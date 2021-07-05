Is There a High Demand for React Programmers?

React.js is one of the most demanded frameworks on the market; it is now used by 31.3 percent of all professionals globally. Netflix, PayPal, eBay, Airbnb, and other leading IT companies utilise the tool to develop scalable, easy-to-maintain systems.

Why are corporations so interested in implementing React.js?

App development time has been sped up

The framework accepts HTML code as input and provides good support for subcomponent rendering. JSX, an extension with a variety of shortcuts that reduces the amount of time spent writing code, can also assist development teams. Code stability has been improved

Because changes in parent components do not affect children, React.js lowers the impact of code changes. This type of data binding makes software testing easier and ensures that app performance remains consistent after updates are deployed. SEO-friendliness

React.js addresses the problem of search engine crawlers being unable to handle JS-heavy pages. Even a beginner with an entry-level react developer salary can run React on a server and view the code as a standard web page in a browser using the virtual DOM. Toolkit with a lot of power

Debugging and interface design tools are plentiful in React.js.

A strong user community with a remote react developer pay that is cheap. The tool is updated on a regular basis because the framework is used by so many teams. There's also no shortage of user-generated content, with dozens of useful React tutorials and case studies available to help you get the most out of the framework.

Every day, Indeed has over 1500-1800 React developer job vacancies, all of which pay a Senior react developer salary. It's one of the most in-demand frameworks right now, which is why companies are eager to look for individuals with moderate mid-level react developer salaries both within and outside of their home regions.

Is React easy to learn?

If I had to respond quickly, I would say no. Vue, for example, is simpler to understand since it uses fewer ideas.

Is it worthwhile to learn?

Yes. This is a simple answer because most feel that it is currently one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand technologies. Even if you don't use React in your job, studying front-end principles and knowing JavaScript at a high level might open up a lot of additional doors.

Prerequisites

You must be familiar with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript before learning React. If you need help in HTML, CSS, or JavaScript, you should brush up on your abilities or enroll in a beginner React course.

The more you learn about how web browsers function, concepts like the Document Object Model (DOM), and how modern web apps are built, the easier it will be to grasp React. Even if you don't have all of the parts in place, diving in can teach you a lot.

Concepts in React

In comparison to more organised frameworks like Angular, React doesn't introduce too many concepts. When starting out with React, you'll need to learn about JSX, which is a JavaScript syntax extension that blends HTML code with JavaScript.

The learning curve is a little steeper with JSX, but I urge that you be patient. The template syntax of Vue and Angular can be comprehended with minimal effort, but mastering JSX is a requirement to get started with React.

What kind of educational materials are available?

Reading the official documentation is always the preferred method of learning new technology. However, this is not something I would recommend to everyone, especially rookie programmers. The documentation for React is well-written and straightforward.

If you prefer to learn new technologies by reading their official documentation, React will make it a snap. If not, read the Getting Started guide and the Main Concepts section to have a better understanding of React.

Online classes are a terrific method to learn for many people, and luckily for React, they're easy to locate. On Udemy, edx, and other online course portals, there are a plethora of highly-rated courses taught by excellent professors.

What is the future of React?

React has a far higher download rate than Vue and Angular. Despite the fact that Vue is expanding at a quick rate, React continues to grow at the fastest rate.

This indicates that React is extremely popular and continues to rise in popularity. For open source initiatives like this one, popularity is critical since more developers using it equals more job openings.

Here is why React could have a long future ahead of it

You will have no trouble finding solutions to your concerns. There are numerous pre-built solutions and third-party packages available. With more contributors, the project can produce features in greater numbers and with better testing.

Additionally, Facebook created and maintains React and Facebook isn't going anywhere anytime soon. When compared to Vue, which is a separate project, it's clear that React has a higher chance of surviving because a solid entity ensures its maintenance and long-term support.

To be honest, independent projects like Vue and Laravel have evolved to the point where their communities are really powerful, so the gap isn't that significant.

React as a project encourages gradual upgrades, has a consistent release schedule, and hundreds of active contributors, all of which are critical for its long-term viability.

Unfortunately, because the web advances so quickly, many open source projects die away in a number of years. No one can predict which technologies will survive or be replaced, but React stands a high chance of lasting and improving for a long period without becoming a dead project.

Salaries of React Developers in Major Countries

So, let's have a look at the current React wage in some of the world's most popular countries. Given the significant demand for React developers' abilities and expertise, the market for these individuals is undoubtedly competitive.

We considered JavaScript programmer pay as well as junior ReactJS salary in our search for the annual average ReactJS developer salary from various locations around the world because JavaScript is at the foundation of ReactJS.

USA: $95,432

UK: $80,328

Switzerland: $125,011

France: $55,849

Ukraine: $29,300*

If you are looking for cheaper options, you will probably have to set up an office in Asian countries like Pakistan or Vietnam. Staff augmentation, freelancing, and outsourcing are all cheaper alternatives to hiring a developer. But it all depends on your needs and budget.

