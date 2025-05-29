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Jayavelan Jayabalan's Role in the World's First OPEN RAN 5G SA Network on Cloud

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 29th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

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TOPICS

cloud#open-ran-5g-sa#jayavelan-jayabalan#cloud-native-telecom#5g-network-on-aws#kubernetes-in-telecom#telecom-infrastructure#devops-for-5g#good-company

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