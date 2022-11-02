Isht Dwivedi Is Working Toward Developing Safer Next Generation Cars

Too Long; Didn't Read

Honda has set a far-reaching goal of cutting traffic collision fatalities to half by 2030 and eliminating them completely by 2050. Isht Dwivedi is one of these engineers at Honda who dedicates each day to advancing computer science techniques. He is the inventor of multiple patented systems and techniques and has even had his work on road condition monitoring featured as a video on the official Honda YouTube Channel. The challenges that Isht will face in his career are complex and difficult, but with perseverance as one of his most prominent qualities, he's up for it all.