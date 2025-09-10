タイトルからディジェストまで:エージェントが花火を個性化する方法

毎朝、何百万人もの人々が同じことに携帯電話を開く: タイトルの洪水. グローバルな政治, テクノロジーの発表, 市場の変動, 地元の物語はすべて注目を集めるために競い合っています. 大半は関連性がない - しかし、どこかに埋まっているのは、本当に重要な数少ない物語です。 あなたは強力な基礎を持つよく設計されたツールが必要です:情報を取得し、処理し、構造を豊かにし、あなたの文脈に適した方法で提供することができますシステム。 AIエージェント 基本的には、エージェントはいくつかの点を接続するためのツールにすぎません。RPC/API呼び出しを作り、ソースからデータを取得し、処理し、LLMに渡したり、他のエージェントに渡したりすることができます。 大規模な言語モデルの文脈では、エージェントは通常: \n \n \n \n 検索結果、API、またはユーザーの指示などの入力を通じて認識します。 LLMの助けを借りて、優先順位を決める理由。 ツールを呼び出すこと、コードを実行すること、または結果を提示することによって行う。 あなたがシステムデザインインタビューのために準備したことがあるなら、あなたはフィードデザインが常に現れることを知るでしょう:Facebookニュースフィード、Twitterタイムライン、または(あなたが90年代の子供である場合)RSSリーダーです。 シンプル・パーソナライズ・ニュース・エージェント The Simple Personalized News Agent 特定のタグに関心があるエージェントに言うと想像してください: それは3つのことをします: AI、Apple、Bay Areaのストーリー \n \n \n \n ウェブからトップニュースを取り出します。 Filters the results by those keywords. それらを速いディーゼルにまとめます。 ある日、それがあなたに与えるかもしれない: \n \n \n \n Appleは、SiriとiOSアプリのための新しいデバイスのAIモデルを発表しました。 湾岸地域鉄道拡張プロジェクトは資金調達を確保する。 市場はAIチップの需要が前四半期のスピードアップの後で減速しているため冷静です。 これはすでに役に立ちます. ファイアホースは管理可能なリストに縮小されます. しかし、それは平らです. あなたは、なぜストーリーが重要か、またはそれが他の人とどのように接続するかを知りません。 複数のエージェントを導入 一つのモノリスのエージェントに頼る代わりに、すべてをエンド・トゥ・エンドで行うと、ワークフローを分割することができます。 これはニュースルームと同じ原則です:ジャーナリストは原材料を収集し、研究者はそれに注釈し、アナリストは文脈を提供し、編集者は読者のためにそれをパッケージします。 specialist agents ニュースパイプラインでは、こんな感じです。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n — retrieves full news articles from feeds or APIs. Fetcher Agent Passage Extractor Agent - 各記事の最も関連するセクションを強調します。 Named Entity Extractor Agent - 言及した人、企業、場所、製品を引き出す。 Entity Disambiguation Agent は、「Apple」が Apple Inc. であって、果物ではないことを保証します。 Entity Tagger Agent - 構造化タグを割り当てます(例えば、組織: Apple、製品: iPhone)。 Topic Classifier Agent - AI、Finances、Bay Areaなどのより広いテーマを特定します。 Sentiment & Stance Agent - カバーがポジティブ、ネガティブ、または中立であるかどうかを決定します。 Tag Summarizer Agent - エンティティ、トピック、および感情をテーマセクションに統合します。 Fact-Checker Agent - 信頼できる情報源に対する主張を検証します。 パーソナライズ&ランキングエージェント - あなたの興味や歴史に合ったストーリーを優先します。 Digest コンパイラー エージェント - 読者フレンドリーなフォーマットで磨かれたディジェストを組み合わせます。 Daily Digest Agent - 最終パッケージ(あなたのメールボックス、Slack、またはアプリ)を配信します。 これらのエージェントのいくつかは、 (e.g., disambiguation must follow extraction), while others can run (トピック分類、感情分析、およびエンティティ抽出は、すべて同時に同じパスで働くことができます) その結果は、専門家の調整されたパイプラインであり、いかなる単一のエージェントよりもはるかに豊かで構造化された消化を生成します。 sequentially in parallel What Comes In and What Goes Out - エージェントインターフェイス 下のテーブルは、各エージェントが期待するものと、それが何を返すかをまとめています。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Agent \n Inputs \n Outputs \n LLM Needed? \n \n \n \n \n \n Fetcher \n News feed URL, RSS, API query \n Full article text, metadata (title, URL, timestamp, source) \n ❌ No — HTTP/API call \n \n \n \n \n \n Passage Extractor \n Full article text \n Key passages, passage embeddings \n ✅ Optional — LLM for salience, or embeddings/TF-IDF \n \n \n \n \n \n Named Entity Extractor \n Passages \n Entity list, spans, embeddings \n ❌/✅ — NER models are faster, LLM can catch novel entities \n \n \n \n \n \n Entity Disambiguation \n Entity list, context embeddings \n Resolved entities with canonical IDs (e.g., Wikidata Q312) \n ✅ Yes — reasoning helps resolve ambiguous names \n \n \n \n \n \n Entity Tagger \n Disambiguated entities \n Entities with categories (Org, Person, Product, Location) \n ❌ No — deterministic classification \n \n \n \n \n \n Topic Classifier \n Passages, embeddings \n Topic labels (AI, Finance, Bay Area) \n ❌/✅ — embeddings + clustering or LLM for nuance \n \n \n \n \n \n Sentiment & Stance Analyzer \n Passages, entities \n Sentiment score, stance (supportive/critical/neutral) \n ✅ Optional — LLM for nuance, or sentiment models for speed \n \n \n \n \n \n Tag Summarizer \n Tagged entities, topics, sentiment \n Structured summaries grouped by tag \n ✅ Yes — summarization requires LLM \n \n \n \n \n \n Fact-Checker \n Summaries, claims \n Verified/Unverified claims, supporting references \n ✅ Yes — requires claim extraction + retrieval reasoning \n \n \n \n \n \n Personalization & Ranking \n Validated summaries, user profile \n Ranked/weighted story list \n ❌ No — ML heuristics suffice \n \n \n \n \n \n Digest Compiler \n Ranked summaries \n Final formatted digest (Markdown, HTML, JSON) \n ❌/✅ — deterministic formatting, LLM optional for tone \n \n \n \n \n \n Daily Digest \n Compiled digest \n Delivery package (email, Slack, app notification) \n ❌ No — just delivery Fetcher ニュースフィード URL、RSS、APIクエリ 記事の全文、メタデータ(タイトル、URL、タイムスタンプ、ソース) HTTP/API 呼び出し Passage Extractor 記事全文 Key Passages, Passage Embeddings トップページ ✅オプション — LLM for salience, or embeddings/TF-IDF Named Entity Extractor 通路 Entity list, spans, embeddings について ☑/✅ — NER モデルはより速く、LLMは新しいエンティティを捕らえることができます Entity Disambiguation Entity List, Context Embeddings(エントリリスト、文脈埋め込み) カノニカルIDを有する解決したエンティティ(例えば、 Wikidata Q312) ✅ Yes - reasoning helps solve ambiguous names 論理は曖昧な名前を解決するのに役立ちます。 Entity Tagger 曖昧な団体 Entities with categories (Org, Person, Product, Location) ノー - Deterministic Classification (ノー) Topic Classifier パスポート, Embeddings トピックタグ(AI, Finance, Bay Area) /✅ — embeddings + clustering or LLM for nuance 関連記事一覧 Sentiment & Stance Analyzer エントリ, Entities 感情のスコア、態度(支持的/批判的/中立) ✅オプション — LLM for nuance, or sentiment models for speed Tag Summarizer タグ entities, topics, sentiment Structured summaries grouped by tag(タグによってグループ化) ✅ はい - 概要に必要なLLM Fact-Checker まとめ 主張 Verified/Unverified claims, supporting references(検証された/検証されていない主張) ✅ Yes - requires claim extraction + retrieval reasoning. はい - 要求抽出 + 回収推論が必要です。 Personalization & Ranking 認証された概要、ユーザープロフィール Ranked/weighted story リスト ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ Digest Compiler ランキング概要 Final Formatted Digest(Markdown、HTML、JSON) /✅ — Deterministic Formatting, LLM optional for tone Daily Digest デイジー デイジー 配送パッケージ(メール、Slack、アプリの通知) ノー - 配達のみ いくつかのエージェントはLLMの推論を必要とし、他のものは軽量で決定的なものです。この分割は重要です:生産のために、あなたはできるだけ少ないLLMの呼び出しを望むでしょう(コストと遅延を節約するために)、分解、概要、事実検証などの推論の重いタスクのためにそれらを留保しました。 具体例:湾岸地震 私たちのパイプラインを通じて本物の記事を実行しましょう。 Title: ピアソン近郊の3.2度の地震 ピアソン近郊の3.2度の地震 CBS Bay Area、2025年9月7日 Source: Snippet: 「米国地質調査局(United States Geological Survey)によると、日曜日の朝、Pleasanton近くで2.2度の地震が発生し、午前10時以降に発生し、Pleasantonから約3マイル北にあります。 各エージェントの責任は以下にまとめられています。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Fetcher Agent: 記事のテキストを引っ張ります。 Passage Extractor: 地震の大きさ、タイミング、位置、そして震動を強調します。 Entity Extractor は Pleasanton, USGS, East Bay を指定します。 Entity Disambiguation: resolves to Pleasanton, CA, and the United States Geological Survey. Entity Tagger: classifies Pleasanton → Location; USGS → Organization. トピック分類: 自然災害、地元ニュース、地震学などのタグ。 Sentiment & Stance: 中立、情報性。 \n \n Tag Summarizer: \n \n \n : “A 3.2-magnitude quake hit Pleasanton; residents felt weak shaking.” Local News : “USGS confirmed the quake’s magnitude; no damage reported.” Natural Disaster Fact-Checker: USGS経由で大きさを確認し、Patch経由でショッキングレポート。 パーソナライゼーション&ランキング: ローカル・ニュース(ユーザープロフィールはベイ・エリアに重視)を強調します。 Digest Compiler + Delivery: 「Your Bay Area Update - Earthquake Alert」というメールを送信します。 原始のタイトルとして始まったものは、構造化され、ランク付けされ、事実を確認したディジェストになりました。 Beyond News: Generalizing to Other Feeds(ニュースを超えて) このエージェントパイプラインの強力な点は、そこに何もニュースだけに縛られていることだ。 . framework for taking any content feed → extracting structure → producing a personalized digest もう一つ例を挙げましょう: . arXiv papers 毎日、数百の研究論文が機械学習、コンピュータビジョン、または量子コンピューティングなどのカテゴリーに分類されます。研究者にとって、課題はニュースと同じです:あまりにも多くのボリューム、あまりにも時間の少ない、わずかな論文だけが本当に関連しています。 同じエージェントがどのように適用するか Fetcher Agent \n \n \n 入力: arXiv RSS フィードまたは API クエリ 出力:紙メタデータ(タイトル、著者、抽象、カテゴリ) Passage Extractor Agent \n \n \n 入力:抽象テキスト 出力:キー文(問題文、方法、結果) Named Entity Extractor Agent \n \n \n 入力:抽象 出力: 「トランスフォーマー」、「連邦学習」、「TPU v5e」などのエンティティ Entity Disambiguation Agent \n \n \n インプット: Entities + Context 出力:カノニカルIDへのリンク(例えば、arXivのトピックコード、Wikipediaのエントリ) Entity Tagger Agent \n \n \n INPUT: Resolved Entities(解決したエンティティ) カテゴリ:アルゴリズム、データセット、ハードウェア、ドメイン Topic Classifier Agent \n \n \n 入力:抽象入力 出力: {Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Distributed Systems} のようなタグ。 Sentiment & Stance Agent \n \n \n 入力:抽象 出力:「ポジティブな結果」(モデルはSOTAを2%打ち)、「批判的」(紙は以前の主張を否定) Tag Summarizer Agent \n \n \n 入力: Entities + Topics Output:\n \n \n \n \n \n \n : “New optimizer reduces GPU communication overhead by 30%.” Distributed Training \n \n : “Transformer variant improves long-context understanding.” NLP Fact-Checker Agent \n \n \n 入力:抽象的な主張。 出力:引用されたベンチマーク、以前のarXiv 論文に対する基本的な検証。 Personalization & Ranking Agent \n \n \n 入力:概要 + ユーザープロフィール Output: Weighted list — e.g., ML (0.9), Systems (0.7), Theory (0.2) Digest Compiler Agent \n \n 出力:あなたが関心を持っているトピックによってグループ化された毎日の「Research Digest」。 Daily Digest Agent \n \n 出力:「Your Research Updates — Sept 7, 2025」と題したEmail/Slackメッセージ。 例 出力 Machine Learning \n \n \n 「分散型トレーニングのための新しい最適化プログラムは、GPU通信のオーバーヘッドを30%削減します。 「トランスフォーマーのバージョンは、長期的な理解を向上させる」 Systems \n \n 「TPUワークロードの新しいチェックポイントアプローチは、信頼性を向上させます。 Theory \n \n “Paper refutes prior boundaries on sparse recovery in high-dimensional settings.” 「紙は、高次元設定における希少な回復についての以前の限界を否定する。 一般原則 それが何であろうと: \n \n \n \n ニュース記事(政治、金融、湾岸地域の現地更新)、 学術論文(arXiv、PubMed) 企業内部レポート(ログ、メトリックダッシュボード) ...同じ . agent pipeline applies あなたはいつもやっている: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n フィットコンテンツ 抽出パス エンティティを識別し、曖昧にします。 タグと分類 概要と事実チェック ユーザープロフィールに基づくランキング ディーゼルとして配信します。 それが、The エージェントはそれを実行する自然な方法です。 feed-to-digest pattern MCP:エージェントが話せるプロトコル 複数のエージェントを連鎖すると、二つの大きな課題が現れます。 \n \n \n \n \n — How does the Passage Extractor know how to hand results to the Entity Disambiguation Agent? Inter-agent communication \n \n — How do agents fetch data from APIs (like arXiv, USGS, or RSS feeds) without each agent reinventing its own protocol? External integrations ここはどこ 入ってくる。 MCP (Model Context Protocol) MCPって何? MCP をそのように考える . USB standard for AI agents \n \n \n \n ツールやサービスのインターフェイスを定義します。 エージェントがどのように文脈(入力、出力、メタデータ)を伝達するかを指定します。 それは相互運用性を可能にします - つまり、パイプラインを破ることなく、別のエージェントと交換することができます。 MCP を使用すると、Passage Extractor は Entity Tagger の実装詳細を「知る」必要はありません. It only sends structured data (text + embeddings + tags) in a format MCP understands. 内部通信 パイプラインの内部: \n \n \n \n \n Fetcher Agent は {title, body, url, timestamp} を MCP 形式で出力します。 Passage Extractor は {body} を取って {passages, embeddings} を返します。 Named Entity Extractor は {passages} を消費し、 {entities} を生産します。 Entity Disambiguation は {entities, context} を消費し、 {entity_id} を生成します。 すべてのエージェントはMCPのおかげで同じ「言語」を話す。 外部コミュニケーション MCPは外側にも機能します。 \n \n \n \n Fetcher Agent は MCP を使用して arXiv API または RSS フィードを呼び出します。 Fact-Checker Agent は、MCP を使用してウィキペディアまたはニュースデータベースをクエリします。 Daily Digest Agent は、MCP を使用して、電子メールまたは Slack で結果を提供します。 利点は、エージェントが統合できることです。 そのツールがMCPを話す限り、どのUSBデバイスもノートパソコンに接続するのと同じです。 any external tool なぜこれが重要なのか MCP がなければ、すべてのエージェントはカスタマイズされたアダプターを必要とします - 一度の統合の脆弱な混乱。 \n \n \n \n 標準化された契約→各エージェントの入力/出力は予測可能である。 Plug-and-play アーキテクチャ → あなたは明日より良いものに感情エージェントを置き換えることができます。 スケーラビリティ → 何十ものエージェントがスパゲッティコードなしで連携できる。 言い換えれば、MCP は、スクリプトのコレクションを A に変えるものです。 . modular, extensible agent platform 思考閉鎖 フラット、キーワードベースのフィードから、エージェントのニュースルームへ、一般化された消化プラットフォームへの旅は、ソフトウェアがどのように進化するかを反映しています:スクリプトからシステム、生態系まで。 News today, arXiv tomorrow, logs and dashboards the day after. パターンは同じです。 そして、MCPが粘着剤を提供することにより、これらのエージェントは孤立したハックをやめ、より大きな相互運用可能なシステムの一部として働き始めます。 feed-to-digest, powered by agents. 「エージェントAI」のヒープに陥らないでください - 強力な基礎を備えたより良いツールを書くこと、そしてそれらが価値を付加するLLMを活用してください:改良し、概要し、繰り返します。 次の部分では、MCPで複数のエージェントシステムをどのように実装できるかについて説明します。