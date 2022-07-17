Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible?

Blockchain has gained too much popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. However, will this innovation indeed change the manner in which we execute later on?

Just imagine an old ledger, one of those enormous leather-bound books that organizations utilized for recording their exchanges, making an official open record that was open for audit.

Now, imagine an online ledger that is immediately accessible by different gatherings – secure, exact, and updated in real-time, and that is known as Blockchain, which is bringing quick change to global finance and trade.

The blockchain is reforming transaction speed and proficiency. Although the use of technology is still in the Proof of Concept (POC) phase, it can play a decisive role in the various scopes of businesses and divisions, including banking, finance, insurance, and government.

Blockchain can reform different ventures based on a few advantages that the innovation brings to the table, including:

- Speedy transaction:

At whatever point, money is being exchanged from one source to the next, it will regularly take a couple of days to confirm the payment. This is because of the way that the money initially needs to travel to the third party for legitimate purposes.

With Blockchain, it is merely you and your clients and no mediators to manage the stream of money. The control is fully robotized through the Blockchain's algorithms and has ended up being exceptionally fast.

- Reduced transaction time:

Blockchain can reduce exchange time, especially for clearance and settlements. Think about the current financial framework: while the trading of stocks and securities is regularly led at eye blinking time, settlement confirmation still takes several days or even weeks.

The difference lies in the time it takes for the two gatherings to reconcile and affirm their exchanges. Blockchain development in organizations could dispose of these delays since the transaction is led on a shared ledger visible to both counterparties, thus fixing the requirement for exchange reconciliation. The way things are today, Bitcoin exchanges can be settled within minutes.

- Reduced book-keeping costs:

The blockchain diminishes the value of book-keeping by wiping out the process of agreement and the risk of "two-fold expenditure."

Since members of a blockchain network share the same shared ledger and since exchanges happen in real-time, there is no mandatory reason for adjusting the records between the counterparties, and these gatherings do not even need to stress that their counterparties will take part in several exchanges using similar resources.

Blockchain can also improve the auditing procedure and facilitate contract compliances with the use of smart contracts.

- Opportunities to get potential benefits of blockchain by the Government:

Blockchain can profit organizations and purchasers as well as the administration. For example, blockchain could enable controllers to screen financial transactions in real-time, enhance book-keeping procedures, diminish the expenses of monitoring and regulation, and improve administrative implementation. The government must conduct blockchain-based applications itself to receive these rewards.

- Permission blockchains:

Companies could make blockchains confined to choosing customers for a particular reason. Such an administration is advertised by SETL, which has created an authorization-based record framework that can move money and assets in real-time to settle market transactions.

Companies in the Blockchain or DLT world that provide real-time facilities

After taking a look at the potential of blockchain, let’s take a look at these companies that are involved or will be involved in the blockchain world:

SETL - SETL provides versatile payment solutions and real-time blockchain settlement.

Noble Bank – Noble is a full reserve bank that focuses exclusively on empowering customers to clear, net, and settle FX and OTC transactions in real-time.

Hyperledger - Hyperledger is another innovation to enable banks to clear and settle transactions in real-time without the requirement for a mediator through distributed ledgers.

What’s next?

Blockchain can convey more prominent effectiveness and straightforwardness to the finance and banking industry by permitting real-time cross-border transactions and money to be traded at lightning speed. And yes, real-time blockchain infrastructure is undoubtedly possible shortly.

