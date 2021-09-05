Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

It’s Official: Free TON Broke the World Record and Then Broke That One, Too by@everscale

It’s Official: Free TON Broke the World Record and Then Broke That One, Too

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
At 55,000 TPS (and still increasing), the Free TON blockchain is officially the fastest blockchain in the world. With over 350,000 accounts, the network sees an average of 2,500 new accounts made each day. The team comments that the numbers could reach a million transactions per second with more validators. The network has not only increased in throughput, but also in size. With over 264 million blocks in the masterchain (with an average block time of 0.2 seconds) The network is set to exponentially increase with the list of pending partnerships the network will be welcoming to their ecosystem.
image
Everscale Hacker Noon profile picture

@everscale
Everscale

Freedom of speech, information and software. Giving power back to the community. Welcome to Free TON!

Everscale Hacker Noon profile picture
by Everscale @everscale.Freedom of speech, information and software. Giving power back to the community. Welcome to Free TON!
Visit Us

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Sport's First Global NFT Marketplace is Happening in Partnership with FIDE and Free TON by @everscale
#free-ton
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#free-ton#blockchain#free-ton-community#free-ton-network#smart-contracts#blockchain-technology#throughput#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading