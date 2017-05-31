Kubernetes 101 Rollouts2 #5

Site Color
Sr App Engineer
So what happens when you rollout , some containers will be destroyed , maybe some containers that live traffic go to , sitcky sessions etc etc.
I wanted to quickly see how smooth the transition is so, lets create a deployment , update the image and run siege to see how much we loose:
Siege:
The % might not be an accurate measure since i was running siege before the rollout , but 37 transactions failed at a rate of 78/sec , this isn’t so bad , but im sure there’s ways to do this better.