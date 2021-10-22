Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World
Clarke is based in NYC and LA and he is an early-stage investor. Clarke's latest Hackernoon Top story is a guide to help startups find their product-market-fit-for-startups. His non-tech-related hobbies include trying new restaurants and driving cars. He hopes to invest in and incubate many more blockchain startups by leveraging blockchain to monetize their content.
Head of Labs @ Momentum 6 | Tech Entrepreneur | Blockchain Investor | Car Enthusiast | Ask me about crypto and NFTs