Re: LLM InferenceでDondeterminismを打ち負かし、未来は予測可能

予測可能な機械のビジネスケース、ジェミニー生成の回答

これらのAIシステムは、市場の決定主義のために明示的に構成された場合でも、同一のインプットのための同一の出力を生成するための有益な能力を再現する可能性は、大規模な固定言語モデル(LLMs)のスケーリングにおける重要な、しかししばしば無視された課題です。多くのユーザーは、これを小規模なバグまたは「創造的な」モデルの不幸な副作用として認識することができますが、この分析は、実際には、AI業界の成熟のための重要な障壁であることを示しています。問題は、単に技術的な一つではなく、高賭け、高価値のワークフローを自動化することを約束するビジネスモデルへの根本的な障害です。

なぜこれがAIの突破口になるのか

なぜこれが突破ではないのか:発見ではなく、エンジニアリングの問題

While the achievement of a truly deterministic LLM is a monumental step forward, it may not be a "breakthrough" in the same vein as the discovery of the Transformer architecture or backpropagation. A close examination of the available information suggests that this may be a sophisticated engineering solution to a known problem, rather than a fundamental scientific discovery. The sources of non-determinism—random seeds, temperature scaling, and MoE routing—are not novel discoveries.1 Setting temperature=0 has long been the standard for attempting deterministic output, and the issues with MoE batching have been a known challenge in production environments. The problem has been a persistent engineering challenge for some time, and the industry has developed a variety of methods to work around it, even if they are not perfect. These workarounds include "validation and retry logic" and "structured output modes" with JSON schemas and function calling.10 These techniques demonstrate that the industry has been grappling with this issue for some time, treating it as a difficult, but not insurmountable, problem. The blog post is therefore likely discussing a highly optimized, production-level implementation that finally solves these issues at scale, rather than a new theoretical model or algorithm. This is a critical distinction between "breakthrough research" and "breakthrough engineering." This accomplishment, if successful, creates a significant competitive advantage in a crowded market. A difficult engineering feat creates a new barrier to entry that may prevent other labs and startups from replicating this level of determinism at a commercial scale. This would give the company behind the blog post a significant advantage, particularly in attracting high-value enterprise clients who prioritize reliability above all else. The "breakthrough" is not an open-source model or a new paper; it is a proprietary capability that validates their business model and their ability to execute on their strategic goals. The appearance of such a "breakthrough" in a company blog post rather than a peer-reviewed paper is telling. It suggests that the company is not sharing a scientific secret but is rather demonstrating a unique, proprietary capability that will be used to attract and retain the most valuable customers. How Determinism Relates to AI Lab Fundraising(AIラボ資金調達)

AIの資金調達と顧客へのコミットメントは、これらの資金調達と市場へのコミットメントを予測するためのインフラストラクチャとインフラストラクチャのインフラストラクチャへのコミットメントである。これらの資金調達と市場へのコミットメントは、世界の主要なインフラストラクチャ(OpenAI、Anthropic、Cohere)のプラットフォーム上のインフラストラクチャを予測するための明確な焦点である。これらの顧客へのコミットメントは、市場への資金調達とプラットフォームへのコミットメントの必要性を明らかにしています。13 OpenAIの「スターゲート」イニシアチブ:OpenAIのブログ投稿で議論された最近の830億ドルの資金調達は、この新しい市場

主要AIラボの戦略的必要性と資金調達

Lab | Latest Funding Round | Latest Valuation | Key Strategic Focus | Relation to Determinism
OpenAI | 8.3 billion dollars | 300 billion dollars | Stargate Initiative: 500 billion dollars AI infrastructure investment 14 | Required to justify massive infrastructure investment with high-value enterprise products.
Anthropic | 13 billion dollars | 183 billion dollars | "Steerable AI" & "Safety research" 4 | A core component of "reliable" and "interpretable" systems.
Cohere | 500 million dollars | 6.8 billion dollars | Enterprise B2B / "Sovereign AI" 5 | A prerequisite for security, compliance, and on-premise solutions for high-stakes industries. Cohere 500 million dollars 6.8 billion dollars Enterprise B2B / "Sovereign AI" 5 A prerequisite for security, compliance, and on-premise solutions for high-stakes industries. この作業の意義を完全に理解するためには、LLM推定の技術的根拠と非決定主義の正確な源を調べる必要がある。LLM推定のプロセスは自動回帰的で、それはトークンごとにテキストトークンを生成することを意味します。各ステップで、モデルは「logits」のベクトルを計算するための前進パスを実行し、その辞書の各単語に対して「logits」の原数出力を計算します。ソフトマックス機能はその後、これらのlogitsを全辞書の確率分布に変換し、すべての確率が1に合計します。 最も単純で最も一般的な「決定的な」解読戦略は貪欲な解読である。この方法では、各ステップで、モデルは単に最も高い確率を持つトークンを選択します。これは数学的に確率分布のargmaxです。温度パラメータは、0に設定すると、理論的にこの行動を強制し、プロセスは完全に決定的で再生可能でなければなりません。 しかしながら、研究が示しているように、この理論的完璧さは実践で崩壊します。ブログ投稿と関連する研究資料は、不完全性の2つの主な源を明らかにします。最初のものは浮動ポイント非決定主義です。LLMの前進パスに関わる基本的な計算は、浮動ポイント数値に依存し、異なるハードウェアで同一であることは保証されていません、または異なる並列化スケジュールを持つ同じハードウェアでさえありません.3 操作の順序は、最終的な確率値のわずかな差異につながります。 二つ以上のトークンがほぼ同一のトップ確率を持っているとき、例えば、 P(a)=0.9999999 と P(b)=0.9999998,これらのミニ違いは、 argmax が異なる次なるトークン選択を引き起こし、異なる次なるトークン選択を引き起こす可能性があります。 MoEモデルでは、異なる専門家へのトークンのルーティングは、計算の重要な部分です。しかし、このルーティングは、トークン自体だけではなく、その時点で処理されているトークンのすべてのバッチに基づいています。利用可能な研究は、トークンのグループが異なる順序からの入力を含むとき、「彼らは専門家バッファースポットのために競争し、実行中の異なる専門家の割り当てを生み出す」ことを明確に示しています。1 これは、単一の繰り返しのクエリが、毎回異なるユーザー要請とバッチされ、与えられた入力が常に同一のコンピュータ出力に従い、0の温度でさえ変動的な出力を生み出すことを意味します。ブログの投稿の解決策は、 Speculation About the Future Sourced From Gemini Flash 2.5 「未来を構築する」という行為はもはや単なる野望ではなく、絶え間ない革新と大胆な憶測によって駆り立てられるアクティブで継続的なプロセスです。このセクションは、予測、技術開発、そして人間の要素の複雑な相互作用に深く注目しています、特にそれは私たちのデジタル世界を形作るビジョナーに関連しています。 この未来の構築の中心は、大胆な想像力と実践的な実行の組み合わせである。新技術を概念化するだけでなく、その社会的影響、倫理的影響、パラダイム転換の可能性を予測することも含む。 「新興パラダイム」の概念は、このプロセスを分析するための重要なレンズとして機能します. 