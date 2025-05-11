Good Programmers Always Be Refactoring





“Misato”





To Clean or Not to Clean

A common objection to refactoring is that there isn’t time to actually do it. Teams see it as a luxury. The relentless drive for new features simply doesn’t allow for refactoring, especially because refactoring changes nothing from an external point of view. That can be a hard sell to your product owner.





Take a few minutes and fix it now, before inspiration fades.





Don’t say it’s not your problem. Don’t pretend you can unsee it. Just roll up your sleeves and get it done.

A Simple Example

Refactoring doesn’t necessarily mean changing thousands of lines of code. It can be just a small chunk of code here and there. These little micro-refactorings add up over time. In fact, the more you get into the habit of constant cleanup, the less you will need to do major refactorings in the future.





To illustrate micro-refactoring, let’s look at an “extract method” Golang example.





Let’s say you are tackling a feature that requires knowing how many days it has been since a user last logged in. You notice an existing method that determines if a user is dormant by using that same information:





func IsDormant(user User, asOf time.Time) bool { days := int(asOf.Sub(user.LastLogin).Hours() / 24) return days >= 8 }





days , and extracting it into a separate method, DaysSinceLastLogin :





func IsDormant(user User, asOf time.Time) bool { return DaysSinceLastLogin(user, asOf) >= 8 } func DaysSinceLastLogin(user User, asOf time.Time) int { return int(asOf.Sub(user.LastLogin).Hours() / 24) }





This allows the last login logic to be tested and reused. If you write a unit test, you’ll spot an edge case that should be handled (a potential panic if a user has never logged in).





IsDormant and DaysSinceLastLogin methods on the User struct instead of being standalone. Likewise, consider replacing the hard-coded value 8 with something more descriptive like DormantDaysThreshold .





This is a simple example, just a few lines of code. But that’s the beauty. It shows a small refactoring can add value by revealing a potential bug and pointing towards future improvements.





To learn more about the craft of refactoring and see all the small ways to improve your code, check out online resources such as the refactoring catalog from Martin Fowler’s book or the Refactoring Guru.

A Refactoring Mindset

Having a vision for your codebase is easy. Knowing how to get it there is harder. Spotting refactoring opportunities takes practice. One way to get started is to consider which categories of refactoring are necessary to transform your code.





🧹 Remove Duplication — Collapse copy and pasted logic into a single function.

🧰 Extract Shared Utility or Library — Move common logic out of per-service implementations. Normalize integrations (e.g., all services use the same auth client).

Add Common Infrastructure

⚙️ Make Code More Testable

Prepare for a Feature Change

Support a New Architecture

makolinhotReduce Cognitive Load — Split giant files or classes into logical, focused units.

Improve Security or Compliance

🚀 Improve Performance

makolinhotEase Onboarding or Handoff — Refactor code that only “Pat” understands into something team-readable. Introduce docs/comments/test coverage as part of structural cleanup.

The 20%

The 20% rule is a good starting point, but the reality is that refactoring often needs to happen before you can tackle the feature you're working on.





For example, before working on a performance improvement ticket, you first need to add tracing and metrics so you can develop a finer picture of current performance and identify hotspots.





For example, before working on a performance improvement ticket, you first need to add tracing and metrics so you can develop a finer picture of current performance and identify hotspots.

If your project doesn't have strong testing, then add some tests first to unlock future refactorings.

Code Review Considerations

My advice in this article runs counter to the standard guideline to not mix refactoring work and regular feature development. The objection is that it makes it harder for the team to do code reviews if unrelated changes are included. That’s a fair point. When refactoring during feature work, keep it small and (ideally) related to the main thrust of the change.





My advice in this article runs counter to the standard guideline to not mix refactoring work and regular feature development. The objection is that it makes it harder for the team to do code reviews if unrelated changes are included. That's a fair point. When refactoring during feature work, keep it small and (ideally) related to the main thrust of the change.





Make Every Commit Count

Make Every Commit Count

Every time you touch the codebase, you have a choice: leave it a little better, or leave it a little worse. Refactoring doesn’t have to be a grand event. Small improvements (extracting methods, renaming confusing variables, breaking apart long methods, etc.) add up over time. They prevent technical debt from piling up and make future changes easier and safer.





If you see something, fix something.





Always be refactoring!