이 작은 Kotlin 도서관은 크로스 플랫폼 앱을 구축하는 가장 깨끗한 방법 일 수 있습니다.

모바일 개발의 세계에서 올바른 애플리케이션 아키텍처를 선택하는 것은 코드 품질, 유지 보수 및 확장성을 보장하는 데 중요한 역할을합니다. 매년 개발 과정을 단순화하고 코드를 더 구조화하도록 설계된 새로운 접근 방식, 라이브러리 및 프레임 워크를 제공합니다.최근 몇 년 동안 MVI 아키텍처(Model-View-Intent)는 애플리케이션 상태를 관리하고 단방향 데이터 흐름을 조직하는 우수한 솔루션을 제공함으로써 특히 인기를 얻었습니다.





이 문서에서는 Kotlin 다 플랫폼 프로젝트에서 MVI 패턴을 구현하기 위한 가볍지만 강력한 솔루션인 SimpleMVI를 살펴보겠습니다.We will explore the library’s core components, its features, and analyze practical examples that will help you understand how to apply SimpleMVI in your projects.

MVI 패턴과 핵심 개념은 무엇인가

Model-View-Intent (MVI)는 기능 프로그래밍 및 반응 시스템에 의해 영감을 얻은 사용자 인터페이스 개발을위한 건축 패턴입니다.

Unidirectional Data Flow — data moves in one direction, forming a cycle: from user action to model change, then to view update. Immutable State — the application state is not changed directly; instead, a new state is created based on the previous one. Determinism — the same user actions with the same initial state always lead to the same result.



MVI 아키텍처 :

모델은 UI를 표시하는 데 필요한 데이터를 완전히 설명하는 변함없는 응용 프로그램 상태를 나타냅니다.Model represents the immutable application state that fully describes the data needed to display the UI.

View는 현재 상태를 수동적으로 표시하고 사용자 작업을 Intents로 전송합니다.View passively displays the current state and transmits user actions as Intents.

Intent는 응용 프로그램 상태를 잠재적으로 변경할 수 있는 사용자 또는 시스템의 의도를 설명합니다.





이러한 핵심 구성 요소 외에도 MVI는 종종 다음을 포함합니다 :

Reducer - 현재 상태와 Intent를 가져오고 새 상태를 반환하는 함수.Reducer - a function that takes the current state and Intent, and returns a new state.

부작용 - 상태에 영향을 미치지 않지만 외부 시스템과의 상호 작용을 필요로하는 부작용 (예를 들어, 탐색, 알림, API 요청).

Architectural Patterns의 짧은 역사

UI 건축 패턴은 시간이 지남에 따라 크게 진화했습니다 :

MVC(모델 뷰 컨트롤러)

응용 프로그램을 세 개의 구성 요소로 나누는 첫 번째 패턴 중 하나입니다.

모델 - 데이터 및 비즈니스 논리

View - 사용자 인터페이스

컨트롤러 - 사용자 입력 처리





MVC의 주요 문제는 부품 간의 긴밀한 결합과 책임의 불명확한 분리로 테스트와 유지 보수를 복잡하게 만듭니다.

MVP (Model View Presentation)

MVC에 비해 개선되는 경우:

모델 - 데이터 및 비즈니스 논리

View - 수동 사용자 인터페이스

Presenter - 모델과 View 사이의 중재자





MVP는 테스트 가능성 문제를 해결하지만 종종 프리젠테러가 부풀어지고 프리젠테러와 뷰 사이에 긴밀한 커플링이 발생합니다.

MVVM (Model-View-View 모델)

진화의 다음 단계 :

모델 - 데이터 및 비즈니스 논리

View - 사용자 인터페이스

ViewModel — 모델에서 데이터를 View에 편리한 형식으로 변환





MVVM은 데이터 결합(data binding)의 개념을 사용하며, 이는 boilerplate 코드의 양을 줄이지만 추적 데이터 흐름에 문제가 발생할 수 있습니다.

MVI (Model View Intent)

강조하는 현대적인 접근법 :

예측 가능성 - 국가 관리에 대한 결정적인 접근법

Immutability - 상태는 변경되지 않지만 대체됩니다.

단방향 데이터 흐름 - 이벤트의 명확하고 투명한 순서





MVI는 수많은 사용자 상호 작용과 비동기 작업을 포함한 복잡하고 데이터가 풍부한 애플리케이션에 특히 효과적입니다.

왜 SimpleMVI가 만들어졌으며 다른 도서관들 사이에서 그 자리를 차지했는가

SimpleMVI는 개발자에게 Kotlin Multiplatform 프로젝트에서 MVI 패턴을 구현하는 간단하지만 강력한 도구를 제공하기 위해 개발되었습니다.

UI 계층에 대한 솔루션을 강요하지 않고도 도메인 논리에 집중합니다.Focuses on domain logic, without imposing solutions for the UI layer "단순함 우선"의 원칙을 준수하여 최소한의 필요한 구성 요소를 제공합니다. Kotlin Multiplatform에 최적화되어 다양한 플랫폼과 호환성을 보장합니다. 스레드 안전을 엄격하게 제어하여 상태와의 상호 작용이 주 스레드에서만 발생한다는 것을 보장합니다. 구성 시스템을 통해 유연한 오류 처리 구성을 제공





대안에 비해 SimpleMVI의 주요 장점 :

더 복잡한 솔루션에 비해 덜 의존성과 작은 도서관 크기

이해와 사용을위한 낮은 입장 경계

현대 언어 구조를 사용하는 완전한 Kotlin 접근법

비즈니스 논리를 설명하는 편리한 DSL

구성 요소 간의 명확한 책임 분리





SimpleMVI는 모든 애플리케이션 아키텍처 문제를 해결하는 것을 목표로하지는 않지만 애플리케이션의 UI, 네비게이션 및 기타 측면에 대한 모든 솔루션과 통합될 수 있는 비즈니스 논리를 조직하는 신뢰할 수 있는 기초를 제공합니다.

SimpleMVI의 핵심 개념과 구성 요소

SimpleMVI는 MVI 아키텍처를 구현하는 데 최소화 된 접근 방식을 제공하며, 스토어, Actor 및 Middleware라는 세 가지 핵심 구성 요소에 초점을 맞추고 있습니다.Each of these components has a unique role in ensuring unidirectional data flow and managing application state.

스토어 - 건축의 핵심 요소

쇼핑몰의 정의와 역할

스토어는 SimpleMVI의 핵심이며, 응용 프로그램 상태를 보유하고, 의도를 처리하며, 부작용을 생성하는 컨테이너입니다.Store encapsulates all the data-related logic, providing a single source of truth for the user interface.

public interface Store<in Intent : Any, out State : Any, out SideEffect : Any> { // Current state public val state: State // State flow public val states: StateFlow<State> // Side effects flow public val sideEffects: Flow<SideEffect> // Store initialization @MainThread public fun init() // Intent processing @MainThread public fun accept(intent: Intent) // Store destruction @MainThread public fun destroy() }

큰 생명주기

스토어는 명확하게 정의된 라이프 사이클을 가지고 있습니다 :

Creation - instantiating the Store object with necessary dependencies Initialization - calling the init() method, preparing internal components Active use - processing intents through the accept(intent) method Destruction - calling the destroy() method, releasing resources



그것을 이해하는 것이 중요합니다 :

모든 공개 스토어 방법은 메인 트레드에서만 호출해야 합니다 ( @MainThread 항목으로 표시됨)

파괴()를 호출한 후에는 스토어를 사용할 수 없습니다; 파괴된 스토어에 액세스하려는 시도는 오류가 발생합니다.

Store는 사용하기 전에 init() 방법으로 초기화되어야 합니다.The Store must be initialized with the init() method before use.

정부 관리

스토어는 국가와 함께 일할 수있는 다음의 기능을 제공합니다.Store provides the following capabilities for working with state:

Access to the current state via the state property

Observing state changes via the states flow

Processing side effects via the sideEffects flow



SimpleMVI는 흐름 구현을 위해 Kotlin Coroutines의 클래스를 사용합니다: StateFlow 국가 및 정규 Flow 부작용을 위해, Kotlin에서 반응적 프로그래밍에 대한 표준 접근법과 호환성을 보장합니다.

스토어를위한 편리한 확장

SimpleMVI는 intents와 함께 작업 할 수있는 편리한 운영자를 제공합니다.

// Instead of store.accept(intent) store + MyStore.Intent.LoadData // Instead of store.accept(intent) store += MyStore.Intent.LoadData

Actor - 비즈니스 논리 구현

배우 작업 원칙

Actor는 SimpleMVI의 비즈니스 논리를 담당하는 구성 요소입니다.It accepts intentions, processes them, and can produce a new state and side effects.Actor는 사용자 인터페이스와 애플리케이션 데이터 사이의 중재자입니다.

public interface Actor<Intent : Any, State : Any, out SideEffect : Any> { @MainThread public fun init( scope: CoroutineScope, getState: () -> State, reduce: (State.() -> State) -> Unit, onNewIntent: (Intent) -> Unit, postSideEffect: (sideEffect: SideEffect) -> Unit, ) @MainThread public fun onIntent(intent: Intent) @MainThread public fun destroy() }

각 배우는 액세스 할 수 있습니다 :

CoroutineScope - 비동기 작업을 시작하기 위해

현재 상태 getter 함수 (getState)

국가 감소 기능 (reduce)

새로운 의도 보내기 함수 (onNewIntent)

측면 효과 전송 기능 (postSideEffect)

처리하려는 노력

이 onIntent(intent: Intent) 이 방법은 새로운 의도를 받았을 때 상점에 호출되며 비즈니스 논리에 대한 주요 입구점이다.

받는 의도의 유형을 결정합니다.Determines the type of the received intention 필요한 비즈니스 논리를 실행합니다. 상태를 업데이트 필요한 경우 부작용을 일으키는

DefaultActor 및 DslActor: 다른 구현 접근법

SimpleMVI는 Actor 구현에 대한 두 가지 접근 방식을 제공합니다.

DefaultActor - 객체 지향적 접근

class CounterActor : DefaultActor<CounterIntent, CounterState, CounterSideEffect>() { override fun handleIntent(intent: CounterIntent) { when (intent) { is CounterIntent.Increment -> { reduce { copy(count = count + 1) } } is CounterIntent.Decrement -> { reduce { copy(count = count - 1) } } is CounterIntent.Reset -> { reduce { CounterState() } sideEffect(CounterSideEffect.CounterReset) } } } override fun onInit() { // Initialization code } override fun onDestroy() { // Cleanup code } }

DefaultActor의 장점 :

OOP 접근 방식

복잡한 비즈니스 논리에 적합한

큰 프로젝트에 적합한

DslActor - DSL와의 기능적 접근

val counterActor = actorDsl<CounterIntent, CounterState, CounterSideEffect> { onInit { // Initialization code } onIntent<CounterIntent.Increment> { reduce { copy(count = count + 1) } } onIntent<CounterIntent.Decrement> { reduce { copy(count = count - 1) } } onIntent<CounterIntent.Reset> { reduce { CounterState() } sideEffect(CounterSideEffect.CounterReset) } onDestroy { // Cleanup code } }

DslActor의 장점 :

더 선언적인 접근법

Boilerplate 코드

소규모 및 중소 프로젝트에 더 적합

Type-Safe Intent 행동





두 접근 방식 모두 동일한 기능을 제공하며, 그들 사이의 선택은 개발자의 선호와 프로젝트 특성에 따라 달라집니다.

Middleware - 기능 확장

Middleware의 목적

SimpleMVI의 중간 소프트웨어는 스토어의 이벤트를 관찰하는 역할을합니다. 중간 소프트웨어는 이벤트를 수정할 수는 없지만 이벤트에 반응할 수 있으므로 로깅, 분석 또는 디버깅과 같은 크로스 기능 논리를 구현하는 데 이상적입니다.

public interface Middleware<Intent : Any, State : Any, SideEffect : Any> { // Called when Store is initialized public fun onInit(state: State) // Called when a new intent is received public fun onIntent(intent: Intent, state: State) // Called when state changes public fun onStateChanged(oldState: State, newState: State) // Called when a side effect is generated public fun onSideEffect(sideEffect: SideEffect, state: State) // Called when Store is destroyed public fun onDestroy(state: State) }

Logging and Debugging 능력

SimpleMVI에는 로깅을 위한 내장 Middleware 구현이 포함되어 있습니다.SimpleMVI includes a built-in Middleware implementation for logging — LoggingMiddleware :

val loggingMiddleware = LoggingMiddleware<MyIntent, MyState, MySideEffect>( name = "MyStore", logger = DefaultLogger )





LoggingMiddleware 스토어의 모든 이벤트를 캡처하고 로그로 출력합니다:





MyStore | Initialization MyStore | Intent | LoadData MyStore | Old state | State(isLoading=false, data=null) MyStore | New state | State(isLoading=true, data=null) MyStore | SideEffect | ShowLoading MyStore | Destroying

이것은 응용 프로그램의 전체 데이터 흐름을 추적 할 수 있기 때문에 디버깅에 유용합니다.This is useful for debugging as it allows you to track the entire data flow in the application.

Custom Middleware 구현

자신의 Middleware를 만드는 것은 매우 간단합니다 :

class AnalyticsMiddleware<Intent : Any, State : Any, SideEffect : Any>( private val analytics: AnalyticsService ) : Middleware<Intent, State, SideEffect> { override fun onInit(state: State) { analytics.logEvent("store_initialized") } override fun onIntent(intent: Intent, state: State) { analytics.logEvent("intent_received", mapOf("intent" to intent.toString())) } override fun onStateChanged(oldState: State, newState: State) { analytics.logEvent("state_changed") } override fun onSideEffect(sideEffect: SideEffect, state: State) { analytics.logEvent("side_effect", mapOf("effect" to sideEffect.toString())) } override fun onDestroy(state: State) { analytics.logEvent("store_destroyed") } }





중간 제품을 결합하여 처리자의 체인을 만들 수 있습니다: Middleware can be combined, creating a chain of handlers:

val store = createStore( name = storeName<MyStore>(), initialState = MyState(), actor = myActor, middlewares = listOf( loggingMiddleware, analyticsMiddleware, debugMiddleware ) )

Middleware에 대한 주요 사용 사례

Logging — recording all events for debugging Analytics — tracking user actions Performance metrics — measuring intent processing time Debugging — visualizing data flow through UI Testing — verifying the correctness of event sequences



Middleware는 수동적인 관찰자이며 수신되는 이벤트를 수정할 수 없다는 것을 기억하는 것이 중요합니다.

도서관과 함께 일하는

설치 및 설치

귀하의 프로젝트에 의존성을 추가 :

// build.gradle.kts implementation("io.github.arttttt.simplemvi:simplemvi:<version>")

당신의 첫번째 가게를 만들기

Store를 만드는 가장 간단한 방법은 Store 인터페이스를 구현하는 클래스를 선언하는 것입니다.The easiest way to create a Store is to declare a class implementing the Store interface:

class CounterStore : Store<CounterStore.Intent, CounterStore.State, CounterStore.SideEffect> by createStore( name = storeName<CounterStore>(), initialState = State(), actor = actorDsl { onIntent<Intent.Increment> { reduce { copy(count = count + 1) } } onIntent<Intent.Decrement> { reduce { copy(count = count - 1) } } } ) { sealed interface Intent { data object Increment : Intent data object Decrement : Intent } data class State(val count: Int = 0) sealed interface SideEffect }

가게를 이용하여

// Creating an instance val counterStore = CounterStore() // Initialization counterStore.init() // Sending intents counterStore.accept(CounterStore.Intent.Increment) // or using operators counterStore + CounterStore.Intent.Increment counterStore += CounterStore.Intent.Decrement // Getting the current state val currentState = counterStore.state // Subscribing to the state flow val statesJob = launch { counterStore.states.collect { state -> // Useful work } } // Subscribing to side effects val sideEffectsJob = launch { counterStore.sideEffects.collect { sideEffect -> // Processing side effects } } // Releasing resources counterStore.destroy()

Kotlin 멀티 플랫폼 지원

SimpleMVI는 Kotlin Multiplatform을 통해 다양한 플랫폼을 지원합니다.

안드로이드

IOS

마코스

웨스트 JS

플랫폼 특정 코드 고립 메커니즘 사용 expect/actual :

// Common code public expect fun isMainThread(): Boolean // Android implementation public actual fun isMainThread(): Boolean { return Looper.getMainLooper() == Looper.myLooper() } // iOS implementation public actual fun isMainThread(): Boolean { return NSThread.isMainThread } // wasm js implementation public actual fun isMainThread(): Boolean { return true // JavaScript is single-threaded }

Logging는 다른 플랫폼에서 비슷하게 구현됩니다:

// Common code public expect fun logV(tag: String, message: String) // Android implementation public actual fun logV(tag: String, message: String) { Log.v(tag, message) } // iOS/wasm js implementation public actual fun logV(tag: String, message: String) { println("$tag: $message") }

실용적인 예: Counter

Big Data 모델의 정의

class CounterStore : Store<CounterStore.Intent, CounterStore.State, CounterStore.SideEffect> { // Intents - user actions sealed interface Intent { data object Increment : Intent data object Decrement : Intent data object Reset : Intent } // State data class State( val count: Int = 0, val isPositive: Boolean = true ) // Side effects - one-time events sealed interface SideEffect { data object CounterReset : SideEffect } }

대규모 구현

class CounterStore : Store<CounterStore.Intent, CounterStore.State, CounterStore.SideEffect> by createStore( name = storeName<CounterStore>(), initialState = State(), actor = actorDsl { onIntent<Intent.Increment> { reduce { copy( count = count + 1, isPositive = count + 1 >= 0 ) } } onIntent<Intent.Decrement> { reduce { copy( count = count - 1, isPositive = count - 1 >= 0 ) } } onIntent<Intent.Reset> { reduce { State() } sideEffect(SideEffect.CounterReset) } } ) { // Data model defined above }

UI에 연결하기 (Android 예제)

class CounterViewModel : ViewModel() { private val store = CounterStore() init { // Built-in extension for automatic lifecycle management attachStore(store) } val state = store.states.stateIn( scope = viewModelScope, started = SharingStarted.Eagerly, initialValue = store.state ) val sideEffects = store.sideEffects fun increment() { store.accept(CounterStore.Intent.Increment) } fun decrement() { store.accept(CounterStore.Intent.Decrement) } fun reset() { store.accept(CounterStore.Intent.Reset) } }

Advanced 특징

도서관 Configuration

SimpleMVI는 유연한 구성 시스템을 제공합니다:

configureSimpleMVI { // Strict error handling mode (throws exceptions) strictMode = true // Logger configuration logger = object : Logger { override fun log(message: String) { // Your logging implementation } } }

잘못된 행동 방식

strictMode = true - 도서관은 엄격한 모드에서 작동하고 오류가 발견되면 예외를 던집니다.

strictMode = false (기본 설정) - 라이브러리가 가벼운 모드에서 작동하고 실행을 중단하지 않고 오류만 기록합니다.

잘못된 행동

SimpleMVI에는 특별한 예외가 있습니다 :

NotOnMainThreadException - 주요 스레드에서 아닌 스토어 방법을 호출하려고 할 때

StoreIsNotInitializedException - 초기화되지 않은 스토어를 사용하려고 할 때

StoreIsAlreadyDestroyedException - 이미 파괴된 Store를 사용하려고 할 때

구성 요소 테스트

청결한 책임 분리 덕분에 SimpleMVI 구성 요소는 쉽게 테스트할 수 있습니다:

// Example of Store testing @Test fun `increment should increase counter by 1`() { // Arrange val store = CounterStore() store.init() // Act store.accept(CounterStore.Intent.Increment) // Assert assertEquals(1, store.state.count) assertTrue(store.state.isPositive) // Cleanup store.destroy() }

결론

모바일 개발이 점점 복잡해지고 코드 품질과 애플리케이션 유지 보수에 대한 요구 사항이 커지면서 올바른 아키텍처를 선택하는 것이 중요한 결정이 됩니다.SimpleMVI는 MVI 패턴 원칙을 바탕으로 코드 조직에 대한 현대적이고 우아한 접근 방식을 제공하고 Kotlin과 함께 다중 플랫폼 개발에 적응합니다.

SimpleMVI의 주요 이점

요약하자면, 다음과 같은 도서관의 강점을 강조 할 수 있습니다 :

1) 미니멀리즘적이고 실용적인 접근

SimpleMVI는 불필요한 추상화와 복잡성없이 MVI 패턴을 구현하는 데 필요한 구성 요소만을 제공합니다.The library follows the "simplicity above all" principle, making it easy to understand and use even for developers who are just getting acquainted with MVI architecture.

Full Kotlin Multiplatform 지원

Kotlin에서 처음부터 구축된 SimpleMVI는 다중 플랫폼 개발을 위해 최적화되었습니다.The library isolates platform-specific code through the expect/real mechanism, ensuring compatibility with Android, iOS, macOS, and wasm js.

1) 예측가능한 정부 관리

상태 불변성 및 단방향 데이터 흐름의 원칙에 대한 엄격한 준수는 SimpleMVI에 구축 된 응용 프로그램을 더 예측 가능하고 오류에 덜 취약하게 만듭니다.Every state change occurs through a clearly defined process, which simplifies debugging and testing.

일반적인 문제에 대한 내장 보호

도서관은 엄격한 스레드 보안 제어를 제공하여 주 스레드에서만 상태와의 상호 작용을 보장합니다.This prevents many common errors related to multithreading that can be difficult to detect and fix.

Declarative Logic Description를 위한 편리한 DSL

DSL 지원 덕분에 SimpleMVI는 비즈니스 논리를 선언 스타일로 묘사하여 코드를 더 읽고 이해할 수 있게 해줍니다.DslActor를 사용하는 경우 특히 눈에 띄게, 이는 타입 안전한 방식으로 의도 처리를 정의할 수 있습니다.

6) 유연성 및 확장성

미니멀리즘적인 접근 방식에도 불구하고 SimpleMVI는 미들웨어 시스템을 통해 기능을 확장하는 메커니즘을 제공합니다.This makes it easy to add capabilities such as logging, analytics, or debugging without affecting the core business logic.

전형적인 사용 사례

SimpleMVI는 다음 시나리오에 특히 적합합니다: SimpleMVI is well suited for the following scenarios:

Kotlin 멀티플랫폼 프로젝트

여러 플랫폼 (Android 및 iOS, 웹 응용 프로그램)에서 작동해야하는 응용 프로그램을 개발하는 경우 SimpleMVI는 단일 건축 접근법과 공유 비즈니스 논리 코드를 사용할 수 있습니다.

복잡한 상태 및 사용자 상호 작용을 가진 응용 프로그램

복잡한 상태를 관리하고 수많은 사용자 상호 작용을 처리하는 응용 프로그램의 경우, MVI 접근 방식은 명확한 구조와 예측 가능성을 제공합니다.

테스트 가능성에 중점을 둔 프로젝트

구성 요소와 예측 가능한 데이터 흐름 간의 명확한 책임 분리 덕분에 SimpleMVI로 구축된 응용 프로그램은 쉽게 단위 테스트할 수 있습니다.This makes the library an excellent choice for projects where code quality and testability are a priority.

MVI 아키텍처로 기존 프로젝트의 마이그레이션

SimpleMVI는 개별 모듈이나 기능을 시작하여 단계적으로 도입할 수 있으므로 기존 프로젝트를 MVI 아키텍처로 점진적으로 마이그레이션하는 데 적합합니다.

5) 교육 프로젝트 및 프로토 타입

단순성과 미니멀리즘 때문에 SimpleMVI는 MVI 원칙을 가르치고 빠른 프로토 타입을 위해 적합합니다.

추가 학습을 위한 자원

일반적으로 SimpleMVI 및 MVI 아키텍처에 대한 지식을 심화하고자하는 사람들에게는 다음과 같은 리소스를 권장합니다.

SimpleMVI GitHub 리포지토리 - 사용 예제와 함께 도서관의 소스 코드

SimpleMVI 문서 – 자세한 API 설명 및 권장 사항을 포함한 공식 문서

최종 생각

SimpleMVI는 아키텍처에 대한 현대적인 접근법을 사용하여 애플리케이션 비즈니스 논리를 조직하는 균형 잡힌 솔루션을 제공합니다.The library offers a clear structure and predictable data flow without imposing unnecessary complexity.





프로젝트에 대한 아키텍처를 선택할 때는 모든 경우에 적합한 보편적 솔루션이 없다는 것을 기억하십시오.SimpleMVI는 단순성, 예측 가능성 및 다 플랫폼 지원이 가치있는 프로젝트에 훌륭한 선택이 될 수 있지만 일부 시나리오에서 다른 라이브러리 또는 접근 방식이 더 적합할 수 있습니다.





실험하고, 다른 건축 솔루션을 탐구하고, 프로젝트와 팀의 요구에 가장 적합한 것을 선택하십시오.그리고 기억하십시오: 최고의 건축은 손에 있는 작업을 효과적으로 해결하는 데 도움이되는 건축이며, 추가적인 복잡성을 창출하는 건축이 아닙니다.