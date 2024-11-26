ReadWrite
paint-brush
Key Tuning Objectives in DBMS Configuration: Performance, Overhead, Adaptivity, and Safetyby@configuring

Key Tuning Objectives in DBMS Configuration: Performance, Overhead, Adaptivity, and Safety

by ConfiguringNovember 26th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

DBMS configuration tuning aims to optimize performance (throughput, latency) while considering overhead, adaptivity to changes, and safety. Methods like RelM, RestTune, and ONLINETUNE address these aspects, ensuring efficient and safe tuning processes.
featured image - Key Tuning Objectives in DBMS Configuration: Performance, Overhead, Adaptivity, and Safety
Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Limeng Zhang, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia;

(2) M. Ali Babar, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 Configuration Parameter Tuning Challenges and 1.2 Contributions

2 Tuning Objectives

3 Overview of Tuning Framework

4 Workload Characterization and 4.1 Query-level Characterization

4.2 Runtime-based Characterization

5 Feature Pruning and 5.1 Workload-level Pruning

5.2 Configuration-level Pruning

5.3 Summary

6 Knowledge from Experience

7 Configuration Recommendation and 7.1 Bayesian Optimization

7.2 Neural Network

7.3 Reinforcement Learning

7.4 Search-based Solutions

8 Experimental Setting

9 Related Work

10 Discussion and Conclusion, and References

2 TUNING OBJECTIVES

In the context of DBMS configration uning, the primary objective is to maximize the Performance, such as throughput and latency (e.g., 95th percentile latency). This aims to gauge the DBMS’s ability to efficiently handle a higher volume of workloads or queries.


Additionally, several other aspects/objectives can also be considered during the tuning process as summarised in Table 1, including:


Overhead: Focuses on the amount of time or system resources the method requires to recommend knob settings, including tuning time, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and resource utilization (such as CPU utilization), etc. For example, RelM [19] concentrates on optimizing memory allocation for such applications. RestTune [6] aims to reduce resource utilization while still guaranteeing the Service Level Agreement (SLA), e.g., without violating throughput and latency requirements.


Adaptivity: Evaluates how well the method performs in new and varying scenarios, such as hardware adaptation for changes in I/O, memory, workload adaptation for varying request rates and data sizes, etc.


Safety: One crucial facet of safety lies in the ability of a tuning method to avoid recommending parameter configurations that could potentially degrade system performance. ONLINETUNE [3], which focuses on tuning online databases safely in changing cloud environments, addresses this concern. The safety threshold, as defined in ONLINETUNE, is anchored to the baseline performance exhibited under the default configuration, denoted as default performance. Beyond performance-centric safety assessments, resource allocation represents another pivotal dimension. Within this context, Kunjir et al. [19] present RelM, wherein safety concerns are framed in terms of resource utilization aligning with allocated thresholds


Fig. 1. The general framework of automatic configuration tuning on DBMS.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
Configuring@configuring
Configuring, customizing tech to fit just right.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science #big-data #cloud-database #parameter-tuning-techniques #configurable-knobs #database-management-systems #knob-tuning #configuration-tuning #cloud-database-management

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Automatic Configuration Tuning on Cloud Database: A Survey
by configuring
Nov 26, 2024
#big-data
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)
by noonification
Nov 26, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Optimize Your Database
by olegst
Aug 06, 2021
#database
Article Thumbnail
10 Essential Computer Skills for Data Mining
by octoparsejerry
Jan 07, 2019
#data-mining-skills
Article Thumbnail
10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022
by alihatanveer
Oct 04, 2021
#big-data
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas