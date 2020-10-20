Kuma 0.7.2 Released

We are happy to announce the release of Kuma 0.7.2 with many improvements and fixes, and we highly suggest to upgrade.

Notable Improvements in 0.7.2

- CNI improvements when running on OpenShift

- Generate inbound and outbound for HTTP/2

- More validation when deploying Kuma in a multi-zone mode

For a complete list of features and updates, take a look at the full changelog.

Community Calls + Slack

Join us on our community channels to learn more about Kuma, including our official Slack chat! The community channels are useful to get up and running with Kuma, as well as to learn how to contribute to and discuss the project roadmap. Kuma is a CNCF Sandbox project, and we welcome everybody to contribute and ask questions.

Also don’t forget to follow Kuma on Twitter!

Upgrading

Be sure to carefully read the Upgrade Guide before upgrading Kuma.



Install the latest version of Kuma here.



Tags