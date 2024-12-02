Key Notations and Algorithm for Computing Pseudo-Gyrodistances in Structure Spaces

Proposed Approach
3.2 Nueral Networks on SPD Manifolds
C. Formulation of MLR from the Perspective of Distances to Hyperplanes
H. Computation of Canonical Representation
Tab. 3 presents the main notations used in our paper.
Algorithm 1 summarizes all steps for the computation of pseudo-gyrodistances in Theorem 3.11.
Details of some steps are given below:
Authors:
(1) Xuan Son Nguyen, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);
(2) Shuo Yang, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);
(3) Aymeric Histace, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]).
This paper is