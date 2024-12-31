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Defect Localization: The Art of Traversing the Labyrinth

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byEkaterina Noga@sera24

Sharing my experience and making the lives of other QAs a little bit easier.

December 31st, 2024
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Ekaterina Noga
    byEkaterina Noga@sera24

    Sharing my experience and making the lives of other QAs a little bit easier.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Testing with a Bug in My Head (Not the Software Kind)

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Ekaterina Noga@sera24

Sharing my experience and making the lives of other QAs a little bit easier.

Read my storiesAbout @sera24

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programming#software-qa#bug-detection#software-architecture#quality-assurance#defect-localization#qa-defect-localization#application-architecture#hackernoon-top-story

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