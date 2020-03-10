Javascript: The Most Complex Language

For me this is one of the strangest things I did in my life, talk to you about what is it for me one of the most complex languages that I have worked with. Javascript is something really strange when you compare it with other languages.

Here are some examples:

JavaScript includes variables which hold the data value and it can be changed anytime. This is one thing it can be

JavaScript is specifically an OOP scripting language

Full integration with HTML/CSS. - Support by all major browsers and enabled by default







ES6

ES6 or ECMAScript is a major update to JavaScript that includes dozens of new features. Such as:

Default Parameters

Template Literals

Multi-line Strings

Destructuring Assignment

Enhanced Object Literals

Arrow Functions

Promises

Block-Scoped Constructs Let and ConstClasses

Modules

Cons

Like everything in life, not everything is perfect and javascript is not an exception. Here are some examples:

You don´t have client-side security

Browser support

Lack of debugging facility

Single inheritance

Sluggish Bitwise Function

Rendering Stopped





Conclusion

Remember this javascript is one of the most important things to master in web development, not only for the frontend, you can even use javascript for the backend with the framework node.js.

And in top of that is the most popular programming language

If you want to learn about javascript, here are some sources:

