Data Integrity \n \n \n \n Tampered data Spoofed sources People looking to poison my system with generally bad data Ny sasany amin'ireo zavatra napetrako avy amin'ity lisitra ity (ohatra ny mpizara mikatsaka ny DDoS amin'ny alàlan'ny fanompoana ny angon-drakitra tsy ilaina mba hanimba ny fahatsapako). Voalohany indrindra dia te-hahatsiaro sy hanana ny angon-drakitra rehetra tsy nianatra izahay. Ny boaty mainty tsy miankina izay na mitoetra amin'ny rafitra tambajotra hafa na . While occurs, it has to be weighed with the caveats that come with air-gapping (which I won't bore anyone with). air-gapped Ny fipoahana Ny dingana iray dia mihazakazaka rules on a file. Which is fine, and a great starting point. We have tools for macro analysis. We have an analysis tools. We can verify files are what they are (making sure the dirty trolls aren't hiding exe's). We have . We check hashes against threat feeds. YARA PDF static code analysis We also have at the other extreme. It Hatramin'ny nahatongavan'ny fivoaran'ny Internet Archive. Manome fanadihadiana dinamika, tatitra momba ny fitondran-tena, fikarohana ny fandrahonana ... , Ny sasany amin'ireo rakitra ratsy dia afaka mahita tontolo iainana sandbox. Ny hafa dia afaka mandositra azy ireo. Ny fitaovana dia matanjaka ary manana fametrahana sarotra. Ny fitaovana dia matanjaka ary sarotra mandritra ny fotoana iray. Cuckoo won't be implemented Ny zava-dehibe But Azonao atao ny manakana izany! Azonao atao ny manakana izany! Amin'ny farany, tsy maintsy manahy momba ny fiarovana ny angon-drakitra isika. Tsy manana lalana mazava momba ny fomba hanatanterahana izany aho. Misy taratasy fikarohana be dia be aho mba hahatakatra bebe kokoa ny olana sy ny fomba fiasa. No one said . I write this not a definitive writing of what I'm doing. More so highlighting the amount of ways bad hombres can me and my system. Ny fiarovana dia mora Tezitra compromise I have yet to see a lock that can't be picked. I can only make it as complicated as I can. With that in mind, I am designing this part with Performance, fiarovana ny fahatsiarovana ary tena tiako izany. job. Media will be fetched and posted to the to interact with the (Fandaharana amin'ny Cluster Mini) Ny fahanginana Tokio Ny fomba fanao Ny MediaCluster MediaGateway MediaCluster In conclusion: In conclusion: Amin'ny famaranana ny For the majority of time, Ny Ny Ny lavitra dia azoko atao ny mametraka ny labiera mafana sy mafana eo ambonin'ny hazo. Ny tsara indrindra. bad actors looking low hanging fruit Minimize ny fanafihana ny faritra Raha ny angon-drakitra dia skanky isika dia manamarina azy mba hahafantarantsika azy. . Tantara ny HistoricalSilo Ny fahasamihafana amin'ny Phi4: ho an'ny olona matihanina tahaka ahy ho an'ny olona matihanina tahaka ahy tonga miaraka amin'ny fanamby maro. Resource mahatsikaiky, votoaty mahatsikaiky. Na izany aza, izy ireo ihany koa dia manana fahafahana hanome antsika mahazatra resumes ny mety ho lava bit ny fampahalalana. Izany no mahatonga ahy mampiasa (needed something more robust). LLM's Phi4-medium Nahoana aho no nifidy an'io? \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Goldilocks size and performance \n \n \n Medium is bigger than mini. Medium has 14 billion parameters. Competitive enough with larger models but more efficient Optimized for my use cases Suitable for local deployments Cost effective (since I'm a lowly cabbage farmer) Flexibility in deployments I need something local and powerful and it fits the bill. Having it being its own docker image makes it easy. Another positive is my ability to fine tune it (for my greedy need for information on the new iPhone). Caveats! \n \n \n \n \n Hallucination \n \n Tis the cost of doing business. For this I may have to implement and RAG system. My own guys are working against me! *sigh* \n \n English \n \n In the end this is not an overall large deal since I'm not multilingual. Though it adds complexity should I want to expand data sources to places I can't understand I'm pigeonholing myself into consuming English. Ny mpiara-miasa amiko dia miady amiko! English Inona no ataon'ny like me do? headstrong cabbage farmer Ny fitsaboana ara-pahasalamana. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Things like volume yields \n \n : Checks if the summary's length is reasonable.\n \n Meaning \n \n Did Phi-4 produce a 150-word summary as requested, or did it return a single sentence or a 10-page novel? .\n \n Cardinality or categorical value checks \n \n : Checks if the entities (people, places, etc.) in the summary are a valid subset of the entities in the original article. Primary defense against hallucination.\n \n Meaning \n \n Does the summary mention 'Germany' when the source text only ever mentioned 'France'? .\n \n Completeness and fill rate checks \n \n Checks for the omission of critical information.\n \n Meaning: \n \n The original article mentioned three key companies, but the summary only includes one. Is the summary missing vital information? \n \n Uniqueness checks \n \n Checks for repetitive or redundant content within the summary.\n \n Meaning: \n \n Did the model get stuck in a loop and repeat the same sentence three times? .\n \n Range checks \n \n \n Checks if numerical data in the summary is factually correct based on the source. Meaning: The source text says profits were '$5 million,' but the summary says '$5 billion.' Is this a catastrophic numerical error? \n \n Presence checks \n \n The most basic check: did the service return anything at all?\n \n Meaning: \n \n Did the Phi-4 service time out or return an empty string instead of a summary? \n \n Data type validation checks. \n \n Checks if the summary adheres to the requested structure.\n \n Meaning: \n \n I asked for a JSON object with a 'title' and 'key_points' array. Is the output valid JSON with those exact keys? \n \n Consistency checks \n \n The deepest check for factual grounding and logical contradiction.\n \n Meaning: \n \n The source text says 'the project was cancelled,' but the summary implies it's ongoing. Does the summary contradict the facts of the original article? Ny zavatra toy ny Volume yields Cardinality or categorical value checks Completeness and fill rate checks Ny fanaraha-maso manokana Ny fanaraha-maso Presence checks Ny fanaraha-maso ny karazana angon-drakitra. Consistency checks Ity lisitra ity dia mety ho lasa tahaka ny fampiasana an'i Benjamin Buford Blue ho an'ny shrimp, noho izany dia hampiakatra izany aho. Izany dia ho mihazakazaka avy hatrany mifototra amin'ny serivisy fanamarinana na mangataka amin'ny alalan'ny . Ny Grabbing Entities with spaCy: the grabbing pertinent things Ny fanafihana pertinent things We are at the Ny fizarana. spaCy Inona no modely tiako hisafidy? offers a variety of pretrained models all with their own uses. They are trained on so out of the box . I will likely need to fine tune a custom and add Amin'ny voalohany dia mila manamarika ny angon-drakitra aho mba hampiofanana ny modely ( misy fitaovana misokatra mba hanamafisana io dingana io). . spaCy Ny votoatin'ny tranonkala it won't recognize tech jargon NER model Ny fitaovana custom recognize entity types Tsy maintsy ho Ny and ). I to go in and do Ary (i.e. "Apple" the company and "apple" the fruit). With that comes the possibility of building a custom entity linking component or external tool integration (hopefully not). fluent Ao amin'ny fitsipika mifototra matcher EntityRuler will need Ny fifandraisana dia disambiguation Satria manahy momba ny teny anglisy fotsiny aho amin'izao fotoana izao, dia ankasitrahana aho fa tsy mahafantatra ny fitenin'ny fiteny. Amin'izao fotoana izao dia tsy maintsy mifantoka amin'ny zavatra toy ny Ary Rehefa tsy ampiasain'izy ireo dia miala amin'izany! Ny fanodinana batch Ny tsy fisian'ny Amin'ny fijerena ny mety Mandeha amin'ny Tsy maintsy mieritreritra ny Miorina amin'ny modely sy mifototra amin'ny modely, ary tokony hijery ihany koa ny fampiasana RAM be dia be. Ny dingana mitovy Ny 4 Ny CPU Ny GPU There's Tsy maintsy manamboatra lahatsoratra ivelan'ny sehatry ny sehatra aho izay tsy maintsy mihazakazaka ary manan-danja ho ahy ny mahafantatra ny fomba hanaovana izany. pre-processing, post-processing and possibly integrating external logic and models Ary farany, ary tena zava-dehibe indrindra: Ny fitsaboana ara-pahasalamana. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Schema validation Fanamarinana ny karazana angona marina Mifantoka amin'ny fitondran-tena manodidina ny sehatra manan-danja Ny fametrahana ny karazana angon-drakitra azo antoka Ny fametrahana sehatra azo ekena amin'ny zavatra toy ny daty sy ny fe-potoana Define allowed values Ny fametrahana ny fetra feno Consideration of cross field consistency rules A lot of the above mentioned sanity check stuff applies here, but in a more granular sense dealing with entities. The list goes on, and again, it becomes listing uses for shrimp to Forrest Gump. Tena mifanaraka amin'ny fahafaham-po amin'ity ampahany ity aho. Ny fifandraisana amin'ny angon-drakitra: Manome fahatsapana ny zavatra Manome fahatsapana ny zavatra in this system is important. I need a language that can provide me some memory guarantees as well as stop me from making newbie mistakes. I drifted towards at first. I thought it through and arrived back at . I'm simply not an experienced programmer and would likely implement things that would hose my system. Data correlation incredibly C++ Rust C++ Basically, Mitondra entity avy amin'ny and connects the dots. It will utilize to . I needed some real granularity and functionality for statistics in correlation. An earlier draft incorporated RocksDB, which wasn't robust enough with recent developments. Rust spaCy ClickHouse write/read/store Ny zava-dehibe things So stats will be important (yay!). An Ny fomba fametrahana ny code dia fototra ary tsy maintsy ho be dia be aho amin'ny zavatra ataoko, nahoana aho no manao izany ary ny fomba fampiharana ny zavatra. for this part since I will have a lot of I/O processes talking to . idomatic Tokio ClickHouse We basically take all entities and on them an compare it . run rich analysis historical data I consider the following things: \n \n \n \n \n Is this relationship statistically significant? Is this correlation more than just "chance"? Moa ve izany dia mendrika ny mamorona fifandraisana amin'ny grafika? Misy fanamafisana ara-toekarena mba hanamafisana io fifandraisana manokana io? Noho izany dia mila manao zavatra toy ny mamorona ho an'ny fifandraisana. Mety ho hevitra tsara ihany koa ny mamorona , a measure that scores how much more likely two entities are to appear together than by random chance. Where high and negative scores tell me great things about a correlation. p-value Ny fampahalalana tsirairay Using stats is essential for filtering out noise. For instance, the entities and Izany dia hitranga amin'ny an'arivony indray mandeha, fa ity fifandraisana ity dia and particularly insightful. Statistics help us prove that a rarer connection, like a specific tech company and a government agency, is far more significant even if it only appears a few times. Also, thinking of the : its Satria ny a . 'Apple' Ny iPhone obvious not Ny trano not significant white building Tonga teo amin'ny hevitra sasany izay mahatsapa aho fa tsy eo amin'ny sehatry ny fanadihadiana ity, dia hiala amin'izany aho. Ny tahirin-kevitra Ny backbone dia Ny backbone dia Inona no ataoko amin'ny angon-drakitra rehetra momba ireo fitaovana teknolojia vaovao mafana? I hoard it. I will have multiple databases (PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Neo4j, MinIO) Ny angon-drakitra rehetra dia ho entina amin'ny alalan'ny Ny iray dia handray operations, one izay ho ampiasaina amin'ny fitehirizana angon-drakitra Ny roa dia ho Ny and ). Its a lot, but each DB has its own strength and I believe a simple would have significant drawbacks. Ny mpampiasa data Ny 4D PostgreSQL (basically a metadata registry) ClickHouse Tantara ny Ny fifandraisana "SQL Server for everything" Tantara ny CorrelationSilo Ny rafitra angon-drakitra ny tabilao sy ny fanalahidy fototra dia ho mitovy amin'ny Ny kompleksa among other things). The dia ho mora kokoa, na dia tsy maintsy mitaky be dia be ny fikarakarana. Izany dia ho loharanon'ny fijery be, ranomaso sy fahadisoana. Ny famolavolana tsara dia handoa vola amin'ny sabatra. Izaho dia manaraka izany any aoriana satria mino aho fa hanana hevitra tsara kokoa momba izay ilaiko bebe kokoa ao amin'ny rafitra izay mahazo. Ny tsara ClickHouse Ny fomba fitehirizana Ny zavakanto Ny zavakanto dia biby hafa. mahatsiaro toy ny mandra-pahatongan'ny Ao anatin'izany dia tokony ho tsy misy fahavoazana (ny teny farany malaza). Ny fahatsapako dia ny tena tiako ny miezaka ary hanao izany ho ratsy araka izay azo atao. tiako ho afaka manondro ny milina fifandraisana sy ny fahatakarana ny Raha nanomboka nanampy ny habetsaky ny fahasamihafana sy ny lohahevitra mifandray ny angona dia mahatonga ny angon-drakitra ho mifandray kokoa ary manala ny lanjany amin'ny fitaovana mifandray. Ny 4D Ny mpiara-miasa dia tsy antsoina Mihoatra ny Ary nahoana ? » The Ho an'ny Ny DB dia manana angon-drakitra maro avy amin'ny zavatra toy ny: Tantara ny ClickHouse Tantara ny \n \n \n \n \n \n Aiza no mahazo angon-drakitra tsara Inona ny fikarohana nanome ny angon-drakitra tsara indrindra Inona ny fomba fanangonana niasa tsara indrindra ho an'ny loharanom-baovao Aiza sy aiza ary nahoana isika dia nahazo angon-drakitra ratsy Ny fanadihadiana momba ireo angon-drakitra ratsy There's most likely much more, and I will find them when I get to that point. Ny cluster will be way less painful to implement than the others. I still do need to make sure everything is belt and suspenders. MinIO Ny angon-drakitra dia ho traikefa mahery vaika. Hisy ny maro bebe kokoa. GUI: webapp time! The Ho an'ny Tamin'ny voalohany dia te hanao izany ho fampiharana desktop aho, saingy nahatsapa aho fa amin'ny farany dia te-hampiasa azy ny olona bebe kokoa. Tsy ho safidy tsara izany. Ny Tompo Ny tranonkala Pyside6 Ny fampiasana ny Manana fahafahana miditra amin'ny sehatra maro samihafa aho. Manana fahafahana mahatalanjona amin'ny fampahalalana izay mety tsy ho azo jerena raha mampiasa GUI aho. , ny tanjoko dia samihafa be. Tsy tiako ny manoratra gui amin'ny Python fotsiny aho. Tsy manana antony tsara aho hoe nahoana aho no tsy. Tena mahomby. Izany fotsiny ny safidy manokana. Ny tranonkala Pyside6 Noho izany fahatsapana mihomehy ao amin'ny atidoha aho dia nitady safidy hafa. Ho an'izany, mahita ohatra tsara ny zavatra nataon'ny olona tamin'ny alalan'ny library gui dia sarotra raha tsy tsy tsy azo atao. Azoko antoka fa afaka niakatra hatrany aho, fa tsy te-hampiasa na inona na inona dia nametraka amin'ny asa ary tonga amin'ny fahatakarana fa ny fahatsapako dia tsy azo atao amin'ny gui sasany. LOT Noho izany dia niaraka tamin'ny Misy tombontsoa betsaka amin'izany, saingy ankehitriny dia tsy maintsy ho tena amin'ny fiarovana. Na izany aza, tsy mila manahy momba izany fahasamihafana izany aho mandra-pinoako fa vonona ny hampiseho ny tetikasa aho, ary angamba amin'izany fotoana izany dia afaka mahita olona mahafinaritra aho mba hampifandray. webapp Amin'ny ankapobeny dia miresaka amin'ny Izay miteny amin'ny Ny , Ary manao fanaraha-maso ny zava-nitranga toy ny afaka mitantana asa sasantsasany. Tsy maintsy ho voafetra sy mihevitra ny fomba hametrahana asa ao amin'ny . Ny mpivarotra Ny mpandraharaha Ny mpivarotra Tantara ny mpivarotra Ny fanaraha-maso Ny Kafka Ny mpivarotra Ny mpandraharaha Ny mpivarotra Tantara ny mpivarotra Ny fanaraha-maso Tsy maintsy ho afaka manompo ny karazana haino aman-jery manan-karena isika. Mahatsapa tsara kokoa ny manao fotsiny ny webapp. Ny teny farany: Ny fanontaniana farany Ny fanontaniana farany Tsy nanakana ny zavatra rehetra aho. Ny zavatra iray tiako hanampy dia ny safidiko Ny Izany dia tsy ny safidiko voalohany. Na izany aza, nihazakazaka aho nandritra ny fampandrosoana rehefa lasa tsy maharitra ny safidiko voalohany. is where I landed. Ity lahatsoratra ity dia mifarana amin'ny 4.5k teny Ny Kafka Ny Kafka Ny Kafka Ny tombony fanampiny dia fa toa tsara amin'ny CV. Manapa-kevitra foana aho ny hanandrana ary ho mpandrindra. Raha . Tsy ho Na izany aza, toa tsara tarehy izany. Misy asa maro eo anoloan'ny ahy mba hahafahako mandevona ny fiainako amin'ny fitiavan'ny teknolojia. Do I Mba hanao na inona na inona amin'izany? Mila ny No. Mihevitra fotsiny aho fa mahatalanjona ny fahafinaretana. Ny rafitra rehetra sy ny fivoaran'ny safidy dia mety hiova. Ao amin'ity bilaogy ity dia tsy hanome ny code (Havonjy ny masonao). There are tradeoffs everywhere. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Rahoviana aho no hanombohana an'i Kafka? Moa ve aho mampihatra ny loharanon-tsakafo mba tsy handoro ny rafitra? Ohatrinona no mahatratra ahy amin'ny famaritana ny angon-drakitra "tsara" aho? Inona no ataoko ao anatin'ny rafitra mba hanesorana ny angon-drakitra tsy ilaina? Ho ilaina ve aho amin'ny fihaonana hariva ho an'ny fandoroana darts? Inona no ataoko raha miady amin'ny fiantraikany? Ahoana no ahafahako miady amin'ny fahasalamana amin'ny angona? Ny vovoka. Vexing. Na ahoana na ahoana, dia manana : fotoana ary tsy misy mpitarika mba handositra ahy momba ny tsy fahombiazana. secret weapon Haharitra taona izany. Ary izany dia OK. Mety ho mampihomehy sy mampihomehy ho an'ny mpamaky ity tetikasa ity. I'm self aware enough to acknowledge that. Na dia tiako aza ny milaza fa tena liana amin'ny sehatry ny fahalalana rehetra ao anatin'ny rafitra ihany aho. Tsy ny 100 metatra sprint. . Ny maratona maharitra Ary ny bit Ary ny bit Tiako ny hiala amin'ny fampianarana avy amin'ny Spruce dia lehilahy iray izay niova ny adiresy UPS ho azy manokana, trano tao Chicago. Izany dia nahazoana mandritra ny volana izay Mr. Spruce dia afaka mametraka ~ $ 65k amin'ny vola amin'ny kaonty izay natao ho an'ny UPS. Ny Tompo Ahoana no mety amin'izany? Ny fampianarana azoko avy amin'ity tantara ity dia Tsy manahy ny tenany amin'ny fanontaniana momba ny raha mety na tsia hanova ny adiresy ny orinasa logistics lehibe indrindra eto amin'izao tontolo izao ho any amin'ny trano manokana i Mr. Spruce. . Ny fahasahiana Ary niasa ny Ny fahasahiana Ary niasa ny Raha mahatsapa aho fa afaka manala ny tsy fahampian'i Mr. Spruce ny fanaraha-maso sy ny tsy fahampian'ny fahatakarana, dia afaka manazava ny fahasahiana hanandrana aho. Miaraka amin'ny tsy fisian'ny fahatakarana tanteraka sy tanteraka amin'izay mety heverin'ny fifanarahana hoe "manao" aho, dia afaka mandehandeha amin'ny dian'ny fianarana tsy voafehy amin'ny fitondran-teny izay milaza mazava tsara hoe "tsy azonao". Angamba tsy afaka aho. Tiako ny tsy hahomby lehibe noho ny tsy miezaka. Ho an'izany, tsy maintsy mampifanaraka ny fomba fijerin'i Mr. Spruce amin'ny tanteraka ny tsy hanome tsinontsinona. Raha nahita an'io bilaogy io ianao, manantena aho fa nahalala zavatra ianao. be dia be ny fitiavana, Ny anaran'i Bill “Wizard” Anderson.