Ivy League Schools: A Cost-Benefit Analysis

@ Sergeenkov Andrey Sergeenkov Cryptocurrency advocate and analyst, growth hacker

Ivy League colleges are all the top tier colleges that ensure a promising academic career with an abundance of career opportunities at the students’ doorstep as soon as they graduate. They provide a holistic and rigorous experience to their students however if one really breaks it down to its foundation, the purpose of an Ivy League college is the same as a community college or a virtual university; and that is to provide an education to its students.

John Dewey said and I quote “The purpose of education has always been to everyone, in essence, the same—to give the young the things they need in order to develop in an orderly, sequential way into members of society. This was the purpose of the education given to a little aboriginal in the Australian bush before the coming of the white man. It was the purpose of the education of youth in the golden age of Athens. It is the purpose of education today, whether this education goes on in a one-room school in the mountains of Tennessee or in the most advanced, progressive school in a radical community.”

From this quote, one can understand that the status of the institution and the experience it provides does not matter rather it is the quality of the education.

The modern capitalist society even with all its movements towards a better and a welfare society has not been able to change the mindset that it brought about with itself, to begin with, and that is of social class. However, is an Ivy League education really worth the trouble that it puts its potential students through?

One must understand the myths and the sugarcoated truths associated with an Ivy League education. As William Deresiewicz’s description explains:

“These enviable youngsters appear to be the winners in the race we have made of childhood. However, our system of Ivy League education manufactures young people who are smart, talented, and driven. Also at the same time anxious, timid, and lost, with little intellectual curiosity and a stunted sense of purpose: trapped in a bubble of privilege, heading meekly in the same direction, great at what they’re doing but with no idea why they’re doing it.”

number of studies have shown that Ivy League graduates are vastly overrepresented in positions of corporate and political leadership: Almost a third of officers and directors in the corporate elite earned undergraduate degrees from elite schools. However, overrepresentation is far from dominance. In a comprehensive study, researchers at the University of California at Riverside found that barely 10 percent attended Ivy League colleges.

Students who manage to get into elite colleges have, by definition, never experienced anything but success. The bare thought of failure disorients their imagination. Falling short on expectations is something the lads at Ivy Leagues are not accustomed. Thus, this makes the whole idea of Ivy League education questionable.

Tags