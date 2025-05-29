Jayavelan Jayabalan's Role in the World's First OPEN RAN 5G SA Network on Cloud

In an unprecedented technological milestone that has redefined the telecommunications landscape, the successful deployment of America's first 5G Stand Alone (SA) Network with OPEN RAN technology on AWS cloud marks a revolutionary advancement in wireless infrastructure. Telecom cloud specialist Jayavelan Jayabalan was part of the expert deployment team in this groundbreaking initiative that has positioned the United States at the forefront of global telecommunications innovation while establishing new standards for cloud-based network deployment. The ambitious project had FCC requirement to cover 70% of the US population within 3 years. This required visionary leadership and technical acumen to solve the extraordinary challenges of deploying a network “ground up from zero”, that took decades for the incumbents to build. The best solution to this was building a network on the cloud that would give the flexibility to deploy the infrastructure and scale up instantly as the demand grows. This was a visionary step that would pave the way for network orchestration and deployment agility for different use cases that the future of 5G & 6G would bring in. Jayavelan Jayabalan was part of the big team that was tasked with this unique challenge which in itself was a great opportunity. Leveraging his 23+ years of telecommunications expertise, led a specialized team of more than 15 DevOps engineers, EKS specialists, networking professionals and security experts working in close collaboration with the cloud provider’s elite technical team to deploy the infrastructure on the cloud. This strategic partnership proved crucial in navigating the uncharted territory of large-scale cloud-based telecommunications infrastructure. What distinguishes this achievement is not merely its scale but its architectural innovation. As the first deployment of its kind globally, the project required pioneering solutions to previously unencountered, untested technical challenges. Jayavelan's involvement in the cloud infrastructure deployment's initial phases proved instrumental in navigating these uncharted territories and establishing blueprints for future implementations worldwide. His ability to anticipate potential roadblocks and develop preemptive solutions significantly contributed to the project's ultimate success. The architectural foundation built on Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) delivered unprecedented flexibility and agility, enabling the rapid deployment of over 40 distinct 5G network functions across Radio Access Network (RAN), Core, and Transport segments through automated CI/CD pipelines. This cloud-native approach has dramatically accelerated the path towards implementing advanced telecommunications capabilities, including private networks, RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) implementations, xApplications, and Robotic applications. The technical complexity of integrating the diverse network functions in 5G Open RAN SA seamlessly across a distributed cloud infrastructure represented a formidable challenge that Jayavelan's team systematically addressed through innovative methodologies and relentless problem-solving with Independent software vendors (ISV). "This represents a lifetime opportunity," Jayavelan notes about the project. "Building a real Open RAN 5G SA network from scratch to serve the US population across all 50 states isn't just a technical achievement—it's a testament to American leadership in technological advancement." Each day of the implementation brought new challenges requiring novel solutions. The team frequently encountered unprecedented technical scenarios that demanded creative troubleshooting and adaptive engineering approaches. Under Jayavelan's leadership, these obstacles became opportunities for innovation, with many solutions establishing new best practices for cloud-based telecommunications infrastructure. The lessons learned throughout this pioneering deployment have become guiding principles for similar implementations, highlighting the project's significance beyond its immediate technical accomplishments. The significance of this implementation extends far beyond its immediate technical accomplishments. By successfully demonstrating the viability of cloud-based, open-architecture telecommunications networks at national scale, the project establishes a foundation for next-generation communications infrastructure that promises greater innovation, reduced deployment costs, and accelerated feature development compared to traditional network architectures. The economic implications are substantial, with the potential to significantly reduce capital expenditure while increasing deployment velocity across the telecommunications sector. For telecommunications professionals worldwide, this breakthrough validates the transformative potential of combining cloud infrastructure with open telecommunications standards. It represents not merely an incremental improvement but a paradigm shift in how future networks will be deployed and managed. The project's success has sparked interest in cloud-native network architectures throughout the industry, with numerous operators reassessing their network evolution strategies in light of this demonstrated success. Jayavelan's leadership throughout this complex initiative drew upon his comprehensive academic foundation, which includes an MBA in Operations Management and a B.E. in Electronics & Communication Engineering. This unique combination of technical expertise and business operations proved essential in balancing technological innovation with operational demands throughout the deployment process. His ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear business actions enabled effective communication with stakeholders across organizational hierarchies, ensuring alignment between technical implementation and business objectives. Solving inter-working issues, networking issues, pod issues, EKS deployment and upgrade challenges. The project required not only technical innovation but also new approaches to team management and collaboration. The distributed nature of project teams, deployment teams, partners and other stakeholders necessitated sophisticated coordination mechanisms and communication protocols. Jayavelan implemented structured yet flexible project management methodologies that accommodated the dynamic nature of the work while maintaining clear accountability and progress tracking. This balanced approach to project governance contributed significantly to maintaining momentum throughout the multi-year implementation. Looking towards the future, Jayavelan envisions integrating generative AI technologies into telecommunications infrastructure to revolutionize deployment methodologies, proactive network maintenance, and zero trust security frameworks. His forward-looking perspective encompasses multi-cloud environments and the eventual transition to 6G technologies, with implications that extend to satellite-terrestrial integration, network slicing, remote surgical applications, vehicle connectivity, and network function orchestration. The foundations established through this project create a platform for these advanced capabilities, positioning both the team and the organization for continued leadership in telecommunications innovation. "The work we've accomplished creates new possibilities for network slicing and specialized service delivery that will fundamentally transform how people interact with mobile technology," Jayavelan explains. "We're laying groundwork that will enable applications we're only beginning to imagine." This landmark project stands as both a technological milestone and a compelling demonstration of American leadership in telecommunications innovation. Through the expert guidance and strategic vision team which Jayavelan Jayabalan is a part of, the initiative has established new benchmarks for cloud-based network deployment while opening pathways to capabilities that will define the next generation of wireless communication. The ripple effects of this achievement will continue to influence telecommunications evolution for years to come, cementing Jayavelan's legacy in cloud-based telecommunications infrastructure. About Jayavelan Jayabalan A distinguished telecommunications cloud expert with over 23 years of experience, Jayavelan Jayabalan specializes in 5G, LTE, and AWS infrastructure and networking technologies. His career highlights include participation in groundbreaking telecommunications projects, notably the world's first Stand Alone 5G Network deployment on AWS cloud, Ex-member of Facebook Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Test & Validation Council, along with numerous network launches for Tier 1 operators across the United States. Jayavelan holds AWS Solution Architect and 5G Certification. His educational background combines an MBA in Operations Management with a B.E. in Electronics & Communication Engineering, providing a foundation that integrates technical expertise with business strategy. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in building and managing technical teams while driving innovation in telecommunications infrastructure. This story was distributed as a release by Echospire Media under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Echospire Media under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. here here