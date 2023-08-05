JANE’S STORY

Too Long; Didn't Read Her arm through Jane’s, dragging her along, Tuppence reached the station. Her quick ears caught the sound of the approaching train. “Hurry up,” she panted, “or we’ll miss it.” They arrived on the platform just as the train came to a standstill. Tuppence opened the door of an empty first-class compartment, and the two girls sank down breathless on the padded seats. A man looked in, then passed on to the next carriage. Jane started nervously. Her eyes dilated with terror. She looked questioningly at Tuppence. “Is he one of them, do you think?” she breathed. Tuppence shook her head.