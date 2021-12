Sohaib Zahid, the co-founder and CEO of Railz, talks about his startup. Railz provides fast and direct access to commercial customers’ accounting software through a single API. Zahid: "Our team is driven, customer-centric, and proud of what we’re doing. That’s an incredible feeling" Railz is part of the FIS 2021 Fintech Accelerator and will be demoing live at FinovateFall this September.