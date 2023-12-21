Is Your Team Member Burned Out or Just Lazy? 6 Ways to Handle Tech Burnout!

In our fast-paced lives, we are constantly moving and working on one thing or the other. We take on so many responsibilities, be they personal or professional. And sometimes, these responsibilities get the best of us. We don't even know when and how we fall so deep into these responsibilities and stresses that we get burned out! This blog will guide you through and answer your questions about burnout. First, let's begin by understanding what exactly burnout is and how it differs from employees' laziness. What is burnout? Burnout refers to the phase of extreme exhaustion on physical, emotional, and mental levels and is caused primarily by prolonged and excessive work stress. Three dimensions characterize : job burnout Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion. Increased mental distance from one's job or feelings of negativity related to one's job. Reduced professional efficacy. Laziness vs. Burnout We Now Know what burnout is. However, at times, it can be confused with laziness. They might look similar but are actually very different. The table below highlights this difference between the two. LAZINESS BURNOUT Lack of motivation without necessarily feeling drained Physical & Emotional Exhaustion Persistent fatigue, feeling emotionally drained despite rest Lack of interest or effort without underlying stress factors Attitude Towards Work Detachment, negativity, and reduced engagement Reduced output without necessarily impacting accuracy Performance & Errors Decreased performance due to mental fatigue, leading to errors Absence of physical symptoms caused by stress-related factors Physical Manifestations Physical symptoms like headaches or stomach issues due to prolonged stress Symptoms of Burnout Now, how do we identify burnout? Well, like any other condition, burnout has its symptoms. You can use these symptoms to assess whether a team member is going through burnout or not. Some observable symptoms of burnout that you could look out for include the following: - You might see your team member becoming more withdrawn, irritable, or exhibiting mood swings. This could be evident in how they interact with colleagues or handle work-related discussions. Changes in Behavior: Despite previous strong performance, there is a noticeable decline in work quality or productivity. Missing deadlines or making more errors could be visible signs. Reduced Performance: Neglecting personal grooming, looking fatigued, or demonstrating changes in eating or sleeping patterns that affect their appearance. Physical Appearance: Displaying a negative attitude towards work tasks, appearing disengaged during meetings, or expressing a lack of enthusiasm about projects. : Attitude Towards Work Team members might start taking more frequent sick days or time off without clear reasons, indicating a need to leave work due to overwhelming stress. : Increased Absenteeism Pulling away from social interactions within the workplace or reducing involvement in team activities they previously enjoyed. Social Withdrawal: Preferring to work alone or avoiding group collaborations, possibly to escape the stress of interactions. Seeking Isolation: Your team member might demonstrate impatience, frustration, or increased irritability, especially in situations they'd typically handle calmly. Heightened Frustration: What to do for your teams? Finally, we know what burnout is and what it looks like. Now what? The next thing is to support and help the team members handle the burnout finally. How can you do it? Here are some practical tips for . managers and leaders to follow on how to protect and support their teams from burnout - First, invest time knowing and understanding burnout. Awareness and knowledge are the first step towards any change. Invest some time in understanding what burnout is and, more importantly, how it can project itself on various team members. This will prepare you adequately to work on preventing it or fighting against it with your team. Become aware of the symptoms - communication is vital to everything in our professional lives. And keeping open channels of communication can help you in many ways. One of them is helping you identify when a team member is going through a difficult phase. If you don't engage with your team members consistently, you might miss out on what is happening. A simple conversation can help you gain insights into their lives, and then you can work on helping them through it. Actively communicate with team members - A good work-life balance can do wonders for anyone. As a manager, you must reinforce and support your team members in creating this balance. Encourage breaks, set reasonable work hours, or allow flexibility wherever possible. Prioritize the importance of taking off vacations for the team and yourself. Discourage the overwork culture and advocate for creating a positive work environment. Promote work-life balance - once you know that one of your team members is going through burnout. The next thing to do is support and help them overcome their problems. Implement support systems such as counseling services, mentorship programs, and workshops focusing on improving mental health and managing stress. Provide support to affected team members - For our lives surrounded by devices all around, digital detox is essential. Start by using technology and devices mindfully, and take and encourage small breaks from the devices. You can also assign device-free zones in the office for this purpose. Digital detox - One crucial thing for taking care of others with mental health is for managers to focus on their mental health. Acknowledge and accept your struggles and bad days, and don't be ashamed to ask for help when needed; only when you are healthy and know how to look after yourself will you be able to help others with their struggles. Take care of your mental health As the year 2023 ends, take this time to unwind and relax. Keep your mind away from work and give yourself a break. Whether you are a manager or an individual contributor, we all deserve a break. However, a break also means that you get to prepare yourself for what is to come next. Utilize this time to reflect on how the year has been for you and your teams. Give some thought to the mental health and performance of your team. Look for what could be the reasons and what steps you can take to bring about positive change and lead your team to greater success. Embrace the calm, but let it also be the catalyst for a purposeful and impactful tomorrow.