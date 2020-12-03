Kubernetes Explained Simply: Getting At Those Logs [Part 4]

@ jameshunt James Hunt R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

UNIX/Linux system administrators the world over regularly use log files to get to the bottom of outages and malfunctions. An indispensable tool in that regard is

tail(1)

-f

, particularly its follow mode flag (). When we're in a Kubernetes world, we'd love to use something similar.

We're in luck.

The

logs

--tail

-n

kubectl logs my -pod- name --tail -n10

command has two flags that are most helpful for watching live log streams: the aptly-namedflag and the context-limiting

This one-two combo is super helpful for tracing ongoing issues on a running system. Limiting the context with

-n

prevents us from fixating on old problems that may have since been resolved. Streaming the log as it happens gives us the opportunity to poke and prod at the system, seeing new log entries appear as we do things in the application or service under scrutiny.

Pro Tip: While tailing, you can hit <Enter> a few times to insert lots of blank lines, thus demarcating the stretches of time between trying things in the front-end.

When Pods Crash

$ kubectl logs crashing-pod [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 19 UTC 2020 ] starting up... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] startup complete; initializing. [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] - frobbing the data cache... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] - allocating grokbase fooblers... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] - reticulating splines... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] - reclaiming unused memory... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] - checking in on friends and family... [Mon Feb 10 16 : 29 : 34 UTC 2020 ] initialization complete; entering main loop.

What I really need is the end of the log buffer from the failed / crash instance:

$ kubectl logs -p crashing-pod [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 20 UTC 2020 ] starting up... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] startup complete; initializing. [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] - frobbing the data cache... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] - allocating grokbase fooblers... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] - reticulating splines... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] - reclaiming unused memory... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] - checking in on friends and family... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] initialization complete; entering main loop. [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] ... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] ... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] ... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] ... [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] UNMITIGATED DISASTER! [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] THREAD PANIC detected; no assurances given. [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] IT'S A BAD SCENE, MAN! [M on Feb 10 7 : 18 : 35 UTC 2020 ] <crashed>

With that information in hand, I can continue my diagnostic efforts and hopefully resolve this early morning nuisance.

Previously published at https://starkandwayne.com/blog/silly-kubectl-trick-4-getting-at-those-logs/

Share this story @ jameshunt James Hunt Read my stories R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Tags