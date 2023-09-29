Search icon
    Judgement Day.by@suelettedreyfus

    Judgement Day.

    Your dream world is just about to end. — from `Dreamworld', Diesel and Dust. In another corner of the globe, the British hackers Pad and Gandalf learned with horror that the Australian authorities had busted the three Realm hackers. Electron had simply disappeared one day. A short time later, Phoenix was gone too. Then the reports started rolling in from newspapers and from other Australian hackers on a German board similar to Altos, called Lutzifer. Something else worried Pad. In one of his hacking forays, he had discovered a file, apparently written by Eugene Spafford, which said he was concerned that some British hackers—read Pad and Gandalf—would create a new worm, based on the RTM worm, and release it into the Internet. The unnamed British hackers would then be able to cause maximum havoc on thousands of Internet sites. It was true that Gandalf and Pad had captured copies of various worm source codes. They fished around inside SPAN until they surfaced with a copy of the Father Christmas worm. And, after finally successfully hacking Russell Brand's machine at LLNL, they deftly lifted a complete copy of the WANK worm. In Brand's machine, they also found a description of how someone had broken into SPAN looking for the WANK worm code, but hadn't found it. `That was me breaking into SPAN to look around,' Gandalf laughed, relaying the tale to Pad.

    featured image - Judgement Day.
    writing #non-fiction #cybersecurity #books
    Suelette Dreyfus HackerNoon profile picture

    @suelettedreyfus

    Suelette Dreyfus

    Tech researcher, journalist, lecturer at University of Melbourne, specializes in tech's impact on whistleblowing.

