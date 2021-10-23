Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

IOTA vs. IoTeX: The Battle of the IoT Blockchains by@dean

IOTA vs. IoTeX: The Battle of the IoT Blockchains

October 23rd 2021 10,152 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The race to connect the internet of things (IoT) is starting to get louder. Early investors and supporters of the winning network will be richly rewarded. IOTA achieved a monstrous $15 billion valuation at the height of the 2017/2018 cycle, placing it in the top five of crypto market caps. IoTeX boasts cutting cutting cutting edge technology that uses a black element to verify data collected from its sensors. IoXT boasts cutting edge speed and secure hardware that is secure from its own hardware.
image
Dean Patrick Hacker Noon profile picture

@dean
Dean Patrick

Stanford Grad. I ran a crypto hedge fund during peak ICO mania.

Dean Patrick Hacker Noon profile picture
by Dean Patrick @dean.Stanford Grad. I ran a crypto hedge fund during peak ICO mania.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Did You Realize That You Paid Twice When You Bought An Alexa? by @dean
#blockchain
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art

Tags

#iot#blockchain#iota#iotex#decentralized-internet#iota-vs-iotex#iot-blockchain#blockchain-applications
Join Hacker Noon loading