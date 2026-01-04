Հիմնական համոզվածություն Ես փնտրել եմ 4 շաբաթը անմիջապես (պատկապես 80 ժամ) կառուցել ամբողջական ռեակտիկ UI սարքավորումներ, 40+ բաղադրիչներ, router, եւ աջակցում է ինտերնետային կայքը, օգտագործելով միայն LLM- ի արտադրված կոդը, դա բացահայտ է: . Բարձրությունը սկսվում է Ոչ մի խնդիր, ես փոխվել եմ Gemini 3 (High), որը ունի ամբողջ բաղադրիչը փոխանակման ֆայլից եւ Plan ֆայլը: Երկու րոպեվա ընթացքում, Gemini- ը ստեղծվել է — core reactivity մեքենա, ինչպես նաեւ երկու օրինակային ֆայլեր: «Hello, World!», որը ցույց է տալիս Bau-like syntax- ը եւ vDOM-like syntax- ը: lightview.js Այսպիսով, ես ստացել եմ մի սխալ. "Build the website as an SPA," I said, without specifying to use Lightview itself. I left for lunch. Երբ ես վերադարձել եմ, մի գեղեցիկ կայքը աշխատում է իմ բեռնելում. Ես տեսել եմ կոդը եւ իմ սիրո խառնացել է: . React with Tailwind CSS \n \n React + Tailwind is an extremely common pattern for SPAs. Without explicit guidance to use Lightview—the very framework I'd just built—the LLM defaulted to what it had seen most often in training data. Finding: LLMs will use the most common/popular solution if you don't specify otherwise. React + Tailwind is an extremely common pattern for SPAs. Without explicit guidance to use Lightview—the very framework I'd just built—the LLM defaulted to what it had seen most often in training data. Finding: LLMs will use the most common/popular solution if you don't specify otherwise. Worse, when I asked to rebuild it with Lightview, I forgot to say "delete the existing site first." So it processed and modified all 50+ files one by one, burning through tokens at an alarming rate. \n \n \n Պաշտպանություն: Երբ ցանկանում եք LLM- ը վերցնել աշխատանքը, պետք է բացահայտեք, թե ինչպես է վերցնել: \n \n \n Delete the existing site and rebuild from scratch using Lightview Տեսանյութը փոխել է Lightview-ը Երբ ցանկանում եք LLM- ը վերադառնալ աշխատանքի համար, պետք է բացահայտեք, թե ինչպես է ճշգրտվել: Guidance: \n \n \n Տեղադրեք տեղադրված կայքը եւ վերահսկել Lightview- ի միջոցով Տեսանյութը փոխել է Lightview-ը Առաջինը սովորաբար ավելի արդյունավետ է մեծ փոխանցման համար: Առաջինը ավելի լավ է տեղադրված վերահսկման համար: LLM- ը ավտոմատորեն չի ընտրում արդյունավետ ճանապարհը: Դուք պետք է վերահսկել այն: The Tailwind Ապրիշը Երբ Claude-ը ստեղծել է կայքը, օգտագործելով Lightview- ի բաղադրիչները, ես տեսել եմ, որ այն դեռ ունի Tailwind CSS դասընթացներ: Ես հարցրեց Claude-ին այս մասին: «Այսպիսին,» ասում է Claude-ը, «Ես ընտրել եմ DaisyUI- ը UI- ի մասերի համար, եւ DaisyUI-ը պահանջում է Tailwind- ը, քանի որ այն պետք է օգտագործվի ամբողջ կայքում: Ես կարծում եմ, որ դուք լավ եք, որ Tailwind- ը օգտագործվում է ամբողջ կայքում». Fair point—but I wasn't okay with it. I prefer semantic CSS classes and wanted the site to use classic CSS approaches. \n \n Տեղադրում: LLM-ները անում են ճշգրիտ, բայց երբեմն չժանգահարված ճշգրտություններ: Երբ դուք նշում եք մի տեխնոլոգիան, որը ունի սխալներ, LLM-ները պետք է լայնացնել այդ ընտրությունը նախագծի հետ կապված մասերի համար: Նրանք անում են, բայց նրանք չեն կարող կարդալ ձեր զգացմունքների մասին: Երբ դուք նշեք մի տեխնոլոգիան, որը ունի բախվածություններ, LLMs կլանավորվի այդ ընտրությունը հետազոտական մասերի նախագծի. Նրանք են logical, բայց նրանք չեն կարող կարդալ ձեր զգացմունքների մասին հարմարություններ. Finding: When one LLM struggles with your codebase, switch back to one that was previously successful. Different models have different "understanding" of your project context. And, if you are using Antigravity when you run out of tokens, you can switch to MS Visual Code in the same directory and use a light GitHub Copilot account with Claude. Antigravity is based on Visual Code, so it works in a very similar manner.

Guidance: Guidance: Guidance: Iterative խաղը Հաջորդ մի քանի շաբաթվա ընթացքում, ես աշխատել է կառուցել կայքը եւ փորձել / iterate բաղադրիչների, ես աշխատել է բազմաթիվ LLMs, ինչպես token limits reset. \n \n \n \n \n Claude- ը գերազանցվել է դիզայնային հարցերում եւ ստեղծել է Clean Website Code- ը Lightview- ի մասերի հետ Gemini Pro- ը միշտ փորձել է օգտագործել տեղական գործիքներ եւ shell- ի օգնության սրպտերներ, որպեսզի աջակցել իր աշխատանքի համար, որը արժե է արագության եւ token- ի արդյունավետության համար: Սակայն, երբեմն սխալ է, քանի որ շատ ֆայլերը կախված են, կամ կախված են, այլ ոչ մի ընտրություն, քան վերադառնալ. «Ես մի այլ LLM- ը ես»: «Ես մի այլ LLM- ը ես: Ի՞նչ եք մտածում?» -ը սովորաբար արտադրել է խոշոր տեսքներ կամ արագ վերահսկողություններ, որոնք մի LLM-ի վրա տեւում են: Ես գտնել եմ, որ իրական հաղթողը է Gemini Flash- ը: Դա անում է հիանալի աշխատանքը, որը տպագրում է կոդը, առանց տեղադրման սխալների, եւ պետք է տպագրություն տպագրել, թե ինչ կոդը տեղադրել, որտեղ: Երբեմն ես վախենում եմ փոխանցման մասին եւ ասում եմ այն: Երբեմն, Flash- ը հավատում է եւ կարգավորում է, եւ այլ անգամ այն պետք է ստեղծել իր ընտրության ռեժիմային ճշգրիտությունը: Եվ, խոսել արագ ... wow! Router- ի զարգացման մասին Արդյոք, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են այն, ինչպիսիք են: Հիմա This is entirely appropriate for a SPA — it’s simple, reliable, and doesn’t require server configuration. #/about #/docs Բայց ես ունեմ լրացուցիչ պահանջներ, որոնք ես չգիտեմ: Ես ուզում եմ ստանդարտ ճանապարհներ ( Հիմա Search engines կարող է վերահսկել hash routes այժմ, բայց path-based routing- ը դեռ ավելի գեղեցիկ է indexing- ի եւ share- ի համար: /about /docs \n \n Տեսագրություն: LLM- ները երբեք պետք է ստանալ ամենամեծ հարմարավետ լուծում: Hash-based routing- ը ավելի հեշտ է տեղադրել եւ աշխատում է առանց սերվերի կողմի konfiguration- ի: Քանի որ ես չգիտեմ, որ ես ուզում եմ path-based routing- ը, LLM- ը ընտրեց ավելի հեշտ մեթոդը: Hash-based routing is easier to implement and works without server-side configuration. Since I did not say I wanted path-based routing, the LLM will choose the simpler approach. Finding: LLMs will sometimes default to the simplest valid solution. When I told Claude I needed conventional paths for SEO and deep linking, it very rapidly rewrote the router and came up with what I consider a clever solution—a hybrid approach that makes the SPA pages both deep-linkable and SEO-indexable without the complexity of server-side rendering. However, it did leave some of the original code in place which kind of obscured what was going on and was totally un-needed. I had to tell it to remove this code which supported the vestiges of hash-based routes. This code retention is the kind of thing that can lead to slop. I suppose many people would blame the LLM, but if I had been clear to start with and also said “completely re-write”, my guess is the vestiges would not have existed. \n \n For architectural patterns, be explicit about your requirements early. Don't assume the LLM knows you want the more complex but SEO-friendly approach. Specify: "I need path-based routing with History API for SEO" rather than just "I need routing." Guidance: For architectural patterns, be explicit about your requirements early. Don't assume the LLM knows you want the more complex but SEO-friendly approach. Specify: "I need path-based routing with History API for SEO" rather than just "I need routing." Guidance: \n \n Guidance: I also found that LLMs defensively try to ensure compatibility with previous versions, this can lead to overly complex code. If you are writing from scratch you need to remind them that backward compatibility is not required. Պահպանություն: Ես նաեւ գտնել եմ, որ LLM-ները պաշտպանականորեն փորձում են ապահովել հարմարավետությունը նախորդ տարբերակների հետ, դա կարող է առաջացնել շատ հարմարավետ կոդը: Եթե դուք գրում եք ցածրից, դուք պետք է մոռացեք նրանց, որ վերադառնալով հարմարավետությունը չի պահանջվում: Տեսանյութեր Comparing the Numbers The Final Tally Project Size: \n \n \n \n \n 60 JavaScript ֆայլեր, 78 HTML ֆայլեր, 5 CSS ֆայլեր 41,405 միասնական կոդը գծեր (հարկվել են մեկնաբանություններ եւ գույքներ) Over 40 custom UI components 70+ կայքի ֆայլեր At this point, files seemed reasonable - not overly complex. But intuition and my biased feelings about code after more than 40 years of software development isn't enough. I decided to run formal metrics on the core files. Core Libraries: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n File \n Lines \n Minified Size \n \n \n \n \n lightview.js \n 603 \n 7.75K \n \n \n \n \n lightview-x.js \n 1,251 \n 20.2K \n \n \n \n \n lightview-router.js \n 182 \n 3K Տեսակներ lightview.js 603 7.75 կ lightview-x.js 1,251 20,2 կ Հիմնական հոդված՝ lightview-router.js 182 3K The website scored well on for performance without having had super focused optimization. component gallery Lighthouse But then came the complexity metrics. The Slop- ը բացահայտվել է Ես խնդրել եմ Gemini Flash- ից, որ սեղմել է կոդը, օգտագործելով երեք ձեւավոր մուտակներ: Մասնավոր մետրիկը, որտեղ 0- ը անպահեստելի է եւ 100- ը ճշգրտապես գրված է / clean code. The calculation considers: 1. Maintainability Index (MI): \n \n \n \n \n Halstead Volume (measure of code size and complexity) Cyclomatic ծախսերը Code գծեր Ինչ է Density Scores above 65 are considered healthy for library code. This metric gives you a single number to track code health over time. Պահպանված, բայց դեռ արժանի մետրիկը, որը մատակարարում է գինեականորեն անմիջական ճանապարհների համարը կոդը միջոցով: Բարձր cyclomatic complexity means: 2. Cyclomatic Complexity: \n \n \n \n More potential bugs Արդյոք, ավելի հեշտ է ստուգել ճշգրտությամբ (հարկե, մետրիկը կարող է ասում, թե ինչքան պետք է գրել) Բարձր բեռնվածությունը հասկանալով A modern metric that measures the mental effort a human needs to understand code. Unlike cyclomatic complexity (which treats all control flow equally), cognitive complexity penalizes: 3. Cognitive Complexity: \n \n \n \n \n Nested conditionals and loops (deeper nesting = higher penalty) Boolean օպերատորների ցանցեր Recursion Linear Flow- ի բաղադրիչները The thresholds: \n \n \n \n Clean Code - easy to understand and maintain 0-15: High Friction - refactoring suggested to reduce technical debt 16-25: 26+: Հիմնական - անհրաժեշտ է անմիջապես ուշադրություն, պահպանման սխալը \n \n Gemini Flash initially searched for an existing metrics library, couldn't find one, then ( ) using the Acorn JavaScript parser—without asking permission. This is both impressive and occasionally problematic. I cover the problem with this case later. Finding: LLMs excel at creating analysis tools. wrote its own complete analyzer metrics-analysis.js Gemini Flash initially searched for an existing metrics library, couldn't find one, then ( ) using the Acorn JavaScript parser—without asking permission. This is both impressive and occasionally problematic. I cover the problem with this case later. Finding: LLMs excel at creating analysis tools. wrote its own complete analyzer metrics-analysis.js The Verdict Շնորհակալություն, որ առողջությունը լավ է: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n File \n Functions \n Avg Maintainability \n Avg Cognitive \n Status \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview.js \n 58 \n 65.5 \n 3.3 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview-x.js \n 93 \n 66.5 \n 3.6 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview-router.js \n 27 \n 68.6 \n 2.1 \n ⚖️ Good lightview.js 58 65.5 3.3 ⚖️ Good Lightview-x.js Վիքիպահեստում 93 66.5 3.6 ️ Լավ lightview-router.js 27 68.6 2.1 ⚖️ Good But drilling into individual functions told a different story. Two functions hit "Critical" status: (lightview-x.js): handleSrcAttribute \n \n \n \n Cognitive Complexity: 🛑 35 Cyclomatic Complexity: 🛑 22 Maintainability Index: 33.9 (lightview-x.js): Anonymous Template Processing \n \n \n Հիմնական դասընթացը: 31 CYCLOMATIC համոզվածություն: 13 Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված -Ինչպե՞ս կարող եք վերահսկել իր ճշգրիտությունը: Here's where it gets interesting. The code was generated by Claude Opus, Claude Sonnet, and Gemini 3 Pro several weeks earlier. Could the newly released Արդյո՞ք կոտրեք այն? Gemini 3 Flash I asked Flash to refactor to address its complexity. This seemed to take a little longer than necessary. So I aborted and spent some time reviewing its thinking process. There were obvious places it got side-tracked or even went in circles, but I told it to continue. After it completed, I manually inspected the code and thoroughly tested all website areas that use this feature. No bugs found. handleSrcAttribute \n \n Critique Discovery #2: Gemini Flash «նշում» լայնորեն. Երբ վերլուծում է բոլոր իր դիզայնի գործընթացները պետք է կանգարեն, կարեւոր տեսքներ թռչել է IDE- ում. Երբ LLM- ը կարծում է, որ կանգարում է մի խոշորում, aborts եւ վերլուծում է պատմական բաները հնարավոր side-track- ի համար եւ ասում է, որ պետք է շարունակել կամ վերլուծել, քանի որ անհրաժեշտ է. Critical Discovery #2: Gemini Flash aggressively deletes temporary files.

After Flash uses a script or analysis tool it creates, it often deletes the file assuming it is temporary. This happens even for files that take significant effort to create and that you might want to keep or reuse.

Finding: Gemini Flash aggressively deletes temporary files. Guidance:

Tell Gemini to put utility scripts in a specific directory (like /home/claude/tools/ or /home/claude/scripts/) and explicitly ask it to keep them. You can say: "Create this in /home/claude/tools/ and keep it for future use." Otherwise, you'll find yourself regenerating the same utilities multiple times. Guidance: /home/claude/tools/ /home/claude/scripts/ Dev Dependencies-ի խնդիրը When I told Gemini to keep the metrics scripts permanently, another issue surfaced: it failed to officially install dev dependencies like (Տեսանյութի մասին JavaScript Parser) acorn Flash-ը պարզապես հավատում է, որ այն է, քանի որ գտնել է փաթեթներ Նրանք կարող են հեշտությամբ օգտագործել այն, ինչի համար was available was because I'd already installed a Markdown parser that depended on it. node_modules acorn \n \n Տեղադրություն: LLM-ները միշտ չեն կառավարում սխալները ճիշտ: Նրանք կարող են օգտագործել այն, ինչ հասանելի է node_modules- ում, առանց հավելվածության, որ այն պաշտոնապես հայտարարվում է package.json- ում: Այսպիսով ստեղծվում են սխալ բաղադրիչներ, որոնք կտրում են նոր բաղադրիչները: They'll use whatever's available in without verifying it's officially declared in . This creates fragile builds that break on fresh installs. Finding: LLMs don't always manage dependencies properly. node_modules package.json \n \n Պահպանություն: Երբ LLM- ը ստեղծում է գործիքային սերտիֆիկներ, որոնք օգտագործում են արտաքին փաթեթներ, բացառապես հարցրեք: «Ինչպե՞ս եք ավելացել package.json- ում բոլոր պահանջվող կախվածությունները: Խնդրում ենք ստուգել եւ տեղադրել ցանկացած կախվածը:» Ավելին լավ է, վերցնել սերտիֆիկի ներբեռնվածները եւ վերահսկել ձեր հայտարարված կախվածությունները: After an LLM creates utility scripts that use external packages, explicitly ask: "Did you add all required dependencies to package.json? Please verify and install any that are missing." Better yet, review the script's imports and cross-check against your declared dependencies yourself. Guidance: The Refactoring Results Flash-ը ցույց է տալիս, թե ինչպե՞ս է monolithic գործառույթը վերլուծվել կենտրոնացած օգուտների: \n \n \n \n \n \n Տեսակներ (լուսանկարներ: 5) Ապրանքներ (կամպիտակային: 5) (cognitive: 7) updateTargetContent (cognitive: 2) elementsFromSelector Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված՝ Հիմնական հոդված The Results \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Metric \n Before \n After \n Improvement \n \n \n \n \n \n Cognitive Complexity \n 35 🛑 \n 10 ✅ \n -71% \n \n \n \n \n \n Cyclomatic Complexity \n 22 \n 7 \n -68% \n \n \n \n \n \n Status \n Critical Slop \n Clean Code \n — Cognitive Complexity 35 🛑 10 -71% Cyclomatic Complexity 22 7 -68% Status Critical Slop Clean Code — Հիմնական վերահսկողություն եւ ճշգրիտ կայքի փորձարկումը բացահայտել է սխալներ: Գինը: 0.5K բարձրությունը ֆայլերի չափը - անսահմանափակ. Emboldened, I tackled the template processing logic. Since it spanned multiple functions, this required more extensive refactoring: Extracted Functions: \n \n \n \n \n - iteration logic collectNodesFromMutations - scanning logic processAddedNode transformerTextNode - template interpolation համար տեքստ - attribute interpolation and recursion transformElementNode Results: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Function Group \n Previous Max \n New Max \n Status \n \n \n \n \n \n MutationObserver Logic \n 31 🛑 \n 6 ✅ \n Clean \n \n \n \n \n \n domToElements Logic \n 12 ⚠️ \n 6 ✅ \n Clean MutationObserver Logic 31 🛑 6 Clean Հիմնական Logic 12 ☀️ 6 ✅ Սպիտակ Final Library Metrics Հետեւաբար, lightview-x.js- ը շատ ավելի լավ է: \n \n \n \n 93 → 103 (better decomposition) Functions: 66.5 → 66.8 Avg Maintainability: 3.6 → Avg Cognitive: 3.2 All critical slop eliminated. The increased function count reflects healthier modularity - complex logic delegated to specialized, low-complexity helpers. In fact, it is as good or better than established frameworks from a metrics perspective: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n File \n Functions \n Maintainability (min/avg/max) \n Cognitive (min/avg/max) \n Status \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview.js \n 58 \n 7.2 / 65.5 / 92.9 \n 0 / 3.4 / 25 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview-x.js \n 103 \n 0.0 / 66.8 / 93.5 \n 0 / 3.2 / 23 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n lightview-router.js \n 27 \n 24.8 / 68.6 / 93.5 \n 0 / 2.1 / 19 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n react.development.js \n 109 \n 0.0 / 65.2 / 91.5 \n 0 / 2.2 / 33 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n bau.js \n 79 \n 11.2 / 71.3 / 92.9 \n 0 / 1.5 / 20 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n htmx.js \n 335 \n 0.0 / 65.3 / 92.9 \n 0 / 3.4 / 116 \n ⚖️ Good \n \n \n \n \n \n \n juris.js \n 360 \n 21.2 / 70.1 / 96.5 \n 0 / 2.6 / 51 \n ⚖️ Good lightview.js 58 7.2 / 65.5 / 92.9 0 / 3.4 / 25 ️ Լավ lightview-x.js 103 0.0 / 66.8 / 93.5 Հյուրատետր 0 / 3.2 / 23 ⚖️ Good lightview-router.js 27 24.8 / 68.6 / 93.5 0 / 2.1 / 19 ⚖️ Good react.development.js 109 0.0 / 65.2 / 91.5 Հյուրատետր 0 / 2.2 / 33 ⚖️ Good bau.js 79 11.2 / 71.3 / 92.9 0 / 1.5 / 20 ⚖️ Good htmx.js 335 0.0 / 65.3 / 92.9 0 / 3.4 / 116 ⚖️ Good juris.js 360 21.2 / 70.1 / 96.5 0 / 2.6 / 51 ⚖️ Good 1. LLMs Mirror Human Behavior—For Better and Worse LLMs exhibit the same tendencies as average developers: \n \n \n \n \n Rush to code without full understanding «Մենք չենք հավատում, որ կախված ենք, կամ պետք է արագ օգնել» Արդյոք, այնպես էլ, դուք կարող եք ստեղծել պաշտպանական, super-engineered լուծումներ, երբ պահանջվում է բարելավել հավասարությունը: Produce cleaner code with structure and frameworks The difference? They do it Նրանք կարող են արտադրել կղզիների կղզիները ժամերի ընթացքում, որոնք կարող են տեւել մարդկանց շաբաթ: faster and at greater volume 2. 2. Planning Helps

Elevated planning (forcing "thinking" modes) produces better designs, self-critiques, and immediate "yes, but" examples. Thinking is usually less, sometimes much less. Watch what it's doing when you think functions are struggling or critical. LLMs don't know to say "I don't know" or "I need to ask you" - I wish they did more often. Watch what's missing and demand clarification if needed. Watching it think and aborting or just saying continue, you learn a lot.

3. Two Heads Are Better Than One

When I told a second LLM, "You are a different LLM reviewing this code. What are your thoughts?", magic happened.

Finding: LLMs are remarkably non-defensive. Նրանք պետք է արագ, ճշգրիտ վերլուծություն եւ վերադառնալ հետ ճշգրիտ պրոն / պրոններ առաջադեմ vs փոխանցման վերլուծություններ. When faced with an implementation that's critiqued as too abstract, insufficiently abstract, or inefficient, leading LLMs (Claude, Gemini, GPT) won't argue. They'll do a rapid, thorough analysis and return with honest pros/cons of current versus alternative approaches. Finding: LLMs are remarkably non-defensive. Այս գործողությունը իրականում : beyond what most humans provide \n \n \n \n Ի՞նչն է, թե ինչու՞ն է, թե ինչու՞ն է, թե ինչու՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է, թե՞ն է: How many companies have experienced architects available for questioning by any developer at any time? Guidance:

Before OR after making changes, switch LLMs deliberately:

Make progress with one LLM (e.g., Claude builds a feature)

Switch to another (e.g., Gemini) and say: "You are a different LLM reviewing this implementation. What are your thoughts on the architecture, potential issues, and alternative approaches?" Then switch back to the first and ask what it thinks now!

This is especially valuable before committing to major architectural decisions or after implementing complex algorithms. The second opinion costs just a few tokens but can save hours of refactoring later. What are your thoughts on the architecture, potential issues, and alternative approaches?" Then switch back to the first and ask what it thinks now! \n \n This is especially valuable before committing to major architectural decisions or after implementing complex algorithms. The second opinion costs just a few tokens but can save hours of refactoring later. 4. Պահպանեք բաղադրիչը \n \n Տեղադրել: Տեղադրել LLM- ը օգտագործելու համար «Vanilla JavaScript- ը» առանց սահմանափակումներով կանգնած է. 4. Frameworks Matter

Finding:

Telling an LLM to use "Vanilla JavaScript" without constraints is risky. Vanilla JavaScript is a powerful but loosely structured language where a momentarily confused or insufficiently briefed Browser API is exposed. Despite constraints, it's easy to create unmaintainable code, for both humans and LLMs. Adopting frameworks (Bau.js, React, Vue, Svelte, etc.) provides guardrails that encourage cleaner, more maintainable code.

Guidance:

When starting a project, based on what you want to accomplish ask for advice on:

The framework/ library to use (React, Vue, Svelte, etc.)
Architectural pattern (MVC, MVVM, component-based etc.)
Code Organization Preferences (feature-based vs. layer-based folders)
Naming conventions
Whether to use TypeScript or JSDoc for type safety

Don't just say "build me a React app." Say "build me a React app using functional components, hooks, TypeScript, and feature-based file organization."

The more structure you provide upfront, the less slop you'll get. This applies to all languages, not just JavaScript. Guidance:

When starting a project, based on what you want to accomplish ask for advice on:

The framework/ library to use (React, Vue, Svelte, etc.)
Architectural pattern (MVC, MVVM, component-based etc.)
Code Organization Preferences (feature-based vs. layer-based folders)
Naming conventions
Whether to use TypeScript or JSDoc for type safety

Don't just say "build me a React app." Say "build me a React app using functional components, hooks, TypeScript, and feature-based file organization."

The more structure you provide upfront, the less slop you'll get. This applies to all languages, not just JavaScript. 5. Metrics Provide Objective Truth

I love that formal software metrics can guide LLM development. They're often considered too dull, mechanical, difficult or costly to obtain for human development, but in an LLM-enhanced IDE with an LLM that can write code to do formal source analysis (no need for an IDE plugin subscription), they should get far more attention than they do.

Finding: Formal software metrics can guide development objectively. They are perfect for:

Identifying technical debt automatically
Tracking code health over time
Guiding refactoring priorities
Validating that "improvements" actually improve things

Metrics don't lie. They identified the slop my intuition missed.

Guidance:

Integrate metrics into your LLM workflow:

After initial implementation: Run complexity metrics on all files. Identify functions with cognitive complexity > 15 or cyclomatic complexity > 10.
Prioritize refactoring: Address Critical (cognitive > 26) functions first, then "High Friction" (16-25) functions.
Request targeted refactoring: Don't just say 'improve this'. Say 'Refactor handleSrcAttribute to reduce cognitive complexity to target range'.
Verify improvements: After refactoring, re-run metrics. Ensure complexity actually decreased and maintainability increased. Sometimes 'improvements' just shuffle complexity around.
Set quality gates: Before marking code as done, try to have all functions with a cognitive complexity < 15 and maintainability index > 65. Guidance:

After initial implementation: Run complexity metrics on all files. Identify functions with cognitive complexity > 15 or cyclomatic complexity > 10.
Prioritize refactoring: Address Critical (cognitive > 26) functions first, then "High Friction" (16-25) functions.
Request targeted refactoring: Don't just say 'improve this'. Say 'Refactor handleSrcAttribute to reduce cognitive complexity to target range'.
Verify improvements: After refactoring, re-run metrics. Ensure complexity actually decreased and maintainability increased. Sometimes 'improvements' just shuffle complexity around.
Set quality gates: Before marking code as done, try to have all functions with a cognitive complexity < 15 and maintainability index > 65. Set quality gates: Հեղինակ՝ Verdict After 40,000 lines of LLM-generated code, I'm cautiously optimistic. But like human developers, they need: Yes, LLMs can generate quality code. \n \n \n \n \n \n Clear, detailed specifications Structural constraints (frameworks, patterns) Պահպանելու վերահսկողություն Objective quality measurements Multiple perspectives on architectural decisions The criticism that LLMs generate slop isn't wrong—but it's incomplete. They generate slop for the same reasons humans do: . unclear requirements, insufficient structure, and lack of quality enforcement Արդյոք, ինչ կարող է տեւել մարդային թիմի ամիսներ կառուցելու եւ վերահսկողության, LLMs կարող է կատարել ժամերի ընթացքում: Հեռախոսային աշխատանքը դեռ է, բայց առաջին արտադրությունը արագ է արագանում: Հիմնական տեսքը I'm skeptical that most humans will tolerate the time required to be clear and specific with LLMs - just as they don't today when product managers or developers push for detailed requirements from business staff. The desire to "vibe code" and iterate will persist. Այստեղ է այն, ինչ փոխվել է: Feedback loop-ը կտրված է շաբաթից ժամերին: We can now iterate and clean up faster when requirements evolve or prove insufficient. Քանի որ coding միջավայք զարգանում են փաթեթել LLMs ավելի լավ կառուցվածքը - ավտոմատ մետրիկներ, պահանջված մոդելներ, multi-model reviews - որակի պետք է բարելավվի. Մենք դեռ չենք այնտեղ, բայց հիմնադրամը հուսալի է: Հիմնական հարցը չէ, թե LLM-ները կարող են արտադրել որակի կոդը: Դա այն է, թե ինչպես մենք կարող ենք ապահովել նրանց - եւ մեզ հետ - սխալը, որպեսզի այն անում ենք միասին: And, I have a final concern … if LLMs are based on history and have a tendency to stick with what they know, then how are we going to evolve the definition and use of things like UI libraries? Are we forever stuck with React unless we ask for something different? Or, are libraries an anachronism? Will LLMs and image or video models soon just generate the required image of a user interface with no underlying code? Given its late entry into the game and the anchoring LLMs already have, I don’t hold high hopes for the adoption of Lightview, but it was an interesting experiment. You can visit the project at: https://lightview.dev