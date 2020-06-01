Javascript Methods from Performance Timeline API

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
interface to support client-side latency measurements within applications. The extensions provide interfaces to retrieve performance entry metrics based on specific filter criteria. The standard also includes interfaces that allow an application to define performance observer callbacks that are notified when specific performance events are added to the browser's performance timeline.
Performance
interface with three methods that provide different mechanisms to get a set of
Performance
, depending on the specified filter criteria. The methods are:
performance records (metrics)
or, optionally, the entries based on the specified
performance entries
,
name
and/or the
performance type
(such as an HTML element).
initiatorType
based on the specified name and optionally the
performance entries
.
performance type
based on the specified
performance entries
.
performance type
interface encapsulates a single performance entry — that is, a single data point or metric in the performance timeline. This interface has the following four properties, and these properties are extended (with additional constraints) by other interfaces (such as
PerformanceEntry
):
PerformanceMark
").
mark
representing the starting time for the performance entry.
high resolution timestamp
' for such types.)
0
method that returns the serialization of the
toJSON()
object. The serialization is specific to the performance entry's
PerformanceEntry
.
type
that contains only observed
performance observer entry list
. That is, the list contains entries only for the event types that were specified when the observer's
performance entries
method was invoked. The
observe()
interface has the same three getEntries*() methods as the
performance observer entry list
interface. However, note there is one key difference with these methods; the
Performance
versions are used to retrieve observed performance entries within the observer callback.
performance observer entry list
interface's
PerformanceObserver's
method (which is used to register the
observe()
to observe), the
entry types
interface also has a
PerformanceObserver
method that stops an observer from receiving further events.
disconnect()
Performance observers were added to the Level 2 version of the standard and were not widely implemented.
interface's Browser Compatibility table, most of these interfaces are broadly implemented by desktop browsers and have less support on mobile devices.
Performance
PerformanceEntry
interface's Browser Compatibility table, this interface has no shipping implementations.
PerformanceObserver
application.
