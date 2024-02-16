Kadena SpireKey Integrates With WebAuthn To Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions

**NEW YORK CITY, New York, February 16th, 2024/Chainwire/--

Introducing Kadena SpireKey, a human-friendly and secure way to seamlessly interact with any application by removing complex signing processes.

“Unlike complex Web3 wallets today where you have to remember every wallet you’ve ever created, Kadena’s SpireKey uses WebAuthn, a technology that has been developed by Google and Apple over the last 20 years, to help anyone securely digital assets directly on your phone or computer. It’s as easy as receiving a prompt on your mobile device and providing a fingerprint as a signature. Even that uncle who asks you about crypto every family holiday dinner can do it. With Kadena, we've made using applications accessible to everyone, no matter if you’re an experienced "degen" or using blockchain for the first time,”





Said Kadena CMO, Mike Herron.





SpireKey creates a seamless interaction between humans and technology, providing a Web2 experience with Web3 innovation. With SpireKey, users can sign transactions and Web3 applications, just like how it works on Apple Pay or Google Pay.





However, it can be done directly on the user's device without opening multiple windows or copying and pasting keypairs, which eliminates potential vulnerabilities seen in traditional wallets.

Added Security with Built-in Multi-sig

“Kadena's built-in multi-sig signing enables an additional layer of security for SpireKey that only we can provide through our original language, Pact. With multi-sig, SpireKey allows for multiple signatures to be required for certain transaction types. For example, if you want to send over $10,000, you can set up parameters to require signatures from three different devices – your phone, laptop, and cold storage wallet. The multi-sig feature reduces the risk of compromised accounts because a bad actor would need access to three devices. It mitigates the risk of another attack vector, and adds to the overall security,”





Said Stuart Popejoy, Kadena Co-Founder and CEO.





SpireKey displays how Kadena thinks about the level of usability that Web3 technology should be at. At its core, SpireKey connects humans to interact with the blockchain and with one another. SpireKey believes that showing working examples will inspire all humans alike to see how Spirekey can impact the rest of the world beyond Web3.

About Kadena

Kadena is a blockchain technology protocol that was founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino. Kadena is the industry’s only scalable Layer-1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain. This scalability enables Kadena to deliver infrastructure-grade performance for any blockchain project.





Along with Kadena's own smart contract language Pact, Kadena’s platform provides the world with the tools and environment to turn ideas and ambitions into reality.





Founded by Stuart Popejoy and William Martino, who created JP Morgan’s first blockchain and led the SEC’s Crypto Committee, Kadena aims to allow for true blockchain mass adoption. For more information, users can follow Kadena's: Twitter | Telegram | Discord | YouTube

Kadena Press

