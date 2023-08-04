JULIUS TAKES A HAND

Too Long; Didn't Read In his suite at Claridge’s, Kramenin reclined on a couch and dictated to his secretary in sibilant Russian. Presently the telephone at the secretary’s elbow purred, and he took up the receiver, spoke for a minute or two, then turned to his employer. “Some one below is asking for you.” “Who is it?” “He gives the name of Mr. Julius P. Hersheimmer.” “Hersheimmer,” repeated Kramenin thoughtfully. “I have heard that name before.” “His father was one of the steel kings of America,” explained the secretary, whose business it was to know everything. “This young man must be a millionaire several times over.”