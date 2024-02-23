JINA EMBEDDINGS 2: 8192-Token General-Purpose Text Embeddings for Long Documents: Abstract & Intro

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Michael Günther, michael.guenther; (2) Jackmin Ong, jackmin.ong; (3) Isabelle Mohr, isabelle.mohr; (4) Alaeddine Abdessalem, alaeddine.abdessalem; (5) Tanguy Abel, tanguy.abel; (6) Mohammad Kalim Akram, kalim.akram; (7) Susana Guzman, susana.guzman; (8) Georgios Mastrapas, georgios.mastrapas; (9) Saba Sturua, saba.sturua; (10) Bo Wang, bo.wang; (11) Maximilian Werk, maximilian.werk; (12) Nan Wang, nan.wang; (13) Han Xiao, han.xiao}@jina.ai.

Abstract

Text embedding models have emerged as powerful tools for transforming sentences into fixedsized feature vectors that encapsulate semantic information. While these models are essential for tasks like information retrieval, semantic clustering, and text re-ranking, most existing open-source models, especially those built on architectures like BERT, struggle to represent lengthy documents and often resort to truncation. One common approach to mitigate this challenge involves splitting documents into smaller paragraphs for embedding. However, this strategy results in a much larger set of vectors, consequently leading to increased memory consumption and computationally intensive vector searches with elevated latency.



To address these challenges, we introduce Jina Embeddings v2, an open-source text embedding model[1] capable of accommodating up to 8192 tokens. This model is designed to transcend the conventional 512-token limit and adeptly process long documents. Jina Embeddings v2 not only achieves state-of-the-art performance on a range of embedding-related tasks in the MTEB benchmark but also matches the performance of OpenAI’s proprietary text-embedding-ada-002 model. Additionally, our experiments indicate that an extended context can enhance performance in tasks such as NarrativeQA.

1 Introduction

Using neural networks to encode text and images into embedding representations has become a standard practice for analyzing and processing vast amounts of unstructured data. In natural language processing, sentence embedding models [Reimers and Gurevych, 2019] transform the semantics of phrases, sentences, and paragraphs into points within a continuous vector space. These transformed data points can subsequently be used for a myriad of downstream applications, such as information retrieval, as well as clustering and classification tasks.





Despite the numerous applications of embedding models, a prevailing challenge faced by many models is the limitation on the maximum sequence lengths of text that can be encoded into a single embedding. To circumvent this, practitioners often segment documents into smaller chunks prior to encoding. This tactic, unfortunately, results in fragmented semantic meanings, causing the embeddings to misrepresent the entirety of paragraphs. Furthermore, this method yields a plethora of vectors, culminating in heightened memory usage, increased computational demands during vector searches, and extended latencies. The dilemma is exacerbated when embedding vectors are stored in database systems that construct memory-intensive index structures.





The root of these text length restrictions can be traced back to the BERT architecture, which underpins most of the current open-source models. The authors of [Press et al., 2022] demonstrated that these models struggle to accurately represent long documents. They introduced an alternative positional embedding method named ALiBi, enabling efficient training of models to encode long text sequences. Regrettably, up until this point, the approach was exclusively employed for generative language models, neglecting its potential for open-source encoder language models aimed at crafting document embeddings. This research bridges that gap by incorporating ALiBi bidirectionally into the BERT framework, rendering it apt for encoding tasks. As a result, it empowers users to utilize it for downstream operations on texts spanning up to 8192 tokens. Moreover, we fine-tuned this enhanced BERT model, harnessing hundreds of millions of text samples to encode texts into singular embedding representations. Our model’s resultant embeddings outshine those of the Jina Embeddings v1 model suite [Günther et al., 2023] in the MTEB benchmark and rival the prowess of state-of-the-art models like E5 [Wang et al., 2022]. We also found that large context lengths can amplify the efficacy of numerous downstream tasks tied to embeddings. Given that the majority of available embedding evaluation datasets comprise mainly brief text passages, we have curated datasets encompassing long text values to better evaluate embeddings. These datasets, alongside our models, are made accessible via our Hugging Face repository2 .





This paper is structured as follows: We begin with an overview of related work in Section 2. This is followed by an outline of the training process in Section 3, a description of the backbone model and its pre-training in Section 4, and a detailed walkthrough of the fine-tuning process for embeddings generation in Section 5. We culminate with an exhaustive evaluation in Section 6 and conclusions in Section 7.









