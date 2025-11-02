Asciidoc: When Markdown Just Isn't Cutting It シングル

久しぶりに、HotDog(Pro)というソフトウェアでHTMLを学びました。当時、What You See Is What You Getという機能は存在しませんでした。しかし、HotDogには驚くべき機能がありました:ツールバーにはすべてのHTMLタグ(当時はそれほど多くはなかった)がボタンとして存在し、それらをクリックして結果を見ることによって学ぶことができました。唯一の欠点は、タグを閉じるために別のボタンをクリックしなければならなかったことです。 それからDreamweaverが来た。それは最初のWYSIWYGエディターであり、すぐに非常に人気となった。HTMLについて知らなかった人々はそれを使用し始めました:ウェブサイトの数は急増しました。私は一度使用して生成されたHTMLを見てきました。手でHTMLを書くことを学んだ後、私はDreamweaverによって生成されたものを見つけました。私は手でまたはIDEsの助けを借りてHTMLを書き続けました。 HTMLはウェブアプリケーションのメディアとなり、WebブラウザとともにWebアプリケーションのメディアとなったが、そこに止まらなかった。それでも当時、JavaDocsがHTMLを生成したことに驚いた。 HTMLを生成します。 HTMLを生成します。 HTMLを生成します。 Pythonドクストリング ルビーRDOC ラストドック HTMLスナップを書くことができても、 , in JavaDocs, writing HTML by the line becomes a bore quite fast. 閉じるタグでスラッシュを見逃すのは簡単で、またはブロックを取得するのは簡単です。 しかし、ほとんどの文書はHTMLの完全なパワーを必要としません、特にそのより近代的なバージョンによって導入されたタイプです。 エジ <table> この問題を解決するために、ジョン・グラバーとアロン・スワーツは2004年にMarkdownを発明しました。 \n \n \n Markdown は、単純テキストエディターを使用してフォーマットされたテキストを作成するための軽量なマークアップ言語です. John Gruber は、読みやすいマークアップ言語として Markdown を 2004 年に作成しました. マークダウン Markdownは世界を暴風雨で奪い取ったと思うが、少なくともテクノロジーの世界ではHTMLよりも人気があると思うが、それは何世紀にもわたってGitHubで利用できるようになった。JavaはそれをJavaDocsに25バージョンで統合した。 Markdown制限 Markdownは素晴らしいですが、強力な限界があります。私はMarkdownで、Doc-as-Codeの伝統に従って、私の最新の本を書きました。 以下は、私の書籍作成経験からの簡単なエキスパートです. 私は私のポイントを説明するためにコードのスナップを表示したいと思いました. しかし、私はそれらが有効であることを望んでいました:コンパイルされ、テストされました. I wrote a project, complete with a build configuration. それでも、Markdownは外部ファイルを含めることを許可しません。必要なスナップをコピーして挿入する必要がありました。さらに悪いのは、本を書くのに時間がかかるので、依存のバージョンを最新の状態に保ちました。 もう一つの一般的な制限は、アイテムに注目したいということです. Here is a styling option: Markdown は、このようなものを提供しませんので、 他の言語についてはどうでしょうか?私は知らないが、それはMarkdownの一部だったらよかった。 Python Markdownについて いくつかあるが、私の最後のポイントはテーブルについてだろう。 Markdown はテーブルを処理し、一つの点まで、それは列のヘッダーである。 そして , サポートされていない. 幸い、HTMLは有効な Markdown. しかし、テーブル、コード、その他内のフォーマットは、それとともにHTMLに変換する必要があります。 rowspan colspan アスカイド Asciidocは上記の制限に対する解決策です。 \n \n \n AsciiDocは、技術的なコンテンツを書くための単純なテキストマークアップ言語で、セマンティックな要素を含み、コンテンツをモジュラー化し、再利用する機能を備えています。 アシジドック Asciidocがどのように制限を1つずつ解決するかを見てみましょう: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n : Include \n \n An include directive imports content from a separate file or URL into the content of the current document. When the current document is processed, the include directive syntax is replaced by the contents of the include file. Think of the include directive like a file expander. \n \n \n : Admonitions \n \n There are certain statements you may want to draw attention to by taking them out of the content's flow and labeling them with a priority. These are called admonitions. This page introduces you to admonition types AsciiDoc provides, how to add admonitions to your document, and how to enhance them using icons or emoji. \n \n \n Cell span Asciidoc has a as well as a , both managed by the Eclipse Foundation. Note, though, that is the sole implementation of Asciidoc. The Asciidoctor site is actually hosting the . For most intents and purposes, you can treat them as one, as I do. specification TCK Asciidoctor Asciidoc documentation コンテンツのフローから取り外し、優先順位でラベルアップすることにより、注意を引きたい場合があります。これらは警告と呼ばれています。このページでは、AsciiDocが提供する警告の種類、文書に警告を追加する方法、アイコンやエモジを使用してそれらを強化する方法をご紹介します。 Asciidoc が Markdown で頻繁に遭遇する 3 つの制限をどのように解決するかを上記にしましたが、さらに多くの利点を提供しています。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n : Video embedding A sample is more descriptive than a complete description: [source]\n----\nvideo::RX9zwgHuNmA[youtube,width=840,height=473]\n----\n \n \n \n , as seen above: Blockquotes with attribution [quote,'https://asciidoc.org/[Asciidoc^]']\n____\nAsciiDoc is a plain text markup language for writing technical content.\n____\n \n \n \n . This one is of utmost importance when I write self-driven workshops: Collapsible blocks [%collapsible]\n====\nThis content is only revealed when the user clicks the block title.\n====\n \n \n \n Materializing is another useful feature for workshops and technical documentation in general: menus and buttons \n \n \n \n \n Click on the OK button. \n \n Go to the item. Text > Text Filters > JSON \n \n Automatic table of contents 適切なツールチェーンを使用すると、Asciidoc から HTML を生成し、結果を GitHub/GitLab Pages に公開できます。 Apache APISIX Hands-on ラボ ASCIDOCエコシステム ツールは、その周囲の生態系と同じくらい有用です。以下は、そのようなツールと利点のいくつかです。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n GitHub renders Asciidoc as well as Markdown. Try using a and watch the . Here's a non-exhaustive list of . README.adoc magic happen Asciidoc integration items with GitHub \n \n Jekyll, the blog engine, has a seamless . This blog runs on Jekyll with Asciidoc. Asciidoc integration \n \n \n \n : Asciidoctor Diagram \n \n Asciidoctor Diagram is a set of Asciidoctor extensions that enable rendering of plain text diagrams that are embedded in your AsciiDoc document as part of the Asciidoctor conversion process. I use it with PlantUML. You might have noticed it on this blog already. a lot \n \n \n : Reveal.js integration Asciidoc allows you to generate regular HTML documents, but Reveal.js enables the creation of slide-based presentations. When I taught at university, I used both regular HTML for seminar works and slides for courses. My old is available as a GitHub Pages site (in French). Java EE course Icing on the cake, you can leverage the . diagram integration Asciidoctor Diagram は、Asciidoctor 変換プロセスの一環として Asciidoctor ドキュメントに埋め込まれた単純テキストの図形のレンダリングを可能にする Asciidoctor 拡張子のセットです。 結論 Markdownはあらゆる場所にあり、あなたのニーズを満たすことができれば私は幸せです.I had several experiences where it didn't meet my expectations: technical documentation, workshops, courses, and book writing. Asciidoc is the perfect tool to fill Markdown's gaps. Markdownの技術文書、ワークショップ、コース、および書籍の書き方. Asciidocは、Markdownの空白を埋めるのに最適なツールです。 この記事はあなたに試してみるのに十分な理由を与えてくれました。 To go further: \n \n \n \n \n Asciidoctor ドキュメンタリー アシジドクター reveal.js アシジドクター図 Jekyll AsciiDocプラグイン