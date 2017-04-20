[Nodejs][React] Isomorphic-Fetch: the suspicious part

9,734 reads Isomorphic-Fetch is implementation of sending API request for both Node.js and Browser.js. Isomorphic isomorphic-fetch is easy to use and saves me so much time in building isomorphic website, however it is too quiet when there is error or exception is happening, takes me a lot of time to find out the bug. The proper way to use fetch() is using resposne.text() to. parse text response, and. parsing json response from the server.

I am sure that every ‘isomorphic developer’ must have heard about the magic function isomorphic-fetch, which is implementation of sending API request for both Node.js and Browser.

Write once use both sides, Server and Browser

To checkout how these tests are implemented go and clone the repository from git.

Introduction of isomorphic-fetch

To install

$ npm install --save isomorphic-fetch es6-promise

and import it in the entry of Node.js server

require('es6-promise').polyfill();

require('isomorphic-fetch');

The proper way to use fetch(), using resposne.text() to parse text response , and resposne.json() to parse json response from the server:

text response

json response

Tricky part of isomorphic-fetch

As my experience, fetch() is so easy to use and saves me so much time in building isomorphic website, however it is too quiet when there is error or exception is happening, takes me a lot of time to find out the bug.

The way I experimented fetch(), is creating a simple Express.js server, with 5 different situation :

1) response text with 200 status code

2) response json with 200 status code

3) response text with 400 status code

4) response json with 400 status code

5) response whatever result in a certain long time (timeout)

To found out what is actually happening inside fetch() when I use the incorrect method to handle those situation.

1. Parsing text response by response.json( )

It goes to exception

2. Parsing json response by response.text( )

It responses as String type

3. Impossible in timeout handling

fetch() does not support timeout handling, it could wait until we die and without a response. The walk around way is creating a timeoutPromise wrapper by ourself.

This is a solution suggested by @alcat2008 in the git issue:

var p = Promise.race([

fetch('/resource-that-may-take-a-while'),

new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {

setTimeout(() => reject(new Error('request timeout')), 5000)

})

])

p.then(response => console.log(response))

p.catch(error => console.log(error))

