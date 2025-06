Как не вдигнах 150 000 долара в Антлер Великобритания - и дали трябва да опитате: Моят опит

Basic questions went unanswered for weeks. I remember asking for the referral link (yes, the standard one they tell you to share with your network) and having to follow up multiple times to get it. And never got it.\

Referrals and intros that coaches promised simply never came. The program talks a lot about their “global network of experts” and how your coach can connect you to whoever you need — but in practice, you have no way of knowing who’s in that network unless someone thinks to tell you. If your coach doesn’t remember that, say, they once worked with a perfect contact for your startup... well, that’s it. You’ll never know.

Investor call bookings were confusing and inconsistent. There were opportunities to book 1:1 calls with external investors — but only for “formed teams.” This rule was clearly communicated. The booking links were posted in team chats, and I didn’t have access as a solo founder. I accepted that. ** But then, a couple of weeks later, I noticedindividuals were quietly booking those calls on their own. No announcement, no change in rules — I still don’t know whether there was anything I was supposed to know and missed.\





Bringing in an external co-founder was technically allowed — but in reality, the process was a black hole. At Week 7, I tried to bring in someone from outside the cohort. Antler had previously said that was fine, as long as it was before the cut-off. I asked for the formal steps. No one replied. I chased them. Nothing. When I finally got them to respond, turns out there was a whole process that was never communicated clearly – and now it was too late.

**When I pushed back, they shrugged it off with:





“You understand it’s quite late in the program, right? You probably wouldn’t have had time to show progress anyway.”



Which was… okay. But the delay was entirely on their side. And even if wehadn’t had enough time to progress, that should’ve been my decision to make — not something blocked by admin inertia.\