Isle of Dread Expansion Hits Dungeons & Dragons Online

0 Standing Stone Games announced the launch of the Isle of Dread expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons Online. Along with the launch announcement, a new gameplay trailer was also released.

Standing Stone Games announced the launch of the Isle of Dread expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons Online. Along with the launch announcement, a new gameplay trailer was also released.

In short, dinosaurs have arrived in Dungeons & Dragons Online with the new expansion pack. In Isle of Dread, the cult of Vecna has been sighted, and a new, mysterious island has reappeared off the coast. Now, prehistoric dinosaurs and dangers exist to anyone who visits the island's shores. True heroes will be put to the test to survive the Isle of Dread and stop the Cult of Vecna.

DINOSAURS COME TO DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ONLINE WITH ISLE OF DREAD

With Isle of Dread, the level of cap has been increased for DDO. This is the first level cap increase for DDO since 2015, meaning it's been seven years. The level is now capped at 32. Players who want to venture to the Isle of Dread must have a Heroic Level at 7 and Legendary level 30+.

The Isle of Dread features new quests and a large adventure area. Players will be faced with tarpits, ancient ruins, and the cult of Vecna. Dinosaurs in the area include the Triceratops, the T-Rex, and other famous Dinosaurs. Other D&D creatures that appear include the Kopru and Ettercaps.

The expansion also features the new playable character race called the Tabaxi. The Tabaxi are a cat-like race with feline agility and can claw their way through the dangers of the Isle of Dread.

The Iconic Hero for the game is Trailblazer. Players can get access to the Trailblazer Iconic Hero by choosing the Ultimate Edition version for the expansion.

Players can also form a hunting pack with a permanent Raptor Hireling called Teal. Teal is available in the Collector's and Ultimate Editions of Saltmarsh. The Collector's Raptor supports Heroic Level 7. The Ultimate Fan Bundle version of the Raptor supports level 30.

Isle of Dread is available in Standard Edition for $19.99, Collector's Edition for $59.99, and Ultimate Edition of $99.99. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

0