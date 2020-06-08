Kafka Authorization And NiFi Encryption to Amazon S3

Any typical ETL/ELT pipeline cannot be completed without having "kafka" keyword in the discussions.

I decided to showcase Kafka Authz at the topic level and then also, show you guys how to encrypt data as part of NiFi workflow using encryption schemes developed by Privacera.

The main idea is to link various components in one story to build an enteprise ready data pipeline where you "may" have to encrypt data from on-prem to cloud using Nifi and make sure that only certain groups or users can consume from Kafka.

Here is the video :)

