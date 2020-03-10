Javascript: The Most Complex Language
For me this is one of the strangest things I did in my life, talk to you about what is it for me one of the most complex languages that I have worked with. Javascript is something really strange when you compare it with other languages.
Here are some examples:
- JavaScript includes variables which hold the data value and it can be changed anytime. This is one thing it can be
- JavaScript is specifically an OOP scripting language
- Full integration with HTML/CSS. - Support by all major browsers and enabled by default
ES6
ES6 or ECMAScript is a major update to JavaScript that includes dozens of new features. Such as:
- Default Parameters
- Template Literals
- Multi-line Strings
- Destructuring Assignment
- Enhanced Object Literals
- Arrow Functions
- Promises
- Block-Scoped Constructs Let and ConstClasses
- Modules
Cons
Like everything in life, not everything is perfect and javascript is not an exception. Here are some examples:
- You don´t have client-side security
- Browser support
- Lack of debugging facility
- Single inheritance
- Sluggish Bitwise Function
- Rendering Stopped
Conclusion
Remember this javascript is one of the most important things to master in web development, not only for the frontend, you can even use javascript for the backend with the framework node.js.
And in top of that is the most popular programming language
If you want to learn about javascript, here are some sources:
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!