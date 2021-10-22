Search icon
Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World by@kadeemclarke

Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World

Clarke is based in NYC and LA and he is an early-stage investor. Clarke's latest Hackernoon Top story is a guide to help startups find their product-market-fit-for-startups. His non-tech-related hobbies include trying new restaurants and driving cars. He hopes to invest in and incubate many more blockchain startups by leveraging blockchain to monetize their content.
Kadeem Clarke Hacker Noon profile picture

@kadeemclarke
Kadeem Clarke

Head of Labs @ Momentum 6 | Tech Entrepreneur | Blockchain Investor | Car Enthusiast | Ask me about crypto and NFTs

