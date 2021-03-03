Is the Games as a Live Service Concept Still Valid in 2021?

Then yes I definitely believe that these games have a place in the market. World of Warcraft likely being the biggest example of this game model making millions every year, I don't think this part of the industry is going anywhere soon.Especially once VR becomes even more mainstream, I can see these games as a live service models becoming an even larger part of the industry.The other question is do they improve the industry? I tend to stay away from these games just because I hate updates. i hate downloading them. I'm old school and want my game on a disc or cartridge to work from start to finish without patches. i don't want half the game on the disc and the rest needs to be downloaded.Therefore, this model just isn't for me. However, I definitely understand the appeal