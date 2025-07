The Infinite Loop: I had created a function that continuously checked Firestore for updates, in case I used my admin panel to disable a methodology. It was a dumb, brute-force way to solve a problem, and it was hammering the database.

Sleepy-Dev Syndrome: The new feature I was building needed to save its state. Instead of using localStorage for frequent, small updates, I was writing to Firestore on every single change. Why? Because I was sleepy and not thinking straight.