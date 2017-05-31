Search icon
Kubernetes 101 Rollouts2 #5

May 31st 2017
37 transactions failed at a rate of 78/sec, this isn’t so bad, but im sure there’s ways to do this better. So what happens when you rollout, some containers will be destroyed, maybe some containers that live traffic go to, sitcky sessions etc etc. I wanted to quickly see how smooth the transition is so, lets create a deployment, update the image and run siege to see how much we loose. The % might not be an accurate measure since i was running siege before the rollout.
So what happens when you rollout , some containers will be destroyed , maybe some containers that live traffic go to , sitcky sessions etc etc.

I wanted to quickly see how smooth the transition is so, lets create a deployment , update the image and run siege to see how much we loose:

Siege:

The % might not be an accurate measure since i was running siege before the rollout , but 37 transactions failed at a rate of 78/sec , this isn’t so bad , but im sure there’s ways to do this better.

