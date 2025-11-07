New Story

KPIs Are Destroying IT Teams: How to Actually Measure Developer Performance

by
byDmitry Shesternin@dshesternin

CTO at Flowwow, a global gifting marketplace

November 7th, 2025
featured image - KPIs Are Destroying IT Teams: How to Actually Measure Developer Performance
    Speed
    Voice
Dmitry Shesternin

About Author

Dmitry Shesternin HackerNoon profile picture
Dmitry Shesternin@dshesternin

Chief Technology Officer @Flowwow

CTO at Flowwow, a global gifting marketplace

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#developer-productivity#team-management#kpi-tracking#cycle-times#story-points#software-development-tips#team-performance#agile-teams

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories