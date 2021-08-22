Join Our Club(house) on Disruptive Entrepreneurship

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
CEO of Koinos Group, creators of the Koinos blockchain
I’m Andrew Levine, CEO of Koinos Group, inventors of Koinos (the blockchain with no fees) and on Thursday, August 26th at 2:00 PM EST we will be holding a Clubhouse AMA about disruptive entrepreneurship and Koinos.
Blockchain technology has tremendous disruptive potential, and yet there are still no blockchain-based applications that have broken through to the mainstream. That’s because leveraging this technology to build extraordinary applications is far too difficult, time consuming, and expensive.
In this club we’ll use our unrivaled experience as blockchain developers and startup founders to help other entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial developers understand how they can build next generation applications faster, easier, and more profitably than ever before.
Subscribe to my podcast Our Decentralized Future
To learn more about Koinos, go to koinos.io, and to learn more about how we can help you build your disruptive application, go to koinos.group.