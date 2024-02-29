Konstantin Glumov on Software Development Trends in 2024: Microservices, Cloud Computing and More

A recent survey by Reveal, which gathered responses from over 2,000 software developers, found that their main struggle is keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation in developer tools. To stay on top of the ever-changing tech scene, it's essential to not only follow the latest trends but also to try them out firsthand.





To get a clearer picture of the tech trends in 2024 and find out where to get reliable information, I’ve talked to Konstantin Glumov, a software engineer and technical lead at Alfa Bank. Today Alfa Bank's mobile application is recognized as the best in Eastern Europe by Markswebb .





We discussed his journey from the stock market to software development

and delved into the key trends that are currently shaping the tech industry.





Your transition from an economist to a software engineer is quite impressive. Can you bring out more on the impact your economics background has on technology and development?





Certainly. My tech journey was ignited by curiosity and the desire for change. While I was working in the investment industry, I was fascinated by the potential of programming especially when dealing with the development of trading systems. This drove me to shift towards technology, even though I didn’t have a traditional background in computer science. The process came with its own set of obstacles, yet it underscored the critical importance of being adaptable and committed to lifelong learning — traits that are non-negotiable in the tech industry.





My experience gained in economics has turned out to be very useful as it provided me with analytical skills that make those development challenges approachable in a special way. The ability to understand market dynamics and economic theories in-depth has proved a key tool in the success of my efforts to adapt to the fast pace of the tech sector change. This knowledge ensures that the solutions we create are not only at the cutting edge of technology but are also strategically viable in the marketplace.





What major trends do you foresee shaping the future of technology, and how should developers prepare for these changes?





The tech industry is on the verge of several transformative trends, driven by advancements in cloud computing, microservices and serverless architecture. These developments are transforming application development, making it more scalable and adaptable. As we move towards more distributed systems, developers are encouraged to integrate a broad set of skills, blurring the lines between traditional roles such as front-end, back-end, and DevOps.





The rise in cloud system infrastructure services, known as IaaS, is particularly noteworthy. With an expected growth of 32.7% by 2024, this trend highlights the industry's swift move towards cloud-based solutions. It shows the growing necessity for developers to become adept in cloud platforms and related technologies.





For developers, this means expanding their skill sets. Proficiency in cloud platforms, as well as in containerization tools like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes, is becoming indispensable. These tools are essential for efficiently managing and deploying scalable, distributed applications.





Integrating these tools enables the automatic deployment and management of a cluster of microservices, eliminating bottlenecks and enhancing fault tolerance. This allows organizations to significantly save resources, as only specific parts of the system need to be scaled during high-load hours.





Furthermore, backend developers and DevOps engineers should embrace the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach. This strategy automates infrastructure deployments, minimizing the likelihood of human error. Using tools like Ansible and Terraform facilitates the effortless recreation of identical infrastructure environments, which is invaluable for deploying both test and production settings.





In light of these advancements, are there specific programming languages or technologies you believe will become more prominent?





Yes, the choice of programming languages is increasingly becoming task-specific. Kotlin, for example, is gaining traction for back-end development due to its modern features and seamless interoperability with Java. This preference is rooted in its growing adoption and the tangible benefits it offers for cloud-native development, microservices or serverless architecture, which are crucial in modern software development.





When it comes to cloud computing, the choice between microservices and serverless architecture depends on specific project specifications. For projects that require scalability and flexibility with minimal operational overhead, serverless architecture offers the best fit, because it allows for automatic scaling and cost savings for variable workloads. On the contrary, microservices architecture is recommended if you need more granular control of the environment and infrastructure and the possibility to customize and scale services independently.





Economically, it may be more cost-effective in the case of fluctuating demand, where serverless charges only for consumed resources while microservices tend to have higher fixed costs due to continuous resource allocation. The decision also depends on your team's expertise; familiarity with serverless technologies can make serverless a more attractive option, while experience in complex architectures may sway the choice towards microservices.





As for Kotlin's growing appeal in the developer community, it’s largely due to its comprehensive capabilities that align with the latest software development requirements. It excels in managing asynchronous operations through coroutines, enabling smoother multitasking within applications, and offers advanced serialization features for efficient data handling. These functionalities are essential for creating applications that can scale effectively and maintain responsiveness under varying loads.





Additionally, Kotlin's seamless integration with all recent versions of the Java Development Kit (JDK) allows developers to incorporate the latest Java features into their Kotlin projects, further enhancing its suitability for cutting-edge development projects.





Developers are encouraged to delve into languages and tools that not only offer robust performance and versatility but also have solid community support and are subject to continuous enhancement. Kotlin possesses these characteristics, with a significant portion of its user base employing JetBrains libraries and frameworks like `kotlinx.coroutines` and `ktor` for asynchronous programming and creating microservices, respectively.





What advice would you offer developers to stay relevant and ahead in their careers?





Developers should embrace a mindset of lifelong learning. The tech industry evolves at a fast pace, and staying informed about the latest trends and technologies is imperative. Engaging with the community through forums, blogs, and conferences can provide invaluable insights and opportunities for growth.





To help in this continuous learning journey, I recommend several internet resources and YouTube channels that have been extremely helpful in my development:





Baeldung for in-depth tutorials and articles on Java and Spring framework;

for in-depth tutorials and articles on Java and Spring framework; JetBrainsTV and GOTO Conferences for insights into the latest development practices and tools;

and Conferences for insights into the latest development practices and tools; Java channel for updates and tutorials directly related to Java development.





Moreover, soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving are becoming increasingly important as development becomes more collaborative and interdisciplinary.





Developers should also seek to understand the business and economic implications of their work, as this knowledge can significantly enhance the impact and relevance of their contributions.





And how can companies support their teams in adapting to these changes?





Companies play a critical role in creating and supporting an environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning. Providing access to training resources, facilitating knowledge sharing, and supporting experimentation with new technologies are key. Additionally, promoting a culture that values adaptability, collaboration, and open communication will empower teams to navigate the challenges and opportunities more effectively.



