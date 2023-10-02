Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    IT IS PLAIN THAT SHE TRUST NO HUMAN BEING BUT HERSELFby@twain

    IT IS PLAIN THAT SHE TRUST NO HUMAN BEING BUT HERSELF

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    There are but four. They are elected—like the rest of the domestics—annually. So far as I can discover, not a single servant of the Sacred Household has a steady job except Mrs. Eddy. It is plain that she trusts no human being but herself.
    featured image - IT IS PLAIN THAT SHE TRUST NO HUMAN BEING BUT HERSELF
    society #religion #spiritual #books #ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    EXPRESSION and CHARACTER.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by leonardodavinci #treatise
    Article Thumbnail
    BREVITY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by edwinabbott #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    "OFF WITH THE OLD LOVE, AND ON WITH THE NEW."
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Effect of Taxes and of Legal Restrictions upon Manufactures
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    OF THE UNION OF SCIENTIFIC SOCIETIES.
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!