Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoKuma 0.7.2 Released by@subnetmarco

Kuma 0.7.2 Released

October 20th 2020
Author profile picture

@subnetmarcoMarco Palladino

We are happy to announce the release of Kuma 0.7.2 with many improvements and fixes, and we highly suggest to upgrade.

Notable Improvements in 0.7.2

- CNI improvements when running on OpenShift

- Generate inbound and outbound for HTTP/2

- More validation when deploying Kuma in a multi-zone mode

For a complete list of features and updates, take a look at the full changelog.

Community Calls + Slack

Join us on our community channels to learn more about Kuma, including our official Slack chat! The community channels are useful to get up and running with Kuma, as well as to learn how to contribute to and discuss the project roadmap. Kuma is a CNCF Sandbox project, and we welcome everybody to contribute and ask questions.

Also don’t forget to follow Kuma on Twitter!

Upgrading

Be sure to carefully read the Upgrade Guide before upgrading Kuma.


Install the latest version of Kuma here.

Related

Kuma 1.0 GA Released With 70+ New Features & Improvements

pre-emoji story
#kuma
Author profile picture

@subnetmarcoMarco Palladino

2min
11/23/20

HotCache and DetAll Named 1st Place Winners at the Open Innovation ...

pre-emoji story
#hackathon
Author profile picture

@TheLoneroFoundationAndrew Magdy Kamal

01/06/21

Tags

#kuma#service-mesh#api#data-plane#http2#product-update#open-source#changelog
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.