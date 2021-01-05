Kubernetes Explained Simply: Label it to Enable it [Part 6]

James Hunt

The building block of almost all Kubernetes deployments is the pod – one or more containers sharing a network stack. Pods are where the magic happens, where we get our logs, and where we spend most of our time troubleshooting outages and malfunctions.

However, we rarely create pods ourselves. Instead, we rely on higher level constructs like ReplicaSets and Deployments to create them for us.

Unfortunately, ReplicaSets (and by extension, Deployments) are just awful at naming pods.

$ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -27 rdj 1 / 1 Running 0 43 s admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -4 pl64 1 / 1 Running 0 43 s admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -8 n2rq 1 / 1 Running 0 43 s app-server -66487 d84f8 -6 hkcc 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8 -6 kwxp 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8 -9f l5k 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8-dhfq7 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8-q5x6m 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8-t4t4r 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s app-server -66487 d84f8-tlk54 2 / 2 Running 0 42 s db -6 b649cbc68-vt9qh 1 / 1 Running 0 43 s db -6 b649cbc68-zgz5p 1 / 1 Running 0 43 s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c -4 rknd 1 / 1 Running 0 44 s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c -9 mq7d 1 / 1 Running 0 44 s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c-crqfp 1 / 1 Running 0 44 s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c-xxdzq 1 / 1 Running 0 44 s

Horrendous.

This wouldn't matter too much if we never had to reference a pod by name. But that's exactly what we have to give

kubectl

kubectl get pods

for any command involving a pod, or one of its containers. If we want to review logs, execute arbitrary commands inside the container, or even see how the pod is doing, we're going to be constantly runningand copying / pasting those names around.

(Note: you can find a Kubernetes resource spec on the GitHub repository that accompanies this blog series, if you want to play along at home.)

Unless we use labels!

Labels are key+value pairs that we, as operators, get to assign to the things we deploy on Kubernetes. Here's how we specify pod labels in a Deployment definition:

--- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment spec: template: metadata: labels: env: prod role: frontend app: redis-cache service: redis-cache

While labels are used internally by other parts of Kubernetes (like Deployments, Services, and the like), we can also benefit from them with the

kubectl get

-l

$ kubectl get all -l role =frontend -o custom- columns = NAME :.metadata.name NAME app- server -66487 d84f8 -6 hkcc app- server -66487 d84f8 -6 kwxp app- server -66487 d84f8 -9 fl5k app- server -66487 d84f8-dhfq7 app- server -66487 d84f8-q5x6m app- server -66487 d84f8-t4t4r app- server -66487 d84f8-tlk54 redis- cache -6 f54c47d4c -4 rknd redis- cache -6 f54c47d4c -9 mq7d redis- cache -6 f54c47d4c-crqfp redis- cache -6 f54c47d4c-xxdzq app- server -66487 d84f8 redis- cache -6 f54c47d4c

command and itsflag. Combine that with some data extraction, and we can do some pretty amazing things:

The demo.yml definitions that we're using define some labels that we can use to filter our queries:

env - We set this to either prod (stuff that goes down and makes our lives unbearable) or admin (stuff that goes down and makes our lives inconvenient).

- We set this to either prod (stuff that goes down and makes our lives unbearable) or admin (stuff that goes down and makes our lives inconvenient). app - This is mostly a unique-per-deployment label that we use for selectors to wire up the Deployment object through its ReplicaSet to its constituent Pods.

- This is mostly a unique-per-deployment label that we use for selectors to wire up the Deployment object through its ReplicaSet to its constituent Pods. service - Like app, we use this label to identify the pods that make up a named service, for wiring up Service definitions.

- Like app, we use this label to identify the pods that make up a named service, for wiring up Service definitions. role - In a front-end / back-end paradigm, which end does this piece belong to?

Armed with these semantics, we can run some neat sub-queries against our Pods:

Q: How is prod doing today?

$ kubectl get pod -l env=prod -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE app-server -66487 d84f8 -6 hkcc 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8 -6 kwxp 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8 -9f l5k 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8-dhfq7 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8-q5x6m 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8-t4t4r 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s app-server -66487 d84f8-tlk54 2 / 2 Running 0 8 m54s db -6 b649cbc68-vt9qh 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m55s db -6 b649cbc68-zgz5p 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m55s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c -4 rknd 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m56s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c -9 mq7d 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m56s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c-crqfp 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m56s redis-cache -6f 54c47d4c-xxdzq 1 / 1 Running 0 8 m56s

Q: What images are we running on the backend?

Note: This one uses the

image.fmt

$ kubectl get pod -l role=backend -o custom-columns-file=../trick2/images.fmt NAMESPACE NAME IMAGE trick6 admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -27 rdj nginx trick6 admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -4 pl64 nginx trick6 admin-ui -6 d87999cdf -8 n2rq nginx trick6 db -6 b649cbc68-vt9qh mariadb trick6 db -6 b649cbc68-zgz5p mariadb

Using subshell expansion in Bash and Zsh, we can combine these calls with other commands that deal with individual pods:

$ kubectl describe $( kubectl get pods ... ) $ kubectl logs $( kubectl get pods ... )

Powerful, but a little less convenient than I would like. On my machine, I put the common prefix command from the above subshells into a small script in my

$PATH

kid

$ kubectl describe $( kubectl get pods ... ) $ kubectl logs $( kubectl get pods ... )

, called

That shortens my

describe

logs

$ kubectl describe $( kid pod - l ... ) $ kubectl logs $( kid pod - l ... )

andcalls to just:

This also works for other resource objects, like Volumes, Services, etc.

$ kubectl describe $( kid volume - l env = prod )

You can do more than just look. For example, if the admin-ui from our sample deployment is off in the weeds, and we want to delete / recreate all of the pods:

$ kubectl delete $( kid pod - l env = admin )

Just remember: with great power, comes great responsibility.

Previously published at https://starkandwayne.com/blog/silly-kubectl-trick-6-label-it-to-enable-it/

