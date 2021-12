863 reads

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) is a token that is heterogeneous in nature, in which every single token is unique and not interchangeable. An NFT can be used to represent the digital ownership of an artwork, a photo, a video, a collectible, a virtual avatar, a player skin in a video game, a piece of music, etc., which can relate to physical assets too. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, thinks NFTs will play an important role in the future of retail, social media, entertainment, and commerce.