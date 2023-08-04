Search icon
    JULIUS TAKES A HANDby@agathachristie

    JULIUS TAKES A HAND

    In his suite at Claridge’s, Kramenin reclined on a couch and dictated to his secretary in sibilant Russian. Presently the telephone at the secretary’s elbow purred, and he took up the receiver, spoke for a minute or two, then turned to his employer. “Some one below is asking for you.” “Who is it?” “He gives the name of Mr. Julius P. Hersheimmer.” “Hersheimmer,” repeated Kramenin thoughtfully. “I have heard that name before.” “His father was one of the steel kings of America,” explained the secretary, whose business it was to know everything. “This young man must be a millionaire several times over.”
    featured image - JULIUS TAKES A HAND
    #mystery-novel#detective-fiction
    Agatha Christie HackerNoon profile picture

    @agathachristie

    Agatha Christie

