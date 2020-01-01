Journey to Become a Web Developer From Scratch [Step-by-Step Guide]

Before getting in, let’s discuss about objectives.

The difference between the Internet and the World Wide Web (WWW) (W3) and short story of each one.

Description of client-server architecture between web browsers and web servers

How does a browser communicate with a web server

src: https://www.quora.com/How-does-a-browser-communicate-with-a-web-server

Introduction

The Internet and web programming technologies you'll learn in this book are designed to be portable, allowing you to design web pages and applications that run across an enormous range of Internet-enabled devices.

Client-side programming technologies are used to create web pages

and applications that are executed on the client (browser in the user device)

Server-side programming - applications that respond to client

requests e.g. Searching the internet, ordering online, shopping on eBay, etc.



Internet and World Wide Web

INTERNET: a global computer network providing a variety of information and communication facilities, consisting of interconnected networks using standardized communication protocols.

WWW (W3): an information system on the Internet which allows documents to be connected to other documents by hypertext links, enabling the user to search for information by moving from one document to another.

Below is a list of protocols used for the world wide web:

ARP: Address Resolution Protocol

DHCP: Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol

DNS: Domain Name Service

DSN: Data Source Name

FTP: File Transfer Protocol

HTTP: Hypertext Transfer Protocol

IMAP: Internet Message Access Protocol

ICMP: Internet Control Message Protocol

IDRP: ICMP Router-Discovery Protocol

IP: Internet Protocol

IRC: Internet Relay Chat Protocol

POP3: Post Office Protocol version 3

PAR: Positive Acknowledgment and Retransmission

RLOGIN: Remote Login

SMTP: Simple Mail Transfer Protocol

SSL: Secure Sockets Layer

SSH: Secure Shell

TCP: Transmission Control Protocol

TELNET: TCP/IP Terminal Emulation Protocol

UPD: User Datagram Protocol

UPS: Uninterruptible Power Supply

Web Address

Any device connected to the Internet must have a unique IP address:



i. IPv4 is 32 bit: a.b.c.d where a, b, c, d on the range (0..255)

ii. IPv6 is 128 bit, which allows for many more addresses to connect:

2 ^ 128 = (128/32) x maxIpAdressesOF(IPV4) ≈ 4.3billion unique IP addresses

Computers understand IP addresses far better

than people who prefer FQDNs



i. FQDN = Fully Qualified Domain Name

ii. The Domain Name Server (DNS) does the translation between an IP address and corresponding FQDN

iii. Eg. FQDN google.com has IP address 216.58.212.46



URL, URN and URI



i. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) is the actual location

of a resource on the web

ii. The Uniform Resource Name (URN) has the same

format as the URL but may not refer to an actual resource

iii. The term Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) is

a generalization of the two above terms and can refer to either of them.

Technologies that we will learn:

HTML 5: for describing the structure and

content of the web page

CSS3: for stylizing our pages

JavaScript: to give our pages "behaviors"

DOM and DHTML to “connect” the above three technologies

PHP for server-side scripting

MySQL for server database



HTML5

HTML (HyperText Markup Language) is a special computer language called markup language designed to specify the content and structure of web pages.

HTML enables us to create content that can be displayed on a wide range of devices that have internet access such as smartphones, desktops, laptops, tablets, and more.

A stricter version of HTML called XHTML (Extensible HyperText Markup Language) is XML-based (eXtensible Markup Language), and is often used today.

Many of the technologies we'll get to know later create web pages in the form of XHTML documents, but the trend is heading towards HTML5 which is the newest version of HTML.



CASCADING STYLE SHEET (CSS)

Although HTML5 offers some control over the presentation of a document, it is best not to mix the presentation with the content.

Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) are used to specify the presentation, or styling elements in a website (eg, fonts, partitions, sizes, colors, positioning).

CSS is designed to style web pages regardless of their content and structure.

By separating the style from the content and layout of the site, we can easily change the look of the pages of an entire website, or part of a web site, simply by sharing one style sheet with another.

CSS3 is the current version of CSS.



JavaScript

JavaScript helps to build dynamic web pages (eg, sites that can be modified in response to user-initiated events, etc.) and computer applications.

It enables us to do client-side programming of web applications.

JavaScript was created by Netscape and together with Microsoft have influenced the standardization of JavaScript.

JavaScript is a portable scripting language.

Programs written in JavaScript can be executed in browsers on a wide range of devices.

ECMAScript 6 (ES6)



BROWSERS AND IT’S PORTABILITY

Providing the same view to clients with different browsers is one of the biggest challenges of web application development.

There is currently no convention that software houses have to adhere when creating web browsers.

Although browsers share a common set of features, each browser may present pages differently.

Browsers come in many versions and can be installed in different platforms (Microsoft Windows, Apple Macintosh, Linux, UNIX, etc.).

The creators add features to each new version that sometimes results in incompatibility between platforms.

JQUERY

jQuery (jQuery.org) is currently the most popular JavaScript library.

jQuery simplifies programming in JavaScript by making it easier to manipulate elements of a web page and interact with servers from different browsers.

It offers a library of GUI controls that can be used to enhance the view of web pages.

SUPPORT

It is difficult to create web pages that appears the same in all versions of each browser.

Support for HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript features varies from one browser to another.

(http://html5test.com/) rates each browser based on its support for the latest features of these evolving standards.

http://caniuse.com/ presents a list of features supported by each browser.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript Validators

We need to use regular HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript syntax to ensure that browsers process our documents properly.

What is an HTML Validator? - HTML validator is a program or service that checks for the HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) markup for any syntax errors. Errors like open tags, missing quotation marks, extra spaces etc. that can cause a web page to appear remarkably in different the pattern than the creator planned to.

To become a web developer i think a person need to contain a really good concept on these topic. If they try to merge them from here and there, for sure they will face struggling during the journey.

