KZG10, IPA, FRI, and DARKS: Analysis Of Polynomial Commitment Schemes

Polynomial Commitment (PC) is a commitment to a certain polynomial P, and the committer can prove that the value at a certain point z satisfies P(z) = a through a proof. Different PC schemes result in different ZKP algorithms with different properties, efficiency, and security. This article will compare the differences between the above PC schemes from different perspectives. Table 1 shows the computation forms of common PCs. Table 2 lists the advantages and disadvantages of each PC schemes. Table 3 shows the performance indicators corresponding to each PC.