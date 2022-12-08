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Just Use Rem: Choosing between Pixels and Rems in CSS

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byAustin Gil@austingil

I want to help you build better websites. It's fun!

December 8th, 2022
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Austin Gil@austingil

I want to help you build better websites. It's fun!

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programming#css#web-development#accessibility#programming#webdev#software-development#frontend#devops-tools

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