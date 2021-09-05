It’s Official: Free TON Broke the World Record and Then Broke That One, Too

At 55,000 TPS (and still increasing), the Free TON blockchain is officially the fastest blockchain in the world. With over 350,000 accounts, the network sees an average of 2,500 new accounts made each day. The team comments that the numbers could reach a million transactions per second with more validators. The network has not only increased in throughput, but also in size. With over 264 million blocks in the masterchain (with an average block time of 0.2 seconds) The network is set to exponentially increase with the list of pending partnerships the network will be welcoming to their ecosystem.