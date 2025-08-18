236 оқулар

2025 жылы «Digital Nomad Day» бағдарламасы қабылданды.

by
bySocial Discovery Group@socialdiscoverygroup

We solve the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection, transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal, creating products where our customers feel valued

2025/08/18
featured image - 2025 жылы «Digital Nomad Day» бағдарламасы қабылданды.
    Speed
    Voice
Social Discovery Group
    bySocial Discovery Group@socialdiscoverygroup

    We solve the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection, transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal, creating products where our customers feel valued

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting

About Author

Social Discovery Group HackerNoon profile picture
Social Discovery Group@socialdiscoverygroup

We solve the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection, transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal, creating products where our customers feel valued

Read my stories

Пікірлер

avatar

ТЕГТЕРДІ АЛУ

science#happy-employees#corporate-culture#employee-engagement#remote-teams#employer-brand#hr-talent-management#digital-nomad-day#good-company

БҰЛ МАҚАЛА БАСҚАРҒАН

TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories